A rich vein of risk-reward has bestowed the financial markets in early FY23, despite bountiful macro-pressures that still linger from the FY22 selloff. Chiefly, central bank tightening [a‘ la "The Fed"], looming recession probabilities, and, to be brutally honest, a broad disconnect in risk-appetite to these underlying economic realities. There's argument the rally has been spurred on by short covering and is more a squeeze than an organic rally. Nevertheless, there are still numerous long-term opportunities for those patient enough to sift through the market generated data. With security selection, we're rigorously analyzing companies presenting with exciting growth prospects, robust profitability characteristics and the potential for valuation upside.

One emerging trend within the biotech sphere in the last 12-24 months has been the advancements made in potential treatments for non-alcoholic fatty liver steatohepatitis ("NASH"). Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had caught a strong bid back in H2 FY22 on the back of its developments in this regard. However, the rally didn't continue, and ALT stock since pared back to the downside with no evidence of a reversal into the new year.

As a reminder, ALT is a clinical stage biopharma, developing novel solutions in two emerging treatment segments – obesity, and NASH. It has several pipeline assets in situ, yet its pemvidutide compound has attracted the most attention. It is no new company – founded back in '97, it changed its name from Vaxin to Altimmune in FY15. Goldman Sachs analysts tip a price target to $20, a near 100% return objective, citing their predictions for pemvidutide's phase 2 readouts this year. Further sell-side research out of Morgan Stanley estimate a $54Bn obesity drug market by 2030, so naturally, we'd expect ALT to garner some buying volume if it comes through on the trial data. There's no fundamental data to work from yet, being a clinical stage name, but the quant system has it rated at a hold, and so does Wall St. Subsequently, this is a name for those speculating on clinical-stage assets – and with these targets, it all comes down to the trial data. Notwithstanding the fact this is an already competing space, with the likes of giants with scourges of capital such as Pfizer (PFE), Lilly (LLY), Novo (NVO) and Amgen (AMGN).

Here I'll run through the relevant factors for consideration with ALT, covering all of the moving parts in the investment debate for the benefit of our readers. Net-net, there's still a ways to go before ALT proves up its pemvidutide compound across a large sample, and whilst there are key inflection points set for Q1 this year, we feel it's better to wait for the validity of these before pulling the trigger on positive readouts from its obesity studies due in Q1 this year. Rate hold.

Pemvidutide – potential dual application in obesity and NASH

As mentioned, the key catalysts for ALT looking ahead are centred around its investigational pemvidutide label. For reference, pemvidutide is a novel, long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 ("GLP-1") receptor agonist that is currently in development for a potential dual application for treating obesity and NASH. GLP-1 is an incretin hormone that is secreted by intestinal L-cells in response to food intake, and plays a key role in the regulation of glucose and energy. Like other GLP-1 receptor agonists, pemvidutide acts by binding to and activating the GLP-1 receptor, which is expressed on pancreatic beta cells, and is also expressed on neurons in the brainstem and hypothalamus – key brain regions involved in regulatory function and emotion. Activation of the GLP-1 receptor leads to increased insulin secretion, inhibition of glucagon release, delayed gastric emptying, and decreased appetite. Understandably, these are factors that would likely treat the underlying drivers of obesity.

This is an important lever in the ALT investment debate. Research put out by Morgan Stanley midway last year noted that "obesity treatment could quickly become a top-12 global therapy—growing from a $2.4Bn category in 2022 to $54Bn by 2030" [see: Figure 2], especially given that obesity is now "classified medically as a chronic disease". The addressable market for obesity is one that is attractive on an investment front. MS noted that ~650mm people globally are obese, yet only 7% of this figure undergo medical treatment. Contrast this to other chronic conditions such as diabetes, that have ~80–90% medical intervention rates. This is important to recognize as well. Other chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure, dementia, and more recently, mental health, have all demonstrated rapid uptake for various treatments when medical breakthroughs were achieved. Such is the prospective case for obesity treatment, and companies with exposure to the condition in this regard have been rewarded handsomely by investors over the last 12-months to date.

Subsequently, there are important catalysts investors must recognize for ALT in its obesity hypothesis due for Q1 this year:

Upcoming readouts for the phase 2 MOMENTUM study. The 48-week trial, investigating pemvidutide in conjunction with diet and exercise versus placebo, is set for an interim analysis presenting data up to the 24-week point. Around 160 patients are enrolled in the cohort, with exclusion criteria including diabetes, and bodyweight + BMI below 101kg + 36kg/m2 respectively. The primary endpoint is the body weight delta at 48 weeks versus baseline. Further readouts from the phase 1b trial examining pemvidutide in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus ("T2DM"). This is a 12-week trial that will assess safety and efficacy of the compound in the T2DM populous, with ~48 patients enrolled.

Both studies are focused on the obesity hypothesis, meaning there's plenty of smart money sloshing around ready to be allocated to the first-moving advantage in the space, as we've seen already. We therefore encourage investors to pay close attention to any updates from ALT released over the remainder of Q1 FY23. Positive readouts from either study could result in a heavy re-rating if investors agree with the data presented. It is important to note the stock also has >15% short interest, substantially high, hence an entry from long-term buyers could also spark a short-covering rally on the back of strong data.

Separate to this, ALT is realizing effective trial momentum within its NASH hypothesis for pemvidutide. In December, it posted readouts from phase 2 RCT that sought to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pemvidutide in treating individuals with NASH. The trial's primary endpoint was to measure the change in liver fat content ("LFC"). Findings showed that all pemvidutide treatment groups achieved the primary endpoint. In particular, looking at the 1.8 mg and 2.4 mg dosage groups [labelled groups 1 and 2 here for convenience]:

The mean relative reduction in LFC of group 1 was 75.2% and group 2 was 76.4%

Also, for groups 1 and 2 respectively, 92.3% and 100% of subjects achieved a 30% reduction in LFC

Moreover, approximately 53.8% of group 1 and 45.5% of group 2 achieved 'normalization' of liver fat, defined as liver fat fraction of ≤5%.

The study also found that pemvidutide treatment led to a statistically significant decrease in mean serum alanine aminotransferase levels in all treated subjects.

Overall, these early-stage results demonstrate pemvidutide's safety and efficacy in option for individuals with NASH, pushing ALT a step ahead in developing a potential treatment for the condition. This is a key factor for consideration in the ALT investment debate, given the response investors have shown to firm's making advancements in the broad NASH treatment domain.

Final remarks

ALT is pre-revenue and subsequently it has a ways to go before converting its pipeline assets into cash-producing assets. In terms of liquidity, it has $127mm in on-balance sheet cash, with another $74mm in marketable securities. Its short-term obligations are covered >12x from liquid assets. Further, it is running a capital-light business model, ploughing all of its cash into R&D efforts to fund its clinical trials for pemvidutide. Importantly, it has ~$3.90 in tangible book value per share, having growth this figure across the last 3-years to date.

With the culmination of data raised here today, ALT is a worthwhile consideration for those seeking exposure to both obesity and NASH treatment markets. Pemvidutide's potential dual application to both domains is also a differentiator that must be taken into consideration. However, positioning long in the stock right now would be a speculative move, given it has a ways to go before proving up the investigational compound's efficacy across a much larger sample. Whilst both underlying markets are there for the taking, we recommend investors wait for impeding trial data set for readouts in Q1 FY23 from ALT. In that regard, we rate ALT a hold for now, but are trigger ready on this name.