ChristianChan

The 13% yield to maturity on the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) is impressive, as is the fund's track record since its inception in 2012. Since then, the PDI has returned an annualized 10.7%, versus roughly zero returns on long-term US Treasuries. The use of leverage and the high credit risk of the investments in the fund have seen the PDI post returns on par with US equities over the past decade. With this in mind, the PDI should be considered extremely risky, and I prefer the relative safety of USTs in the current climate.

The PDI Fund

The fund normally invests worldwide in a portfolio of debt obligations and other income-producing securities of any type and credit quality, with varying maturities and related derivative instruments. The fund’s investment universe includes mortgage-backed securities, investment grade and high yield corporates, developed and emerging markets corporate and sovereign bonds, other income-producing securities and related derivative instruments.

The fund will normally invest at least 25% of its total assets in privately issued (commonly known as “non-agency”) mortgage-related securities. The Fund may normally invest up to 40% of its total assets in securities of issuers economically tied to emerging market countries. In terms of credit quality, PDI will not normally invest more than 20% of its total assets in debt instruments, other than mortgage-related or asset-backed securities, that are at the time of purchase rated CCC+ or lower by S&P and Fitch and Caa1 or lower by Moody's, or that are unrated but determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. PDI may normally invest up to 40% of its total assets in bank loans and will not normally invest more than 10% of its total assets in convertible debt securities.

While the PDI has an average maturity of 7 years and a duration of just 4 years, it is extremely volatile. Aggressive use of leverage amplifies the risk of investing in securities with higher default rates, with nearly 50% of PDI's assets funded by debt. Notwithstanding the strong long-term returns, the extreme losses seen in the fund during the Covid crash highlight the risk of this investment strategy. The fund also charges a high expense fee of 2.2%.

Interest Rate Risk Is Preferable To Credit Risk In This Environment

The PDI has dramatically outperformed US Treasuries over the past few years as rising interest rates have had very little impact on the fund's performance and global default rates have been low. Since the height of the Covid crash, the PDI has returned 71% while the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (a Treasury fund with a similar degree of volatility) has lost 47%. As a result, the PDI has almost tripled relative to the EDV over the past three years.

PDI Total Return Vs EDV Total Return (Bloomberg)

The extremely favorable environment for credit risk and unfavorable outlook for interest rate risk seen over the past three years looks likely to reverse course in 2023. The PDI currently has 31% of its assets in non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), pools of mortgages not guaranteed by any government-sponsored enterprise that were a significant contributor to the Great Financial Crisis. Despite the surge in borrowing costs and declines in property prices, US MBS spreads are extremely low. The same is true of high yield corporate bond spreads.

US MBS Spreads Vs Housing Affordability (Bloomberg)

The relative stability seen in credit markets in the face of rising borrowing costs is not atypical. In 2007, for instance, credit spreads were extremely tight despite rising UST yields and extreme levels of debt. Eventually, however, continued upside pressure on rates forced the economy into a deep recession and triggered a surge in defaults, and a repeat of such a scenario is looking increasingly likely. As we saw during the Covid crash, once credit risks rise, any downside reversal in bond yields would be unlikely to provide much support to the PDI.