The Williams Companies: Handbrake Still Applied To Dividend Growth

Feb. 21, 2023 6:38 PM ETThe Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)
DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
10.76K Followers

Summary

  • One year ago in early 2022, the expectations for The Williams Companies were quite low.
  • They ended up posting surprisingly strong financial performance that saw their operating cash flow grow around 24% year-on-year.
  • Despite being very positive, their guidance for 2023 sees no material growth forthcoming.
  • When combined with their accompanying capital expenditure guidance that leaves little excess free cash flow after dividend payments and high leverage, I still see a handbrake on their dividend growth.
  • Even though their moderate near-6% dividend yield is appealing, I believe that maintaining my hold rating is appropriate given this outlook.

Car dashboard show status light icon BRAKE and steering wheel

Ratchapon Supprasert/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When last discussing The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) back in early 2022, their results for 2021 far exceeded expectations. However, as my previous article discussed, there was still a handbrake on dividend growth, metaphorically

The Williams Companies Ratings

Author

The Williams Companies Cash Flows

Author

The Williams Companies Operating Cash Flow

Author

The Williams Companies Guidance For 2023

The Williams Companies Fourth Quarter Of 2022 Results Presentation

The Williams Companies Capital Structure

Author

The Williams Companies Leverage

Author

The Williams Companies Debt Serviceability

Author

The Williams Companies Liquidity

Author

This article was written by

DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
10.76K Followers
My analysis primarily focuses on income investments with a preference for those sporting high and very high yields.  This space often contains value traps, although it also contains very desirable opportunities that have the potential to generate significant alpha for investors.  I endeavor to help investors make their own investment selections by providing my insights into financial information released by companies in the context of the current economic outlook.  Whilst I offer ratings via this site, these should not be taken as financial advice nor to proceed with a particular investment.  Apart from my extensive personal investment experience that spans over a decade, I have also obtained a Bachelor degree with Honours majoring in Finance, minoring in Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.