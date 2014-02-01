Spiral Down Jeffrey Ding/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

If you hold Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), or if you plan on buying it, I urge you to read this article first. I believe Freshworks is a very mediocre SaaS company with a broken business model:

Growth metrics are weakening Guidance implies further slowdown ahead Real profitability is nowhere in sight

Growth metrics are weakening

Freshworks beat consensus estimates on revenues by 1.9% in Q4 FY22. However a look at the broader revenue growth trend shows a clear slowdown:

Revenue growth YoY (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

From a consistent growth rate above 40%, the company's growth profile has steadily degraded to 26.3% YoY growth.

Revenue growth QoQ (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

The quarterly growth trends illuminate further weakness; the average of the last 3 quarters' QoQ growth rates imply an annual growth rate tracking at 22%; a 4% increment below what the annual growth numbers are currently showing. Note how the 3.4% QoQ growth print in Q4 FY22 is the weakest the company has seen over the past 15 quarters.

A key reason for these slowing growth trends is the company's struggles in up-selling and cross-selling its customers. Management admitted in the Q4 FY22 earnings call that they expect further slowness in materialization of account expansion efforts. The net dollar retention rates quantify a company's recurring revenues per account, which is the core engine of a SaaS business such as Freshworks.

Net dollar retention (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

A steady decline in net dollar retention suggests from 118% to 108% suggests that not only is Freshworks struggling to up-sell and cross-sell to customers, but that it is on a downward path to making less money per account as well. CFO Tyler Sloat called out that this decline will continue in Q1 FY23, with expectations of a further sharp decline in net dollar retention to 105% on a constant currency basis:

Looking ahead, as we expect the broader trend to continue, we estimate Q1 2023 constant currency net dollar retention to be 107% and holding FX rates constant, reported net dollar retention to be 105%.

As an aside, the company is currently facing a class-action lawsuit for alleged lack of transparency with investors during its IPO in September 2021. The crux of the case for the lawsuit is the following:

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) at the time of the IPO, the Company possessed information showing that its revenue growth and billings were decelerating (ii) at the time of the IPO, the Company’s net dollar retention rate had stalled; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s Offering Documents were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

I will not speculate on the outcome of the lawsuit; however, I consider this to be a sign of potentially poor corporate governance.

Guidance implies further slowdown ahead

Management is guiding for a 15-18% YoY growth for FY23. Now billings are a leading indicator of revenues. In Q4 FY22, normalized billings growth came in at 29% YoY:

Billings growth YoY (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

So despite the leading indicator signaling 30%, management is still guiding for a 15-18% YoY growth for FY23. Reading between the lines to reconcile these data points, I infer that management is anticipating a more protracted downturn in 2023. Indeed, in the latest earnings call, CFO Tyler Sloat conceded that:

We actually expect it to continue to be tough for a while, and we've built that in.

Real profitability is nowhere in sight

The most concerning thing about Freshworks is not the growth but the profitability. Real profitability, including stock based compensation costs, is nowhere close to the horizon.

GAAP EBIT margin (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

The company is consistently making close to 46% EBIT margin losses. I am surprised that there is very little talk about this fact. These deeply unprofitable margins is due to a high level of stock based compensation expenses:

Stock based compensation as % of revenue (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Stock based compensation is taxing Freshworks more than 40% of revenues every quarter since the IPO. But when the company reports in adjusted profit terms, excluding stock based compensation costs, it paints a very rosy picture about a progressing path toward profitability:

Adjusted EBIT margin (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

However, this rosy picture does not reflect the economic reality of the business. Stock based compensation is a real operating cost to the business. Even if no cash technically changes hands, payment in stock should be considered as a cash equivalent since that value is still leaving the company. The 'Dean of Valuation', Professor Aswath Damodaran explains it better than me in this post on how to treat stock based compensation.

Furthermore, despite a growth rate of above 25% at the very least, there is virtually zero operating leverage since the company's IPO. This is mostly due to sales and marketing costs remaining at 55% level for donkey's years:

Sales and marketing cost as % of revenue (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Considering the degrading net dollar retention trends, the lack of operating leverage on sales and marketing costs implies inefficient customer acquisition costs to retain and acquire customers. Freshworks inability to generate margin benefits from revenue scale makes it a poor software company that fails to meet the Rule of 40, even when one generously uses adjusted margins in the competition:

Rule of 40 Metric (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Freshworks' sum of its annual growth rate and adjusted EBIT margin, which includes stock based compensation scores well below the 40% that is typical of high quality software companies.

Takeaway

Overall, Freshworks is on a downward spiral. Revenue growth and net dollar retention has been slowing down gradually and indications are that there is further weakness ahead. But most importantly, the company is deeply unprofitable with more than 40% operating loss margins, with the inclusion of the very real stock based compensation costs. Additionally, the lack of any operating leverage in sales and marketing costs over the past 16 quarters highlights a poor business model unable to transition to genuine profitability.

Therefore, if I were a shareholder, I would sell FRSH stock.