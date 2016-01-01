petrovv/iStock via Getty Images

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is a small-cap stock with tremendous potential. The stock has surged from $0.69 in 2021 to $10.50 today, with the possibility of going much higher. As these opening lines suggest, my outlook for this stock is strongly bullish, and I firmly believe that those who have the patience to hold onto the stock for a few years will not regret it.

All signals are favorable, from gross margin to revenue growth. The strong upward momentum of the past two years is not merely a result of speculation, but rather a clear change in refrigerant regulations - the sector in which the company operates - that could alter the balance of the entire industry. This is not your typical penny stock driven by a pump-and-dump scheme, but rather a company with solid fundamentals poised for takeoff.

About Hudson Technologies

HDSN operates in the refrigerants market, both through the sale of the product and the provision of related services. This sector is closely regulated by the EPA, which assigns annual quotas for virgin refrigerant production. It also certifies companies that are authorized to reclaim used refrigerants, process them, and sell them to the market. Hudson has been granted a production quota for HFC in 2023, but it is much smaller compared to that of its most significant competitors.

Hudson Technologies Investor Presentation

Currently, the company operates throughout the United States but has no presence in any other markets. It is capable of providing refrigerants of any type and for any industry (data centers, ships, supermarkets, etc.) along with all sorts of related services.

However, the real strength of Hudson Technologies does not come from the production of refrigerants or services to businesses. The company's real selling point is its leadership in the reclaimed refrigerant market, where it has a 35% market share. There are several reasons why this vertical is strategically crucial:

Thanks to the environmental sustainability of reclaimed refrigerants, they are incentivized by the EPA over the production or importation of virgin HFCs.

The profit margin on sales is higher.

The company has extensive expertise in the retrieval of refrigerants, having carried out the first such operation more than thirty years ago.

All of this allows Hudson Technologies to ride the green transformation wave in the refrigerant industry with significant economic benefits.

Why reclaimed refrigerant is such a big deal

Refrigerants are products that have a high environmental impact. The production of just one kilogram of R410a refrigerant has the same environmental impact as a car that is left running for six consecutive months. Additionally, many refrigerants have a known harmful impact on the ozone layer of the atmosphere. This is why each product is assigned a GWP (Global Warming Potential) score.

Over the years, regulation in both the USA and Europe has become increasingly stringent to limit the environmental impact of the industry. Products with a lower GWP score are favored, and imports and production are also increasingly restricted. Reclaimed refrigerant has virtually zero GWP, eliminating the costs and compliance issues associated with the disposal of exhausted refrigerants and is not subject to production quotas. Only EPA-approved companies can handle this process, and Hudson Technologies' main competitors are:

A-Gas

Arkema

ASPEN Refrigerants

Benoist Brothers Supply Company

Certified Refrigerant Services, Inc.

Chemours

Golden Refrigerant

HARDI

Rapid Recovery

Refrigerants, Inc

USA Refrigerants

Hudson Technologies Investor Presentation

Hudson is a leader in reclaimed refrigerant, doubling the market share of the closest competitor. Additionally, the company claims to have higher margins, close to 50%, compared to 20% for virgin refrigerants produced by the competitors. The ability to combine positive environmental impacts with profitability has earned the company several accolades, including the #5 position in Forbes' 100 Best Small Companies List for 2023.

Financials at a glance

Before analyzing the situation with an actual DCF, it is interesting to know the evolution of Hudson Technologies' results over the last 5 years. The great change in terms of operational profitability is immediately noticeable, as well as the strong deleveraging of the last two years.

TTM Dec 2021 Dec 2020 Dec 2019 Dec 2018 Total Revenues 315.6 192.7 147.6 162.1 166.5 Gross Profit 164.6 71.7 35.4 17.2 -7.4 Operating Income 133.7 42.3 5.9 -15.8 -42.6 EBITDA 139.8 48.5 12 -8.7 -35.5 Net Income 104.9 32.3 -5.2 -25.9 -55.7 Unlevered Free Cash Flow 19.6 -7.4 19 45.6 63 Total Debt 61.9 100.3 93.9 107.1 129.9 Debt/EBITDA 0.44 2.07 7.83 -12.31 -3.66 Click to enlarge

The company's revenues have nearly doubled, while its debt-to-EBITDA ratio has plummeted over the past 24 months. This is mainly due to a significant catalyst: the 10% reduction of total production quotas for refrigerants by the EPA for 2022/23.

The real opportunity, however, lies in 2024, when a total reduction of 40% of quotas will be imposed compared to the baseline. Then again in 2029, when production will have to decrease by a further 30% compared to the baseline.

Hudson Technologies Investor Presentation

Note that the use of self-financing has been very intelligent. Instead of distributing dividends or announcing a buyback of its own shares, the company has continued to invest in its long-term business and reduce debt. In the medium term (3-5 years), my wish is that the company can present itself financially solid in front of investors, so as to consider going through a capital raising phase to enter the Canadian and European markets.

DCF Analysis

In the Q2 2022 quarterly report, the company reiterated its optimistic vision and offered investors a clear indication: >$400 million in revenue in 2025 with a gross margin of 35%. This seems like an entirely reliable forecast, and it allows us to build a DCF rather straightforwardly.

Here are the key assumptions:

I used to construct the model: I assumed that the company's projections for 2025 are correct, but I used a conservative estimate of exactly $400 million in revenue;

I assumed that 2023 will see a YoY revenue increase lower than 2024, as the new cut in refrigerant production quotas will come into effect in 2024;

For 2025-27, I assumed a revenue growth rate of 6%, which is the estimated CAGR for the industry during this period;

In 2028-29, I assumed another jump in revenue, as the new cut in virgin HCF production quotas will be introduced in 2029.

The calculated WACC is 9.51%, taking into account the current risk-free rate, the stock beta (1.53 on average over the last 5 years), a 5% risk premium, and the current taxation in the state of New Jersey.

As for net income, the company is going through a grace period in terms of operating margin given its significant competitive advantage in the world of reclaimed refrigerants. We can expect net profit margins to decrease over time due to increasing competition from other companies in the industry. Additionally, Hudson Tech's tax rate will gradually approach that expected for New Jersey companies. For this reason, while the 2022 balance sheet is expected to close with a net income presumably in excess of 30% of revenue, I gradually scaled the net income down to reach 11% in 2029.

In light of all this, here is how the DCF analysis looks.

$ millions 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 REVENUE 310.00 338.00 369.00 400.00 424.00 449.44 476.41 560.00 Net Income 104.00 74.36 66.42 60.00 55.12 53.93 57.17 61.60 Tax rate 32.50% 32.50% 32.50% 32.50% 32.50% 32.50% 32.50% 32.50% D&A 11.5 12.5 13.7 14.8 15.7 16.6 17.6 20.7 Interest 18.60 20.28 22.14 24.00 25.44 26.97 28.58 33.60 CapEx 2.20 2.54 2.77 3.00 3.18 3.37 3.57 4.20 Unlevered FCF 113.3 84.3 77.3 71.8 67.6 67.2 71.2 78.1 Discounted FCF 113.3 76.99 70.58 65.55 61.74 61.35 65.03 71.32 Click to enlarge

Continuing with the calculation of terminal value and the valuation of the company:

Present value (2023-29) 585.8 Terminal value 1346.20 Actualized TV 650.8 Company valuation 1236.7 M$ Click to enlarge

This valuation implies an upside of 2.59x for HDSN.

Further opportunities and risks

I strongly doubt that the EPA will reverse its environmental policy, although it is possible that policies will be revised if the price of refrigerants becomes too high for companies further downstream in the supply chain. The same climate agenda regarding refrigerants is also increasingly manifesting itself in Europe. In the long term, I hope that Hudson Technologies will successfully enter the EU market before its competitors become too difficult to reach in geographic area.

The main risk of this analysis concerns the response of competitors, especially Daikin and Honeywell, to Hudson's current leadership in the reclaimed refrigerant sector. On the one hand, there is the possibility that one of these giants will see the added value of HDSN as an opportunity and decide to acquire the company. In this case, shareholders could be rewarded with a nice premium on their shares.

In contrast to this hypothesis, there is also the possibility that a competitor will decide to aggressively compete with Hudson by targeting the world of reclaimed refrigerant with more force. I have already taken into account in my analysis a decrease in margins on sales, but it is important that this is not too rapid and too drastic.

Final thoughts

Hudson Technologies is a company with a bright future. Like in the story of David and Goliath, it is challenging the giants of its sector by focusing on a particular market niche that has fortunately been considered so important for climate change that it has ended up at the center of the EPA's refrigerant agenda. Clearly, given the size of Honeywell and Daikin in particular, a reaction can be expected.

That said, I believe that the margin of safety is sufficient to define HDSN shares as a value investment. For this reason, I remain firm in my bullish forecast for HDSN stock, from which I expect at least a +150% performance - even if actual data were to be less good than my DCF projections - over the next 5 years. Considering the complicated macroeconomic scenario we are currently in, I find an investment that focuses exclusively on the fundamentals of a single company even more interesting.