Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) initially soared following mixed Q4'22 results. Cleary, the market appeared to prefer the shift in the business to a profitable future after a large amount of investors questioned whether the customer engagement company could ever be profitable. My investment thesis remains Bullish on the stock, though the company has clearly reigned in growth opportunities going forward possibly leading to the delayed sell off.

The management team announced several shifts in the business highlighting a move away from ultra growth to one where profitable growth is the focus. Amazingly, Twilio announced a $1 billion share buyback and cut 17% of the workforce in one swift move to usher in the new phase of the business where growth at all costs is no longer the goal.

The company had no better way to highlight this progress than reporting a Q4'22 EPS of $0.22. Twilio smashed analyst estimates by a whopping $0.30 and did a complete 180 from the $0.27 loss in the prior quarter.

As predicted in the past, Twilio only needed to rein in spending to quickly become profitable, even in a communications related business with gross margins of only 51%. Even with 21% organic revenue growth, the company only boosted total operating expenses by $19.5 million.

On a non-GAAP basis, management was able to cut the sales and marketing expenses on both a relative basis and as a percentage of revenues. Sales and marketing expenses fell $14.9 million leading those costs to drop 700 basis points to only 21% of revenues.

The important part is that Twilio kept spending on research and development keeping those expenses at 17% of sales. The company has a far better path to profits with operating expenses down to only 47% of sales.

CEO Jeff Lawson made a profound statement in the Q4'22 prepared remarks by demanding the communications products attract customers versus high-cost sales reps:

Our products can and should do more heavy lifting to onboard customers and make them successful. I am increasing my involvement in product leadership – with a focus on building additional self-service and product capabilities to fuel growth more efficiently.

The most impressive aspect of the change in the profit picture is that Twilio didn't make the 17% workforce reduction until mid-February. The financials will only see a small benefit during the current quarter and were already boosted by an 11% headcount reduction back in September.

Total employees were 8,156 at the end of 2022 and should fall to below 7,000 with the February Plan, down from a peak of nearly 9,000 at the end of last September. Management has now initiated a massive total workforce reduction of 26% in just a few months.

Shocking Buyback Plan

The balance sheet starts looking far different going forward with a cash balance of $4.2 billion. Twilio has a debt position of nearly $1.0 billion leaving a net cash balance of $3.2 billion, along with a business now producing positive cash flows.

For this reason, the BoD announced a $1.0 billion share buyback plan. The stock only has a market cap of $12.3 billion with an enterprise value of just $9.1 billion after the dip the last couple of trading days. CEO Jeff Lawson even promises to purchase $10 million worth of stock and investors can jump on the stock now before the trading window opens up for executives.

Twilio guided to ~$300 million in profits for 2023 in a swift turnaround from a business expected to struggle producing a profit. Not only is the company able to repurchase shares via a strong balance sheet, but also the business is now forecast to throw off cash.

The customer engagement company is only targeting an operating margin in the 7% range for 2023. The shift to a profitable business with fewer high-paid sales reps likely comes at a cost. Analysts only forecast 12% to 15% growth over the next couple of years. Over time, the self-serve communications business could feed growth without the heavy spending, but this program could take time.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Twilio had been absolutely beaten to a pulp during the 2022 sell off. The stock really isn't cheap on a P/E multiple, but the company still working to build the business and boost profits.

Investors should buy the stock for the cheap multiple of sales at 2x EV/S while the company is busy repurchasing shares. The slower growth rates won't make all shareholders happy, but Twilio is on a far better financial footing now.