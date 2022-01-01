Just_Super

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) announced that it entered into an at-the-market equity sales agreement. This is in-line with my expectation that there would be a Q1 2023 equity offering due to Meta's high rate of cash burn.

Along with the offering, Meta disclosed preliminary Q4 2022 results that were on the disappointing side. Meta's revenues decreased compared to Q4 2021 (which was the first quarter with Nanotech revenue) while its cash burn for the quarter was on the high end of my estimates. Meta's organic revenue growth looks to have been fairly minimal in 2022 at approximately 2% organic growth compared to 2021.

Meta's challenge is that it has so far generated much more interest in its products from retail investors than from actual corporate customers. It will need to get more customers and start driving significant organic revenue growth before retail investors get tired of the company.

Notes On Products

Meta is involved in quite a few different areas, but so far its nano-optic security business (Nanotech) provides most of its revenues and most of that revenue comes from a single customer. Another area that Meta appears to be focusing on is batteries. For example, it entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Mitsubishi Electric Europe and DuPont Teijin Films to plan to scale a manufacturing system using Meta's PLASMAfusion technology. The battery segment is something that has potential for Meta, but it still has a lot of work to do to convince customers that its solutions are cost-effective and can provide significant benefits.

Sluggish Revenue Growth

Meta appears to be having challenges delivering significant organic revenue growth. Meta's year-over-year revenue comparisons benefited in previous quarters from its Nanotech acquisition, which closed early in Q4 2021 and accounts for the majority of its revenue. Q4 2022 is the first quarter where there is Nanotech revenue in the comparison quarter from last year.

Meta reported approximately $1.4 million in total revenue in Q4 2022 compared to $2.289 million in total revenue in Q4 2021, so there appears to be a roughly 35% to 40% year-over-year revenue decline.

I believe this large decline in year-over-year revenue is mostly due to the timing of revenue recognition, given that most of Meta's revenues come from one customer.

Thus there probably isn't a true trend of declining revenues, but there is also little in the way of organic growth. Meta previously noted that if it had acquired Nanotech at the beginning of 2021, it would have reported $10 million revenues for 2021.

Meta's Proforma Revenues (Meta's 2021 10-K)

Meta estimates it will end 2022 with $10.2 million in total revenue, which is approximately 2% organic revenue growth.

High Rate Of Cash Burn

Meta reported having $11.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of 2022. This is down from $32.2 million at the end of Q3 2022, indicating cash burn of $20.4 million during Q4 2022. This rate of cash burn was a bit worse than I expected, as I had estimated that Meta would have $15 million to $20 million in cash burn in Q4 2022.

A similar ($20 million per quarter) rate of cash burn in Q1 2023 would have resulted in Meta running out of cash by late February unless it received repayment of the $20 million that it loaned to Next Bridge and/or Meta's warrants (with an exercise price of $1.75 per share) were exercised in sufficient quantities.

Meta's share price has been under $1.75 since the warrants became exercisable, and Next Bridge doesn't appear to be in a position to repay Meta back yet. Thus there is the need for the at-the-market equity offering to raise funds before Meta runs out of cash.

At-The-Market Equity Offering

Meta entered into an agreement for a $100 million at-the-market equity offering. As part of the offering, shares will be sold on the open market from time to time. Meta can also choose to sell less than $100 million in shares and can choose how quickly the share sales occur.

However, given that its cash burn rate may still be around $20 million per quarter, I'd expect it will want to sell enough shares to raise at least $7 million per month. A faster rate of share sales will help increase its cash on hand beyond minimum levels as well.

If Meta ends up selling $100 million worth of shares at $0.85 per share, it would end up with approximately 480 million outstanding common shares. At an average of $0.70 per share this would increase to approximately 505 million common shares.

Meta's Potential Share Count (Meta's 424B5 Filing)

Meta also has options, warrants and restricted and deferred stock units that could add to its outstanding share count. If its outstanding stock options (from its equity incentive plan) are all exercised, that would add around $27 million cash for Meta and another 33.6 million shares. There are also around 10 million shares of stock issuable upon the vesting of its RSUs and the redemption of its DSUs.

Other Issuable Shares (Meta's 424B5 Filing)

Thus Meta could end up with around $124 million in additional cash (net of commissions) and around 524 million to 549 million shares outstanding (if it completes the ATM equity offering at an average sale price of $0.70 to $0.85 per share). That would give it around six additional quarters of runway at its Q4 2022 burn rate. Getting the $20 million loan repaid by Next Bridge Hydrocarbons would add another quarter to its runway (taking it to Q4 2024).

Notes On Valuation

Even at $0.69 per share, Meta looks to have a fairly lofty valuation given its limited organic revenue growth. At that share price and 549 million outstanding shares, Meta's enterprise value would be approximately 25x its 2022 revenue. This is quite a high multiple for a company that generated only 2% organic revenue growth in 2022.

Meta's passionate retail following may keep its stock from sinking too further lower for now, but Meta needs to deliver much more in terms of business results. If it gets through 2023 with a continued high rate of cash burn combined with limited organic revenue growth, it will likely need to do a reverse split to maintain its listing.

Conclusion

Meta Materials is looking to raise money through a $100 million at-the-market equity offering. This is in-line with my previous expectations that it would need to raise money in Q1 2023.

Meta's Q4 2022 revenues were disappointing, with a 35% to 40% estimated decrease in revenues compared to Q4 2021. This decrease was likely due to revenue recognition timing, but overall its organic revenue growth was only 2% in 2022.

A high rate of cash burn can be sometimes overlooked if there is also a high rate of organic revenue growth. A high rate of cash burn combined with minimal organic revenue growth is more problematic though, and Meta will need to start making progress in one or both of those areas soon before investors get tired of waiting.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.