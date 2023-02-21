Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.51K Followers

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brent Arriaga - CAO

Kenneth Neikirk - General Counsel

Owen Kratz - CEO

Scott Sparks - COO

Erik Staffeldt - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sherif Elmaghrabi - BTIG

James Schumm - Cowen

Don Crist - Johnson Rice

Samantha Hoh - Evercore ISI

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Fourth Quarter Helix Energy Solutions 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brent Arriaga, Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.

Brent Arriaga

Hi, good morning. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today on our conference call for our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release.

Participating on this call for Helix today are Owen Kratz, our CEO; Scotty Sparks, our COO; Erik Staffeldt, our CFO; Ken Neikirk, our General Counsel; and myself. Hopefully, you've had an opportunity to review our earnings press release and the related slide presentation released last night. If you do not have a copy of these materials, both can be accessed through the -- for the investor page on our website at www.helixesg.com. The press release can be accessed under the Press Releases tab, and the slide presentation can be accessed by clicking on today's webcast icon.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, Ken Neikirk will make a statement regarding forward-looking information. Ken?

Kenneth Neikirk

During this conference call, we anticipate making certain projections and forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and assumptions as of today. Such forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates of future events, business or industry trends or business or financial results. All statements in this conference call are in the associated presentation, other than

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.