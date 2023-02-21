Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 21, 2023 7:57 PM ETHostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)
Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Callahan - President and CEO

Travis Leonard - CFO

Conference Call Participants

James Salera - Stephens Inc.

Ken Goldman - JPMorgan

Rob Dickerson - Jefferies

Bill Chappell - Truist Securities

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

Pamela Kaufman - Morgan Stanley

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse

Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Hostess Brands, Inc. Year-End 2022 Earnings Q&A. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Andy Callahan. You may begin.

Andrew Callahan

Terrific. Thanks, and good afternoon, and welcome, everybody, to the Q&A portion of Hostess Brands' fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. I'm Andy Callahan, Hostess Brands' President and CEO, and I'm joined by Travis Leonard, our Chief Financial Officer.

Hopefully, you've all had a chance to review the earnings release for the period ending December 31, 2022, along with the investor presentation, which was published today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. That is available still and will be on the Hostess website at www.hostessbrands.com. A replay of the webcast and our subsequent Q&A will also be available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

During the course of the call, we may make a number of forward-looking statements, including expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future performance. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. A detailed list of these risks and uncertainties can be found in today's earnings release and in our SEC filings.

Management will make a number of references to non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide useful information to investors. A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is

