Luvu Brands, Inc. (LUVU) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 21, 2023 4:18 PM ETLuvu Brands, Inc. (LUVU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.5K Followers

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Sannikov - Chief Financial Officer

Louis Friedman - Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jordan Friedman - Sales Director

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Luvu Brands, Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Alex Sannikov, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Sannikov, you may begin.

Alex Sannikov

Thank you, Tom, and thank you to everyone who has joined us today for Luvu Brands' Fiscal Second Quarter Conference Call. Joining me today is Louis Friedman, our Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jordan Friedman, our Sales Director.

On Friday last week, we filed our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022, and issued an earnings release that highlighted the company's second quarter performance. There are a number of items that we look forward to discussing with you this morning, including Luvu Brands' financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022, recent developments in Luvu Brands' operational activities, as well as the company's near-term plans for the future. At the conclusion of this call, we will be answering questions during a brief Q&A session.

Before we get started, I would like to remind you that some of the information discussed will include forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future financial performance. These include statements about our future expectations, financial projections and our plans and prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in such statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, you

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.