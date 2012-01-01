Patrik Stollarz

My last article about Henkel AG (OTCPK:HENKY) was published in September 2022 and while the stock is now trading for €64 it was trading for €61 back then. An increase of 5% is certainly not an impressive performance, but it outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) which declined slightly in the same timeframe.

And to be honest, Henkel did exactly what I expected this stock to do. Withstand potential downturns in the coming quarters and therefore outperform many other stocks and sectors which are at a high risk of declining due to a potential recession and steep bear market. In the following article I will reiterate my bullish thesis and explain again why I think Henkel is a solid pick in the current market.

Third Quarter Results

Like most other European companies, Henkel is reporting only rudimentary third-quarter results (and no real income statement or balance sheet). But when looking at the numbers Henkel reported, we see strong growth rates. Sales in the third quarter were €5,976 million and compared to the same quarter last year this was an increase of 17.3% year-over-year. And while currency effects pushed sales, organic growth was 11.3% with volume declining 3.4% but higher prices contributing 14.7% to a strong double-digit organic growth. When looking at the first nine months of fiscal 2022, generated sales were €16,889 million resulting in an increase of 12.5% year-over-year. Organic growth was 9.7% in the first nine months with volume declining 1.9% while price increased 11.6%.

Henkel Q3/22 Presentation

And when looking at the different segments, all three contributed to growth. While Beauty Care could report only 0.9% year-over-year organic growth (and sales of €1,013 million), Laundry & Home Care increased organic sales by 7.3% YoY to €1,902 million. And Adhesive Technologies, which was responsible for more than 50% of total sales could report organic growth of 16.8% year-over-year and generated €2,995 million in sales.

Henkel Q3/22 Presentation

When looking at the different regions, all six contributed to organic growth. And while mature markets grew only 5.6% year-over-year, emerging markets could report 18.6% growth (with Latin America growing 22.5% and Eastern Europe growing 25.2%).

And finally, the company also raised its guidance for fiscal 2022 and is now expecting organic sales to grow between 7% and 8% (compared to 5.5% to 7.5% growth in the previous guidance). And although Henkel is still expecting earnings per share to decline, adjusted EPS is expected to be 25% to 15% lower (compared to -35% to -15% in its previous guidance).

Henkel Q3/22 Presentation

Long-term Growth Strategy

Last September, Henkel held its Capital Markets Day and presented its strategy of purposeful growth and its way to win the 2020s. And when looking at the company’s performance in the last few years, a strategy for consistent growth seems necessary. Since 2017, annual sales were almost every year around €20 billion (and fluctuating in a very narrow range) – only 2020 was an exception with €19.3 billion in sales. And until 2018, Henkel improved its adjusted EBIT margin to 17.6% but in the following years margins declined again and are expected to be only slightly above 10% in fiscal 2022.

In the last few quarters, we finally saw strong hints for improvement and Henkel growing with a strong pace again (and outperforming inflation). Bottom line is still struggling, but in fiscal 2022 Henkel will report sales noticeable above €20 billion for the first time since it started to struggle in 2017. And not only can we see signs of growth, but the company also has a clear ambition for the coming years to grow its two business segments (as the company is currently restructuring and the former three business segments will become two in the future).

Adhesive Technologies

Of the two major segments in which Henkel will report in the future, adhesive technologies performed with more consistency in the last few years. However, we can call the performance solid at best. Between 2012 and 2021, revenue for the segment increased from €8.3 billion to €9.6 billion resulting in a CAGR of only 1.63%. Additionally, the segment could improve the adjusted EBIT margin from 15.1% in 2012 to 16.2% in 2021 (in the meantime it was as high as 18.7% in 2018).

Henkel Capital Market Day Presentation

And while the performance in the past was not impressive, I can image the segment growing between 3% and 5% in the years to come – according to the company’s long-term targets. Adhesive Technologies has a leading position across its entire portfolio and is either #1 or #2 worldwide and with about €300 million spent on research and development and 2,500 engineers and researchers the company should be able to drive innovation resulting in growth.

Consumer Brands

The second segment – aside from adhesive technologies – will be consumer brands, the combination of Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care. And the new segment will focus on becoming better and becoming bigger. Become bigger means organic growth and becoming better means improving margins and being more efficient. And in the last few years, these two former segments clearly struggled – especially Beauty Care saw declining sales and a declining margin.

Henkel Capital Market Day Presentation

Henkel is expecting for the merger of the two segments to have positive effects. Instead of two leadership teams and two separate supply chains and sales teams, Henkel is now expecting a leaner structure, which will allow the business to focus and become faster. And this should significantly improve the cost structure, agility, and resilience of the segment. Henkel is expecting net savings of around €250 million from fiscal 2024 going forward and the long-term goal is to reach about €500 million in gross savings annually and being able to reinvest these savings in the business. The company is also looking at its brand portfolio and several brands are under review right now and might be discontinued or divested (these brands are responsible for up to €1 billion in sales).

Henkel Capital Market Day Presentation

Overall, Henkel is expecting top line to grow between 3% and 4% for the business and although it struggled recently, this seems possible (look at Laundry and Home Care growth in the years following 2012).

Summing Up

Although Henkel was clearly struggling in the last few years, I see the potential for low-to-mid single digit top line growth in the years to come. And starting from an operating margin in the low double digits, Henkel should also be able to improve its margins.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When looking at simple valuation metrics – in this case the price-earnings ratio – Henkel seems to be trading for reasonable valuation multiples. When taking the earnings per share for fiscal 2021 (€4.56), we get a price-earnings ratio of 14. Of course, earnings per share for fiscal 2022 are expected to be lower and when using the company’s own guidance, we get a P/E ratio of 15.6 to 18.7. And while this is a higher valuation, it still seems acceptable.

To get a better picture, we will be using a discount cash flow calculation to determine an intrinsic value for the stock. As basis, we often use the free cash flow of the last four quarters, but in case of Henkel, free cash flow was extremely low in the recent past and probably not representative of Henkel’s profitability and cash flow generation abilities. When looking at the last few years, a free cash flow somewhere between €1,500 and €2,000 should be realistic for Henkel and we will calculate with two different scenarios (in fiscal 2020, free cash flow was even €2,340 million). And we should not ignore that Henkel is having trouble to generate free cash flow right now, but we should also not calculate with these low numbers as they are not representative of the free cash flow Henkel can generate.

Henkel Q3/22 Presentation

For growth I am probably a bit more cautious than Henkel. While management is expecting mid-to-high single digit growth for the bottom line, I will calculate with 5% and 6% growth from now till perpetuity.

5% growth till perpetuity 6% growth till perpetuity Free cash flow: €1,500 €70.59 €88.24 Free cash flow: €2,000 €94.12 €117.65 Click to enlarge

And whatever the true intrinsic value for Henkel is, I think we can conclude that the stock is undervalued at this point.

Why Henkel?

You might know that I am rather bearish about the stock market – an opinion I expressed in several articles (see here and here for example). And as I consider many stocks not as a great investment right now, one might ask why I am seeing Henkel as a good investment. To answer this question, we can look at several pieces of information.

First, Henkel is a German company, and I am not as bearish for German stocks as I am for U.S. stocks. Without much doubt, Germany will be hit by a global recession as well as other countries around the world, but in January 2023, Germany was trading for a CAPE ratio of 13.4 while the United States were trading for a CAPE ratio of 25.6.

And it is not only the German stock market but also Henkel trading for a much reasonable valuation multiples than most of its peers.

Data by YCharts

Second, Henkel is a solid business and has not only an economic moat around its business but can be seen as rather recession resilient as it is selling many essential, everyday products. When talking about the economic moat the business has, we can mention the several strong brand names of Henkel – for example Persil generating €1.4 billion in annual sales and Schwarzkopf generating €1.8 billion in annual sales.

Henkel Capital Markets Day Presentation

But it’s not only the brand names, which are like a short cut for customers: These brand names usually reduce search costs for the customers as they convey trust and many customers are convinced that Henkel’s products are superior to those of cheaper competitors.

The economic moat is also stemming from switching costs, which arise especially for the Adhesive Technology segment. Adhesives, which are used in the vehicle industry and aerospace industry (among others) are rather sticky products and generate high switching costs for any business purchasing these products from Henkel. Adhesive play an extremely important role for the safety of a vehicle or aircraft but make up only a fraction of the overall costs. And the risk assessment between saving a few dollars but risking the safety of an aircraft will always be in favor of high-quality products (like Henkel is selling).

When looking at the numbers usually indicating a wide economic moat, the picture is not perfect as Henkel saw a declining operating margin in the last few years and return on invested capital was “only” 9.75% in the last five years (it was 11.26% in the last decade). But a RoIC above 10% can be seen as a hint for an economic moat.

And third, I see the stock at a solid support level and the downside risk is limited in my opinion as there is a strong support level between €55 and €60 and I don’t think Henkel will drop below. During the last 12 months, the stock was trading in a narrow range between €56 and €65.

Conclusion

I still think Henkel stock is a buy with limited downside risk but upside potential over the coming years. For about €65 we can buy a high-quality business that is trading below its intrinsic value and should perform quite well in a potential recession.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.