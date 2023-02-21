Worley Limited (WYGPF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 21, 2023 8:07 PM ETWorley Limited (WYGPF), WYGPY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.51K Followers

Worley Limited (OTCPK:WYGPF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Ashton - Chief Executive Officer

Tiernan O'Rourke - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Byrne - Citi

Richard Johnson - Jefferies

John Purtell - Macquarie

Nathan Reilly - UBS

Rohan Sundram - MST Financial

Daniel Butcher - CLSA

Scott Ryall - Rimor Equity Research

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Worley Half Year Results 2023. All participants -- only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The session will conclude on the hour.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Chris Ashton

Thank you, and welcome everyone. Thanks for joining Worley’s half year results for FY 2023. I'm going to be presenting these today with Tiernan O'Rourke, our CFO.

Please moving straight on to slide 2. I want to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation as the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today. We acknowledged and we recognize that continuing connection to the land and waters and thank them for protecting this coastline and treat the systems since time immemorial and for their unique ability to care for country and their deep spiritual connection to it. We pay our respects to the elders past, present and extend that respect to all First Nations People present today, whose knowledge and wisdom has ensured the continuation of culture and traditional practices.

Moving to slide 3, I just remind you to review our disclaimer shown here. And moving on to Slide 4. In terms of the agenda for the day, first, I'll provide an overview of our business performance and strategic progress over the period as we move further toward achieving our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.