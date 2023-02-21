Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 21, 2023 8:05 PM ETGlobus Medical, Inc. (GMED)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.51K Followers

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Kearns - Senior Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations

Dan Scavilla - President and CEO

Keith Pfeil - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shagun Singh - RBC Capital Markets

Matt Taylor - Jefferies

Matt Miksic - Barclays

Vik Chopra - Wells Fargo

David Saxon - Needham and Company

Steve Lichtman - Oppenheimer

Matthew O'Brien - Piper Sandler

Craig Bijou - Bank of America

Kyle Rose - Canaccord Genuity

Mathew Blackman - Stifel

Richard Newitter - Truist

Drew Ranieri - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to Globus Medical’s Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Senior Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations, Brian Kearns. Please go ahead.

Brian Kearns

Thank you, Latif and thank you, everyone for being with us today. Joining today’s call from Globus Medical will be Dan Scavilla, President and CEO; and Keith Pfeil, Chief Financial Officer. This review is being made available via webcast, accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Globus Medical website at www.globusmedical.com.

Before we begin, let me remind you that some of the statements made during this review are or may be considered forward-looking statements. Our Form 10-K for the 2021 fiscal year, and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission identifies certain factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements made today. Our SEC filings, including the 10-K are available on our website.

We do not undertake

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.