Disney: Sports Betting May Be ESPN's 'Strategic Direction For Renewed Growth'

Feb. 25, 2023 10:00 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)AMZN, CZR, DKNG, GOOG, GOOGL
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.41K Followers

Summary

  • With the strategic business reorganization, ESPN could become a differentiated stand-alone segment, building upon Bob Chapek's previous roadmap for a diversified streaming portfolio.
  • Moreover, he had planned to incorporate sports betting, gaming, and the metaverse, which might make the franchise a powerful flywheel business moving forward.
  • The renewed interest in sports post-reopening cadence had also led to more tech companies expanding their sports streaming offerings, with massive licensing deals with NFL, Indian Cricket, and others.
  • In 2022, sports betting also accounted for 12% of the US gaming revenues at $7.5B, with Americans betting a total of $93.2B in that segment.
  • These recent developments are worth monitoring indeed.

Fantasy Football Champion

spxChrome

We previously covered the Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) here. Its theme parks had been struggling to return to pre-pandemic attendance levels. On the other hand, its rival, Universal Studios (CMCSA), appeared to be more popular

DIS' Strategic Reorganization

Seeking Alpha

DIS' Investments in DraftKings and fuboTV

Seeking Alpha

DIS 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

DIS 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.41K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, META, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.