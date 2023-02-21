OZ Minerals Limited (OZMLF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 21, 2023 8:15 PM ETOZ Minerals Limited (OZMLF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.51K Followers

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCPK:OZMLF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Cole - MD, CEO and Director

Warrick Ranson - CFO and Finance & Governance Executive

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by and welcome to the OZ Minerals 2022 Full Year Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Andrew Cole, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Andrew Cole

Thank you very much operator, and good morning everybody. Thanks for joining our conference call today, which subject to the independent expert conclusion and our scheme shareholder vote in the coming months may very well be OZ Minerals' last financial results call.

Today I am on Ghana land, and I would like to pay my respect to their elders, past, present, and emerging. I also like to acknowledge and pay my respect to the traditional owners of all the lands on which we work.

Joining me today is Warrick Ranson; our Chief Financial Officer. The next couple of slides are disclaimers for your reference and I'll leave you to read the details of these materials on our website.

First, the highlights for 2022, it was a very big year for OZ Minerals. We tackled some operational challenges in the first half and faced some external headwinds including cost pressure and weaker copper prices.

However, we came out strongly and Q4 saw the highest group quarterly copper production on record for the company. The mixed year is reflected in our profit of AUD207 million.

We

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.