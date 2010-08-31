Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

This is follow up to our October 11th article on NASDAQ:TQQQ, Current TQQQ Metrics Still Indicate A Bear Market Bottom. At time of that publication TQQQ was $18.23. It is currently $24.05, up 37%. Internal investor metrics in TQQQ seem to point to even higher prices for the market. This is confirmed by signals from our master sentiment indicator Market Sentiment And A Bear Market Elliot Wave Flat (NDX), which are also pointing to higher long term prices. However, the current negative cash flow in TQQQ does indicate increased short term risk.

While market indications remain bullish long term, because of increased short term risk, we recommend intermediate and long term investors in TQQQ take profits and reduce risk by buying an index fund with less leverage.

Using ProShares Investor activity as market indicators

We use investor activity in ProShares leveraged ETFs more as indicators for the market than whether that fund is the best vehicle to profit from those indications. In other words, from past history investor activity in TQQQ might indicate higher prices for the general market. This would occur because the activity in the ETF is representative of what investors are also thinking elsewhere. It doesn’t always mean, however, that the fund itself is necessarily the best vehicle to take advantage of the indicated move. That depends more on the time horizon of the investor.

Even though investor activity in TQQQ might give a long-term market signal, TQQQ itself is designed more for investors who have very short term time horizons. So, index funds with less leverage, or no leverage at all, should probably be used for longer term horizons.

Warning

Even though we think current investor activity in TQQQ points to a higher stock market, there are large risks using TQQQ to try to profit from it. The risk of loss in TQQQ grows the longer one holds the fund. The following warning about using highly leveraged ETFs is provided by Proshares, the fund sponsor.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ® (the “Fund”) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to three times (3x) the return of the Nasdaq-100® Index (the “Index”) for a single day, not for any other period. A “single day” is measured from the time the Fund calculates its net asset value (“NAV”) to the time of the Fund’s next NAV calculation.

The return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of its return for each day compounded over the period. The Fund’s returns for periods longer than a single day will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from the Fund’s stated multiple (3x) times the return of the Index for the same period. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Index’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the level of the Index rises.

Longer holding periods, higher Index volatility, and greater leveraged exposure each exacerbate the impact of compounding on an investor’s returns. During periods of higher Index volatility, the volatility of the Index may affect the Fund’s return as much as or more than the return of the Index.

The Fund presents different risks than other types of funds. The Fund uses leverage and is riskier than similarly benchmarked funds that do not use leverage. The Fund may not be suitable for all investors and should be used only by knowledgeable investors who understand the consequences of seeking daily leveraged (3x) investment results of the Index, including the impact of compounding on Fund performance. Investors in the Fund should actively manage and monitor their investments, as frequently as daily. An investor in the Fund could potentially lose the full value of their investment within a single day.

One should also read this detailed message from the SEC on the risks inherent in leveraged ETFs: Message from SEC on leveraged ETFs.

TQQQ NAV

TQQQ ETF is a highly leveraged, volatile fund. Its NAV since inception is shown in the chart below.

Long Term NAV of TQQQ (Michael McDonald)

As the graph shows, from the low in March of 2020 to the high at the end of 2022, the price of TQQQ went from $9.17 to $86.77. This is a gain of 946%. From that high to the low in 2022, it declined 79%. Its currently up 37% from year end low.

TQQQ Shares Outstanding

Shares Outstanding in TQQQ since inception (Michael McDonald)

The chart of shares outstanding in this fund shows that, in the past, investors in TQQQ have shown very good market timing. Peaks in share outstanding occur when more investors are entering the fund then leaving and they seem to occur at major price lows as indicated by the black arrows. The current number of 510,050 shares, while down from the recent peak in January, is still far above past levels. If history is a guide, we believe the large increase in shares outstanding that occurred in January signals that a major market low has formed.

Total Assets Under Management - TQQQ

TQQQ Assets under management (Michael McDonald)

TQQQ is the largest fund in the ProShares family and, with $12.3 billion in assets, it accounts for 17% of the fund family. The fact that total assets didn't decline over the last six months when prices did is indicative of more investors entering the fund than leaving, which historically we know is positive.

Buying levels in TQQQ

We have another way of measuring investor buying by measuring the dollar amount of daily buying in TQQQ as a percentage of total assets. It's currently 37.8%. A low number is 20%. The highest number over the last 12 years was 100%. The current number means that buying levels in TQQQ confirms what the shares outstanding metric is indicating – that prices are probably headed higher.

Daily buy levels in TQQQ as percent of assets (Michael McDonald)

TQQQ cash flow

While buying levels in TQQQ continue high, selling levels have accelerated. So much so that the net cash flow into the fund is now negative. Apparently, many traders are either taking profits or limiting losses after buying higher. This is graphically shown in the chart below.

Net Cash flow into TQQQ over last forty days (Michael McDonald)

Takeaway

We think this negative net outflow of money indicates an increased risk of lower prices. Because of this we believe longer term investors should take profits in TQQQ and purchase an index fund with less leverage and lower risk. Short term investors in TQQQ can remain but must be ready to limit losses should the market and fund reverse and start down.