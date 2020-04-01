Mark Davis/Getty Images Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) reported Q3 earnings on February 9, and along with the conference call about those results, one thing has become abundantly clear: the company is over streaming.

Yes, I've talked many times here about how streaming and Starz were the focus of the studio. That was true in the past. Now, though, things have changed.

Starz is no longer the John-Malone-backed asset in which CEO Jon Feltheimer expressed full confidence and loyalty; instead, as the streaming wars continue to age out into new theaters of conflict, the battle for scale has turned into one focused on profitability and the reduction of churn. Full investment in exclusivity as a way of guaranteeing higher subscriber numbers quarter after quarter is not only seemingly suspect in some media C-suites - did you see the remarks from Disney's (DIS) Robert Iger after that company's report? - but just about dead as entertainment conglomerates look to cut costs in an environment still thinking about ways to combat inflation and keep the consumer of filmed entertainment happy.

Both share classes of Lions Gate rose post the earnings report, with the A shares sporting a 10-handle. There's going to be a lot of back-and-forth volatility in the shares as they are now extremely speculative based on the Starz spin-out/separation, but there is one hedge against that speculation that makes the company a longer-term trade on a more fundamental basis: the upcoming movie slate this year is sure to please box-office fans. That, along with impressive television/library gains, gives the company a new reason for further investigation as technicals hopefully improve this year.

The Q3 Report - It's All Qualitative Now

What are the stats that matter in this report?

Not a lot, really.

As an example, the company generated $11 million from operations during the quarter but lost $128 million to a cash outflow for the nine-month frame. Adjusted free cash was almost $92 million for the nine-month, but that includes all that production-loan/note/tax-credit activity.

As a stockholder in the company waiting for the Starz transaction to unfold, I'd say things such as the latter hold more weight now than numbers like those in an overall sense (but movies may be an even bigger factor, as we will see). In fact, here are the bullet points investors need to know:

Starz will be separated off near the fall of this year (details to come, says the company)

Along with that separation is the implication that debt will be reduced for the remaining studio relative to what it is now (in other words, the company will still have debt, but it won't be as much as it was under the added asset of the streamer, an asset which we now know John Malone wanted Lions Gate to invest in more than Jon Feltheimer wanted to)

The library did extremely well this quarter at trailing twelve-month revenue of $845 million, a fact that shows Feltheimer's library strategy is indeed working as a great hedge against the Starz strategy

Some big film IP is on the way

The television segment continues to work for Lions Gate as it has scored renewals/hits on multiple platforms, demonstrating that the company's primary skill set continues to be that of a content supplier and not a manager of a subscriber base.

Yes, earnings were beat by a wide margin (the adjusted $0.26 per share was better by twenty-seven cents, and revenue of $1 billion was higher by over $100 million, according to SA).

But if you want to think about the Lions Gate story as a whole, it is the above, mostly qualitative points that should be front of mind.

Quarters will be up and down for Lions Gate; next time around, timing issues might pop up and we'll see an earnings miss or some other disappointing quantitative results. Nevertheless, the main things to keep in mind - movie slate, television slate, the Starz spin-out - are what will support the longer-term thesis - a thesis that will hopefully be interrupted by a final sale of the company's studio/library segment.

Let's consider these elements.

The next John Wick feature is due out in late March. This will be the fourth one. The first film took in $86 million worldwide on a budget of $20 million back in 2014; it was released in October of that year. The second movie grossed $170 million globally, and was out in February 2017. The third entry grew to just under $330 million, and was released during the summer box-office run of 2019; the budget on that one expanded to $75 million.

Deadline did a profit analysis of the 2019 Wick iteration. The company unfortunately had some risk-mitigation going on with a rights sale for some of the foreign distribution - I say unfortunately because when a company has some solid IP, it should be all-in. Of course, with Lions Gate, it has been par for the course to see a lot of management as far as the risk factor is concerned. Fair enough, I suppose, because at the end of the day, with the next movie being released during the spring and during a time when people are excited to get back to moviegoing following the brutal coronavirus scourge, the main idea here is that the film should have a strong opening as fans flock to see something that was scheduled to be out two years prior; when Wall Street witnesses the opening numbers (and hopefully a higher profit than the $89 million this one was estimated to have generated after all revenue streams were accounted for), the stock should react positively.

Besides Wick, there is the next Hunger Games contest coming up. Those films were released between 2012 and 2015. There were four of them, with global box office ranging from $650 million to $860 million. The last movie was on the lower end of the spectrum, but again, with anticipation built in, Lions Gate should score pretty handily on the new one set to open around the valuable Thanksgiving holiday period.

Television has been on the proverbial role for a while. And it essentially validates the separation thesis and everything that is transpiring with the current evolutionary events of streaming... forget Starz and exclusivity, Feltheimer appears to be saying, Lions Gate needs to get back to its roots of platform-agnosticism and be a supplier to any company that wants content, whether it be broadcast, cable, or SVOD. Segment profit here more than tripled to $70 million during the quarter and doubled to over $100 million for the nine-month period.

The library is always something the CEO likes to highlight, as it shows that the company has a core financial support of recurring revenue - it adds overall diversification to the risky model of content production at Lions Gate's current scale of operations. Usually we see the library trailing-twelve-month sales stat come in with a 7-handle, but this time, it broke the 8-handle arena at $845 million. It's a metric I want to see the company grow out. With advertiser-supported streaming services and free-advertiser-supported-television continuing to court increases in monthly-active-users, Lions Gate will have further opportunity to get the library number up.

The spin-out of Starz remains a strong component of the overall catalyst. That's supposed to be finalized by September. There was recent news that Roku (ROKU) and Providence Global had expressed interest well over a year ago in purchasing AMC Networks (AMCX), and this I believe is one of the reasons for looking at Lions Gate stock, as it keeps the Hollywood consolidation thesis front and center in Wall Street's collective mind.

It would have been an interesting investment for Roku, as that company could definitely use some platform/content diversification in its business model (one has to wonder if all the litigation surrounding The Walking Dead property may have affected the decision not to go forward on a deal). Recall, too, that Roku and a different PE concern, Apollo Global, were considering an investment in Starz. As a quick addendum: Probably most fascinating of all to the AMC Networks news item: Lions Gate reportedly had actually allocated some corporate thought capital toward being in the mix of potential buyers! Surprising given it wants to reduce its exposure to platform ownership. I've got to assume this was just a see-what's-out-there bit of curiosity as opposed to any serious inclination toward acquisition (unless Feltheimer believed such a combo might make a sale easier for the whole company or for Starz/AMC put together; but that's a topic for another day).

Lions Gate's Near-Term Future

So, what is the future of this company in the coming months? Let's try to put it all together.

Lions Gate is a company that prides itself on producing and distributing content in as risk-averse a manner as possible. It uses its library asset as a hedge against the ups-and-downs of the industry. At the company's scale, it can be a long time in-between hits, whether on the small or big screen. Right now, though, the small screen is working, and the company's theatrical output will put more emphasis on the big screen in coming months.

Here's what I see: CEO Jon Feltheimer is finally getting his wish to undo the acquisition that arguably stifled his company's ability to fully realize its platform-agnostic business model of supplying other platform owners - spin Starz out. It's more flexible for Lions Gate to place its content to the highest bidder and/or the most appropriate market rather than play the other side of the trade simultaneously (i.e., curate a portfolio of content for a streamer that has strong legacy ties to the declining linear business). Total global Starz users may be steadily growing, but at still under a reported 38 million subscribers, the asset probably would be better off in the corporate hands of a concern that could leverage it as a way of beginning a journey in Hollywood (Roku, I'm looking at you!) as opposed to one that is looking to make a final grand exit out of the public markets.

All media companies are undergoing a revaluation of their streaming units. Gone is the subscriber-count-matters-most mentality; it was definitely understandable during the growth phase of the streaming wars, but Wall Street has a new edict, and companies such as Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) are carefully looking at content costs to ensure that profitability is closer than previously expected. A company such as Disney can simply alter capital-investment levels, but Lions Gate's scale demanded a disposition of the streaming asset so as to unwind the trade that John Malone placed upon Jon Feltheimer. Starz can work for some other company/consortium that wants to get started on a Hollywood business model - that's why, again, a company such as Roku makes sense as an owner of Starz because it could not only place the streamer on its operating system as a value-added element but it could also allow Starz to become better monetized via an advertising-supported tier, thus making it easier for Roku to slowly build up more subscribers and learn the content-production ropes. A service such as Starz arguably needs advertising at this stage in streaming evolution, and while Feltheimer has mentioned in the past that the company couldn't pivot to that because of existing agreements, I would assume those agreements could eventually be dissolved and allow for Roku to experiment with Starz to create more revenue streams.

However, the plot thickens and we see that Starz has an interesting trick up its sleeve that may make it attractive to another investment entity: Amazon (AMZN) announced a bundle-product with its MGM+ service and Starz. The comments section to that news item is intellectually provocative: will Amazon step up to buy Starz? If that hypothetical came true, what would be the driving force behind it?

I could definitely see Amazon as a possible buyer; it certainly wouldn't need help from a PE firm as in the hypothetical Roku case. Other potential bidders would be SPAC-related entities or even PE-backed concerns such as Blackstone/Candle Media (imagine former Disney execs Thomas Staggs and Kevin Mayer running a burgeoning studio with an over-the-top... it would be like the birth of a new Lions-Gate-like media business). As for the reason behind it, it does beg for some thoughtful contemplation. After all, Amazon owns MGM, which owns the MGM+ premium service, formerly Epix (Epix, of which, was co-owned at one time by - yes, you guessed it - Lions Gate); given that, one has to wonder why Amazon is keeping M+ separate from Prime Video. Clearly the company wants to experiment with streaming as its own thing separate from a shipping product. Yet, one has to wonder why the company wouldn't fold it into Prime and then use that brand combo to promote a separate service. The exact evolution of Amazon's relationship with Starz will reveal itself with more reported news, and certainly with data from the success (or not) of the bundled product, but whether it is Roku or Amazon (and the latter would be the path of least resistance for a sale) or whatever concern, Lions Gate should find interest in Starz from outside buyers given its franchise content (e.g., Power) and subscriber base.

Yet, of all the elements I have covered here, it is the movie business that I think will hold sway in the trading of the stock. Everyone knows about the spin-out of Starz, so that's no longer a potential upside surprise; what we don't know yet is how the asset is traded off, whether fully to shareholders or to a buyer. We also don't know what content deals will be tied up with Starz that will benefit Lions Gate the studio, but the presumption has to be that there will be some. We also know about all the television activity and its level of success. I believe these qualitative points, along with the presence of a thriving library, will make the stock attractive.

However, above all that, is the movie business driven by Wick/Games. There is strong box-office potential here, and as I have said, it is a hedge against a drawn-out sales process of either the whole company or the streamer. I think Wall Street will begin to pay more attention to the content side, led by movies, for the next twelve months, anticipating how the money will begin to flow from the box-office grosses. Here is an analyst question from the conference call (asked by Kutgun Maral of RBC):

And second, as we approach the spin, it's interesting because it seems more and more investors are kind of sharpening their pencils around the Studio business. So, I wanted to ask about motion pictures. And if you could maybe flesh out the opportunity you see ahead over there? It's been quite a few years since you've had such a strong lineup."

In response to another question about motion pictures, Joe Drake, the chairman of that segment, said:

As I had indicated earlier, we see enormous opportunity. We've got, I believe, 12 films in this current calendar. What we are seeing to speak to the idea of opportunity is, there aren't a lot of competitors left playing in that mid-budget space, and the economics, as I said, have improved. I can't announce it on this call, but we've actually added, just yesterday, an additional film into the lineup that has no risk to it and a ton of upside the way we structured it. And it's partially being a theatrical distributor at this moment in time when others are focused on other segments of the business, and it gives us a ton of opportunity."

You can tell Lions Gate is pretty excited about movies and about getting back to content and risk management over data-mining its way to more Starz subscribers. (Remember when management said better leverage of data would help out the Starz situation? That talking point is firmly in the nostalgic past).

There's a lot going on with Lions Gate here, making 2023 an exciting time for the company.

Conclusion

The stock as I mentioned at the beginning saw some buying after the earnings report hit the market. Many observers pointed out the Starz catalyst, and while it is still important to be sure, I just get the feeling the movie performance (including the anticipation of that performance) will begin to direct some of the price action.

That's not a bad thing. With Wick and Hunger Games and a new Saw film at Halloween, the stock may become an interesting trade for shorter-term owners who follow the headline news of box-office projections. At the time of this writing the A shares were at $10.64 (on a 52-week range of $5.46 to $16.75) while the B shares were just under $10 (yearly range: $5.19 to $15.47).

Longer term, the Starz transaction and, eventually, a potential transaction for the studio/library could give a final premium for patient shareholders. There's a lot of risk here for new investors, so keep that in mind.

I believe 2023 will be a good year for Lions Gate. The shares will likely be volatile, especially with the macroeconomic issues as a negative backdrop; nevertheless, Lions Gate continues its own cinematic story through all of it.