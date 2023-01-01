Accenture: A Smart Play For Digital Transformation

Feb. 21, 2023 7:08 PM ETAccenture plc (ACN)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
628 Followers

Summary

  • Accenture is down over 33% from its all-time high in 2021.
  • The company is facing macro headwinds but digital transformation should continue to be a strong tailwind.
  • Latest financial results continue to be solid with EPS up 11%.
  • Its current multiples have also come down a lot and are now trading below its historical average.
  • I rate the company as a buy.

High angle view of male and female programmers working on computers at desk in office

Maskot

Investment Thesis

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has been a solid performer in the past decade with shares up over 270% during the period, significantly outpacing the S&P 500 Index which was up roughly 170%. However, it has been struggling in the past year, with

Chart
Data by YCharts

Accenture

Accenture

Accenture

Accenture

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
628 Followers
I am a student currently studying sociology and economics at the University of New South Wales. I just started writing and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.