Thesis & Introduction

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) experienced minimal revenue growth for ten years, up until 2019, but saw an impressive increase of more than 30% through 2022. During this time, the company acquired over 20 companies to expand into appealing title markets, enhance real estate services, and improve their technology to enhance customer satisfaction. Despite these efforts, STC's revenue decreased by nearly 10% in 2022 compared to the previous year, with a significant 50% drop in net income. Analysts predict this trend will persist in 2023, and the company may not see revenue growth until 2025. STC took on $450 million in debt in 2021 to make these acquisitions, causing their debt-to-equity ratio to surpass the industry median of 38.3% to 43.4%. This has also increased its expenses by nearly $14M annually, further affecting its margins.

Form 8-K, Feb 2022

STC provides services through three segments: 1) title insurance, 2) real estate solutions, and 3) corporate and other insurance. Title insurance protects lenders and homebuyers against loss or damage from liens, encumbrances, or defects in a property’s title or actual ownership. Its title insurance segment accounts for over 90% of its total revenue. It bids well for the company as it holds more than 10% market share in title insurance and real estate services. The title segment is responsible for examining and ensuring the condition of the title, and also offers home and personal insurance services, tax-deferred exchanges, and digital customer engagement platform services. The other two segments provide appraisal management, online notarization and closing, credit and real estate information, and search and valuation services to the mortgage industry.

Investor Presentation 2022

Industry analysis and competition

As you can see in the chart mentioned above, STC’s biggest competitors are Fidelity National Financial (FNF), First American Financial Corporation (FAF), and Old Republic International Corporation (ORI). Even after having a market share of 10%, Stewart stands last amongst its major peers. Though in terms of its growth and performance, STC is just next to FNF with a 5Y compounded annual growth rate or CAGR of 9.4% in revenue and 3Y CAGR of 27.3% in net income which is head-to-head with that of FNF while its other counterparts have negative growth in net income.

Seeking Alpha

Growing dividends and synergies

Stewart Information Services, despite revenue fluctuations, has exhibited a remarkable track record of dividend payments since 1989, with only a trifling interruption after the dotcom collapse in 2000. Moreover, in the last five to seven years, the corporation has markedly raised its dividend payouts, elevating its yield from below 1% before 2015 to over 3% while achieving an impressive 3Y CAGR of 11.2%. This is three times the industry average. While revenue and earnings projections for 2023 may lead to no dividend growth, it seems likely that the company will maintain its present level of dividend disbursements. In 2022, the enterprise prudently implemented cost-cutting measures to contain operating expenses, thereby mitigating financial stress on its income statement. As previously noted, the company made a whopping 20 acquisitions in the past three years, propelling STC's expansion exponentially once the current recessionary environment dissipates. Following is a glimpse of those acquisitions and the value addition they bring:

Investor Presentation 2022

Please note that STC does not hold 100% interest in all the companies. It varies for each of them.

Weak outlook and low revenue

Stewart Information Services Corporation has been enduring unfavorable trends in earnings per share and revenue revisions by industry analysts, particularly in comparison to its peers. This reality was reinforced during the Q4 2022 earnings call by the company's CEO, Fred Eppinger, who attested to the upcoming formidable challenges that the first quarter of 2023 would bring, just like the previous quarter. One of the most prominent stumbling blocks for Stewart will be the daunting task of breaking into the title market of California and New Jersey, where competitors have a stranglehold. California and New Jersey rank among the top states for real estate transactions, in terms of value and volume.

In terms of momentum, the stock's value has plummeted by almost half since its peak of $80.14 at the beginning of 2022. Despite a 5Y beta of 1.11, the stock fared worse than expected when the S&P 500 index declined and performed sub-optimally during a bull market. This indicates a greater susceptibility to company-specific risks as opposed to market risks. As the Federal Reserve remains hawkish and all indicators suggest that inflation is unlikely to abate soon, the stock price may face more intense pressure in Q2 and Q3 of 2023. Additionally, Seeking Alpha's Quant rating has consistently hovered around D throughout the majority of 2022, briefly improving to B and C during a solid recovery in January 2023, only to revert to D last week.

Seeking Alpha

Valuation

As I discussed in my last article where I analyzed a multi-line insurance company, I affirmed that book value multiples have demonstrably outperformed earnings-based multiples in the realm of relative valuation in the past. However, this technique may not be a suitable metric in STC's case, for two reasons. Firstly, STC has a highly specialized insurance business that also provides ancillary services in the real estate sector. Secondly, and most importantly, the company's tangible book value per share stands at a meager $0.62 in comparison to its book value of $50.21. This is because STC's acquisitions have amplified its net intangible assets by $1 billion while also increasing its debt by $350 million. Consequently, I have resorted to using the P/E ratio to calculate the company's intrinsic value.

The average P/E ratio for the trailing 12 months TTM in the property and casualty insurance industry is 18x. This comes down to 14.6x for Stewart's peers, namely FAF, FNF, and ORI, who account for almost 75% of the market share in which STC operates. I have adopted 14.6x as the appropriate figure for STC's P/E ratio.

Moreover, normalized net income proves to be a more reliable indicator as it excludes extraordinary items such as the legal settlement that the company made in 2022 concerning its failed merger with Fidelity National. Consequently, the company's net normalized income for 2022 amounts to $125.9 million.

Particulars Value Normalized net income $125.9 P/E GAAP TTM 14.6x Value of equity $1,835.8 Number of outstanding shares 27.1 Intrinsic value $67.7 Click to enlarge

Based on the current price of $45.68 the share is undervalued by nearly 33%.

The Bottom Line

Stock Tracking Opinion

STC is a fundamentally strong company with an A rating from AM Best (the top credit rating agency for insurance) for its financial strength and an A rating from Fitch (one of the top credit rating agencies) for its long-term, justifying a very low default risk. Though the current concern for the company revolves around enhancing the market share and increasing revenue. Acquisitions made by STC can help the company achieve this goal, but it will take longer than one might think. Hence, I will keep STC on my watchlist and reassess my position after its first or second-quarter results.

Investment Opinion

Wall Street analysts recommend buying STC, while the Quant rating shows a sell rating. However, I believe the next few quarters could be challenging. Based on my analysis, even though I consider it undervalued, my current opinion on STC stock is a Hold.