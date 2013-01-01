Air Lease: Still A Mixed Outlook, Maintain Hold

Feb. 21, 2023 6:08 PM ETAir Lease Corporation (AL)AER
Grey Ghost Capital profile picture
Grey Ghost Capital
34 Followers

Summary

  • Air Lease reported a decent fourth quarter but still faces headwinds going forward.
  • Their adjusted net income and return on equity are, at a minimum, aggressive in their depiction of the business's performance. GAAP measures paint a far less bullish outlook.
  • Massive CapEx required over the next few years will likely see them issuing debt into a higher interest rate environment, putting pressure on future returns.
  • I maintain a Hold rating. I continue to prefer AER equity to AL for exposure to the space.

Passengers are sitting in the commercial plane.

eyesfoto

I previously wrote about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) a few months back, highlighting my lukewarm views on the common stock and constructive view on the preferred shares. The company just reported its fourth quarter results

This article was written by

Grey Ghost Capital profile picture
Grey Ghost Capital
34 Followers
Musings on stocks and other securities with a focus on value, catalysts and asset-rich businesses, primarily in the transportation space.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.