Intesa Sanpaolo: Big Upside Remains, Driven By Buyback Demand And Income Growth

Feb. 21, 2023 4:13 PM ETIntesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY)
Konstantin Arestov profile picture
Konstantin Arestov
2 Followers

Summary

  • Intesa Sanpaolo overdelivered on net income in Q4 2022, as well as reaffirmed its dividend and buyback plans.
  • Demand for the stock should remain robust at least until it goes ex-dividend on May 22, 2023.
  • A significant increase in net interest income is expected in 2023 as the European Central Bank keeps raising interest rates.
  • Even though a lot of good news has been already priced in, I believe the share price still has upside until EUR3.00.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Konstantin Arestov as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Aerial view of Turin at sunset

Aerial view of Turin at sunset with Intesa Sanpoalo's headquarters standing out in the skyline.

pcruciatti/iStock via Getty Images

Income growth Intesa Sanpaolo

Net interest income performance (Intesa Sanpaolo 2022 Results Presentation)

NPL decline Intesa Sanpaolo

NPL reduction achieved by Intesa Sanpoalo (Intesa Sanpoalo 2022 Results presentation)

This article was written by

Konstantin Arestov profile picture
Konstantin Arestov
2 Followers
Economist with 10-year experience doing sell-side research on euro-area and emerging market economies. My credo is that doing your homework is essential when investing and seeing as many viewpoints as possible can only help you make better investment decisions. I hope I can do my part to guide you through the markets!I have passed the CFA Level 3 exam. I have a Bachelor's Degree in Economics. Disclaimer: I DO NOT provide financial advice. All opinions expressed on financial instruments are my own and may not be suited for your specific financial goals, risk tolerance or circumstances. Perform your own due diligence and invest at your own risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.