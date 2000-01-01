Stewart Information Services: Series Of Acquisitions But Depleting Revenues A Concern

Arpit Sathavara profile picture
Arpit Sathavara
14 Followers

Summary

  • Stewart Information Services' revenue grew 30% after ten years of stagnation due to acquisitions but saw a decline in revenue year-on-year with slow growth ahead.
  • It has more than 10% market share in the title and related business but is still fourth amongst its significant peers, who hold nearly 75% of the market share.
  • STC stock has performed poorly and has exhibited more company-specific risk during the last 15 months.
  • Despite finding it undervalued, my current opinion on STC is a Hold.

Wooden house toy and silver key on bright pink background with phrase quote Insurance. Mortgage, house buy sell, investment, rent, realtor concept

Quils

Thesis & Introduction

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) experienced minimal revenue growth for ten years, up until 2019, but saw an impressive increase of more than 30% through 2022. During this time, the company acquired over 20 companies to expand into appealing

Revenue by segment for 2021 and 2022

Form 8-K, Feb 2022

Title Market Share

Investor Presentation 2022

Comparing growth of STC with its peers

Seeking Alpha

Acquisitions made by STC and its value addition

Investor Presentation 2022

Total return of STC compared to S&P 500, FAF, FNF, and ORI

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Arpit Sathavara profile picture
Arpit Sathavara
14 Followers
I am currently an Investment Research Intern at Sungarden Investment Publishing and pursuing an MS in Finance from the Stevens Institute of Technology. With an experience of more than three and half years in the field of Finance & Audit, I have developed a knack and interest in Qualitative and Quantitative Analyses of Companies to read beyond the numbers and find untold stories of those companies.Closely associated with author Modern Income Investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.