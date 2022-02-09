Roman Tiraspolsky

By now you know that I like investing into REITs. In fact, I plan to allocate up to 30% of my portfolio into REITs this year and a significant portion of that capital will be going into net lease REITs. Why net lease? I believe that in case of a Fed pivot, net lease REITs will outperform other types of REITs due to their long-duration (long term leases and debt maturities) and in case of a sustained period of high inflation, net lease REITs should outperform due to their higher yields and build-in rent increases. In this article, I want to analyze National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and see if it makes a good investment based on our usual criteria. In particular, I want to see whether we can realistically expect NNN stock to generate alpha.

Overview

National Retail Properties is a net lease REIT that owns 3,411 single-tenant properties throughout the U.S. with long-term leases (WAULT of 10.4 years). These properties tend to be smaller than those of NNN's major competitors and average $2-4 Million in asset size. The REIT sees this as an advantage as it makes its properties more fungible and makes it easier to replace a tenant or sell the asset (as it increases the potential number of buyers that can afford it). The company is well diversified with operations in 48 states and over 400 tenants. The majority of revenue comes from restaurants (18%), followed by convenience stores (16.5%) and automotive services (13.7%). Top 25 tenants account for 55% of revenue, but no tenants represents more than 5%.

The company stated in their presentation that NNN’s long-term retail net lease strategy creates a solid foundation of highly predictable operating income. In particular, over the past 20 years their occupancy never fell below 93.7% (not even in 2008 and 2020, which is a testament to their stability) and has averaged 98% - significantly above the average for the REIT industry.

Financials

2022 was a terrible year for REITs in terms of price action, but it was actually a pretty good year for NNN in terms of their operational results, as reported in their Q4 2022 earnings report. In particular, their FFO increased by 15.6% YoY to a total of $3.10 per share. This increase was driven by an increase to near full occupancy (99.4%), same store NOI growth of 1.6% as well as new acquisitions.

In 2022 the company continued to grow and improve its portfolio. It acquired 223 properties for $848 Million at an average cap rate of 6.4% and sold 33 properties for $311 Million at an average cap rate of 5.9%. Notice that the company is selling at cap rates below their acquisition cap rates, this is great and likely a consequence of the fact that they are buying the majority of their properties from their tenants directly, essentially doing sale-leasebacks, which allows them to purchase properties at a discount compared to the market (this is illustrated below by the average cap rate for a sale-leaseback transaction of 7.5% vs market transaction of 7.3%).

As far as guidance the company announced 2023 Core FFO guidance of $3.14-3.20 per share (up only about 1% compared to 2022). Personally I was expecting stronger growth especially as the company plans to acquire additional $500-600 Million of assets and only sell $100-120 Million of assets, but I guess they want to be conservative given the difficult macroeconomic backdrop and surprise to the upside.

The company has a solid BBB+ rated balance sheet with $4 Billion in debt and will not face any debt maturities in 2023, but there's a significant repayment due in June 2024 of $350 Million which will likely result in an increase in interest expense as it gets refinanced at a higher rate. The company has virtually no cash, but has access to a $1.1 billion unsecured bank credit line (of which $160 Million has been utilized to date) should it need liquidity. The REIT enjoys a reasonably low cost of debt with a weighted average interest rate of just 3.7% (under the 10-yr treasury yield of 3.8% but above some of its peers, EPRT has a 3.3% average interest rate), though this will likely increase when they refinance their 2024 tranche.

Lastly, it is worth noting that the annual dividend per common share increased to $2.16 in 2022, marking the 33rd consecutive year of annual dividend increases - the third longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases of all public REITs and 99% of all public companies. The payout ratio vs FFO stood at a healthy 69%. At the current price the stock yields 4.6% and I expect the company to continue to increase the dividend in order to keep the track-record, though I expect future increases to only be marginal (3-5 cents per year).

Valuation

The stock currently trades at a market cap of $8.5 Billion. With rental income of $771 Million, the market is valuing their portfolio at an implied cap rate of 6.2%. This is very reasonable for the kind of properties they hold, especially when compared to the cap rate the averaged for their disposals in 2022 of 5.9% and also when compared to the implied cap rate of EPRT of 5.6%. I would argue that a fair cap rate would be around 6% meaning that NNN is actually trading at a slight discount to its fair NAV.

On a relative multiple valuation basis, the company currently trades at a P/FFO of 14.90x. Its long-term average (since IPO) stands 16.00x and since the Great Financial Crisis at 17.5x FFO. I would argue that a fair multiple would around 16.50x FFO which leaves room for a multiple expansion upside of around 11% over the next two to three years. Analysts are expecting FFO to grow marginally by only about 1-3% per year to an FFO of $3.31 per share by 2025 - that would make the PT $54.60 per share (annual return in excess of dividends of 5.2%).

This means we can reasonably expect NNN to provide:

4.6% dividend yield growing at 1-2% per year

FFO growth of 2% per year

return from multiple expansion of 3.2% per year

-> total annual return of 9.8% (above the expected return of the market)

Verdict

National Retail Properties checks off all the boxes, it is a well managed REIT with a proven track-record. The company has managed to keep occupancy above 93% through the Great Financial Crisis as well as the Covid crisis and has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years. This is a dividend you can count on! Moreover, the company is trading at a reasonable valuation with a conservative implied cap rate of 6.2% and a potential for multiple expansion from the current P/FFO of 14.9x to 16.5x. Overall, this is a great company at a good price and can be expected to return 9.4% annually over the next years. That's above market return, generating that sweet alpha. For those reasons and based on my criteria, I rate NNN as a "BUY" here at $46.90 per share. NNN has been and will remain one of my top net lease picks (along with EPRT and Realty Income).