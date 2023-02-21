The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 21, 2023 4:29 PM ETThe Middleby Corporation (MIDD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.5K Followers

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim FitzGerald - Chief Executive Officer

Bryan Mittelman - Chief Financial Officer

James Pool - Chief Technology Officer

Steve Spittle - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Joyner - BMO Capital Markets

Saree Boroditsky - Jefferies

Tami Zakaria - JPMorgan

Jeff Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Brian McNamara - Canaccord

Todd Brooks - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Middleby Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] With us today from management are, Tim FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer; Bryan Mittelman, Chief Financial Officer; James Pool, Chief Technology and Operations Officer; and Steven Spittle, Chief Commercial Officer.

Please note today's call is being recorded. Now I'll turn the conference over to Mr. FitzGerald. Please go ahead.

Tim FitzGerald

Thank you for joining us today on our fourth quarter earnings call. As we begin, please note, there are slides to accompany the call on the Investor page of our website. We are pleased to have finished the year with strong results in the fourth quarter, along with the close to another record year in 2022.

For the year, we surpassed a milestone eclipsing $4 billion in revenues, while adding approximately $140 million to our earnings for the year, reporting just over $850 million of EBITDA. We realized sustainable improvements in profitability over the course of the year as our investments in manufacturing and our initiatives to evolve our product portfolio to focus on innovation is taking hold.

These efforts are offsetting the significant inflationary and supply chain headwinds we faced throughout the entire year and these efforts will continue to provide momentum as we move through 2023.

In 2022, we continue to make critical

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.