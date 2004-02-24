UTG: Top-Notch Infrastructure CEF To Benefit From Lower Interest Rates

Summary

  • UTG has "utility" in its name and holds a portfolio of mostly utilities, but in truth it is more of a general infrastructure fund.
  • The closed-end fund has a strong track record of steadily growing distributions since its inception in 2004, without a single dividend cut blemish.
  • The biggest headwind is rising interest rates, because UTG is about 25% leveraged.
  • During periods of low/falling interest rates, UTG outperforms. But during periods of high/rising interest rates, the CEF struggles.
Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky.

The Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE:UTG) is a lightly leveraged closed-end fund that invests in utility and telecommunications "businesses that grow cash flows and dividend payments more quickly than sector averages and faster than long-term inflation."

The fund

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

UTG portfolio breakdown

UTG Fact Sheet

UTG top holdings

UTG Website

UTG distributions by year

UTG Website

Chart
Data by YCharts

