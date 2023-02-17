Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 21, 2023 8:05 PM ETMercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF), MBGYY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.51K Followers

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:MBGAF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 17, 2023 4:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Steffen Hoffmann - Head of Investor Relations and Treasury

Ola Kallenius - Chief Executive Officer

Harald Wilhelm - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Rokossa - Deutsche Bank

Patrick Hummel - UBS

Jose Asumendi - JPMorgan

Daniel Roeska - Bernstein

George Galliers - Goldman Sachs

Horst Schneider - Bank of America

Dorothee Cresswell - Exane

Daniel Schwartz - Stifel

Tom Narayan - RBC

Frank Biller - LBBW

Philippe Houchois - Jefferies

Martin Wilkie - Citi

Stephen Reitman - Societe Generale

Operator

Welcome to the global conference call of Mercedes-Benz. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. The replay of the conference call will also be available as an on-demand audio webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Mercedes-Benz website. The short introduction will be directly followed by a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind you that this telephone conference is governed by the safe harbor wording that you find in our published results documents.

Please note that our presentations contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. Such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties. If the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only to the date on which they are made. May I now hand over to Steffen Hoffmann, Head of Mercedes-Benz Investor Relations and Treasury. Thank you very much.

Steffen Hoffmann

Thank you. Good morning. Once again, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Steffen Hoffmann speaking. On behalf of Mercedes-Benz.

I'd like to welcome everybody here in the room as well as on the phone and the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.