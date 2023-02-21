OZ Minerals Limited (OTCPK:OZMLF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Cole - MD, CEO and Director

Warrick Ranson - CFO and Finance & Governance Executive

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by and welcome to the OZ Minerals 2022 Full Year Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Andrew Cole, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Andrew Cole

Thank you very much operator, and good morning everybody. Thanks for joining our conference call today, which subject to the independent expert conclusion and our scheme shareholder vote in the coming months may very well be OZ Minerals' last financial results call.

Today I am on Ghana land, and I would like to pay my respect to their elders, past, present, and emerging. I also like to acknowledge and pay my respect to the traditional owners of all the lands on which we work.

Joining me today is Warrick Ranson; our Chief Financial Officer. The next couple of slides are disclaimers for your reference and I'll leave you to read the details of these materials on our website.

First, the highlights for 2022, it was a very big year for OZ Minerals. We tackled some operational challenges in the first half and faced some external headwinds including cost pressure and weaker copper prices.

However, we came out strongly and Q4 saw the highest group quarterly copper production on record for the company. The mixed year is reflected in our profit of AUD207 million.

We progressed our growth strategy. We invested significantly, nearly AUD1 billion predominantly, since the expansion is underway at our South Australian mines, Prominent Hill and Carrapateena. These expansions are expected to extend mine life and lower operating costs.

We started construction of our fourth mine, West Musgrave, and we were granted an option to purchase the Kalkaroo copper project following a study period. As the year drew to a close though, the most defining event for us was the proposal by BHP to acquire OZ Minerals for a cash price AUD28.25 per share.

OZ Minerals' Directors unanimously recommend shareholders vote in favor of the scheme in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the independent expert concluding and continuing to conclude that the scheme is in the best interest of shareholders. The scheme booklet is expected to be available in early March, with the shareholder scheme meeting expected to be held in April.

Prior to the scheme meeting, the Board intends to declare a fully franked special dividend of AUD1.75 per share, which would have up to AUD0.75 of franking credits attached per share. The shareholders are eligible to use them. The dividend is conditional on scheme meeting becoming effective.

You will be familiar with the OZ Life schematic on this slide. It shows how our stakeholder value creation is at the center of our strategy. Over the past several years, we progressively embedded value creation for stakeholders into the OZ way, which includes our governance framework.

It is now still requiring some maturity, the lens through which we look at everything we do when making day-to-day decisions, assessing potential acquisitions, completing risk assessment, building valuations, and our approach to sustainability. And it provides a direct line of sight to achieving our purpose of going beyond what's possible to make lives better. It helps drive our culture.

This year, we evolved our strategy to reflect our modern minerals exposure, namely copper, and also now nickel through West Musgrave. We continue to advance our culture, which really came to the floor as we tackle the challenges of the first half.

And we have matured our approach to creating value for our stakeholders by embedding the concept further within our frameworks, systematizing our expectations, assuring that it is being applied.

This is the third year we have published an assessment of our performance with respect to how we are creating value for our stakeholders. We do this through a suite of stakeholder value creation metrics, which will evolve overtime as we get better and more aligned with our stakeholders' expectations of what that primarily means to them. This patent is published towards the front of our annual report and our Sustainability Review in the performance section.

I'd like to call out just a few highlights. [Indiscernible] 2022, we published our decarbonization roadmap and during the year, we made steady progress on its implementation. A larger proportion of our Scope 1 reductions in the roadmap comes from the electrification of our materials handling systems at both Prominent Hill and Carrapateena.

We are also working with our suppliers on trials of electric vehicles into including a concentrate OZ Trial, light vehicles and heavy mining equipment. We are on South Australian electricity grid, which continues to move towards greater penetration of renewables, which assist our Scope to emission profiles, as does the hydroelectricity we use in the Carajas in Brazil.

We also made progress on inclusion with increased female participation in our workforce, though we still have a long way to go in creating a fully inclusive environment, where diversity in all its forms is present and thrives.

This map shows our profile with three operating mines and a pipeline of potential opportunities. These opportunities include options such as our partnership with Havilah on the Kalkaroo project, a number of joint ventures with explorers and a rich copper region in the Carajas. We're the second largest holding and are exploring in our own right.

So, turning now to a quick recap of our performance in 2022. Having covered this detail already in our fourth quarter report a few weeks ago. After a challenging first half, we ended the year strongly, which saw a 21% lift in copper production over the prior quarter.

As a result, Q4 is our highest group quarterly copper production on record. We met our revised copper production and cost guidance. Gold production was above original guidance. Prominent Hill met its copper guidance for an eighth consecutive year, reaffirming its reputation as a reliable operation.

So, now I'm going to hand over to Warrick and ask him to take us through the financial results, please.

Warrick Ranson

Thanks Andrew and good morning everyone. So, despite the production headwinds experienced in the first half and the year of inflationary uplift across a number of input cost areas, we maintained our focus on productivity and margins and ended with a stronger second half delivering a net operating profit after tax of just over AUD217 million and operating margin of 36%, whilst providing tangible value for all our stakeholders.

Net revenue of AUD1.9 billion was marginally lower than the previous year, with reduced sales volumes and weaker comparative US sale of copper prices. However, I should note that this was against the significant market tightness that we experienced in 2021 and our higher gold sales. We saw a reduction of some 40,000 ounces over a comparative period after depleting the high-grade gold ore stockpiles at Prominent Hill in 2021.

Total production costs were AUD176 million higher than the comparative period. Once we have increased underground production levels at Pedra Branca in Brazil, core cost drivers reflected the challenging operating environment here in Australia, with a number of one-off disruptions in the first half, extreme wet weather during the first quarter, the isolated conveyable failures at Carrapateena, and while it now seems a long time ago, our operating assets managing COVID-related disruptions and absenteeism.

Pleasingly, the second half of the year demonstrated a much-improved production performance with progressively decreasing COVID absenteeism, a less constrained processing flow at Carrapateena, and Prominent Hills underground operations providing higher copper grades and elevating plant performance.

Insurance costs and scheme-related expenditure following progression of the BHP proposal contributed to higher overhead costs.

Exploration and development expenditure reflected a continued investment in our growth pipeline with a number of activities undertaken, which are not yet at the capitalization stage. This included acquisition cost both at Pantera and Santa Lucia project in Brazil, the Kalkaroo project here in South Australia, and additional exploration drilling as we progressively returned to the field after COVID.

Our income tax expense reduced in line with a lower comparative earnings position with a slightly higher effective tax rate due to the non-deductible nature of exploration and development expenditure from Brazil.

I've covered the main contributors to our operating cash flow already, driven principally by our lower revenue outcome and higher operating cost environment. As the past practice, we've provided some additional guidance from the impact of our inventory drawdown on the depreciation and amortization under the 2023 as a supplementary slide to today's presentation.

As Andrew mentioned, during the year, we invested AUD951 million in construction and expansion activities across all our operations as we continue to progress our growth strategy resulting in an increase to our property, plant, and equipment balances.

The West Musgrave study continued during the year with a positive final investment decision taken in September. Construction at Prominent Hills were shaft mine expansion and Carrapateena’s well pad expansion also progressed and as previously mentioned, we invested in further pipeline growth to our exploration and development activity.

Financing activities include both the movement in our debt facilities and dividend payments to shareholders. Similar to the prior year, we distributed just under AUD18 million to shareholders this year, with the Board declaring both an AUD0.18 final dividend for 2021 last February, and then another AUD0.18 interim dividend in September.

Increasing that drawdown on our facilities this year with an increase in investment activity, as well as managing the timing of working capital movements with a significant uplift in our trade receivables at the end of the year, where we loaded nearly 24,000 tonnes of provisionally priced concentrate in the last few days of December.

On slide 11, we summarized the movements in the comparative year-end balance sheets. Again, I've talked about some of the key drivers behind these items already, with a resulting increased driving asset strength of just AUD182 billion over the course of the year.

As mentioned, the timing of investing our cash flows contributed to additional drawdowns on our debt facilities as we continue to recover from the production interruption and the slow [Indiscernible] to operating cash flows from the first half of the year. We ended the year with a net debt position of AUD254 million.

The group's revolving credit facility was extended in May 2022 for a further five years, increasing the limit of the facility by AUD217 million to AUD700 million. And in October, the group entered into a new AUD1.2 billion 18-month syndicated term loan facility to support the development of the West Musgrave project.

Working capital increased, principally, as a result of shipment timing and the goal onto receivable. Although, this was offset by the continued drawdown of our open pit material at Prominent Hill as we continue to supplement underground production to maximize more efficiencies.

Our property assets increased by a net AUD759 million after depreciation, as we continue to invest in our brownfield expansion projects at both Carrapateena and Prominent Hill, along with ongoing mine development and sustaining capital investment.

We spent AUD74 million post-FID on the West Musgrave project, as some of this expenditure also flowing on to the higher payables position at the end of the year. Our net tax balances increased, principally driven by the assessment of our eligibility for deduction under the Temporary Full Expensing Provision introduced in the 2021 federal budget after assessing OZ Minerals' tax balance.

And just to read out my section, confirming a change in our capital spend guidance for West Musgrave. As revised in our fourth quarter production report, a decision was made to change the project Scope and deliver the West Musgrave Living Hub under design-and-construct model requiring approximately AUD110 million in capital funding.

The Board is now approved an increased to the overall capital budget by that amount, with the change also resulting in a reduction to operating costs for the project of around AUD170 million over the 10-year. We've subsequently updated the West Musgrave 2022 capital guidance to reflect the timing of expected payment [ph].

And with that, back to you Andrew.

Andrew Cole

Thank you very much, Warrick. Before I open up for questions, I'd just like to acknowledge and thank our many stakeholders for the trust and support over many years. Thanks for celebrating the wins we've had together. Thanks for being patient with us, while we've corrected mistakes we've made along the way. And I hope, in return, that you feel we've created value for each of you in some way.

I would also like to specifically thank our shareholders, many who have been with us and supported us for many years, and the many analysts who have respectfully covered our company.

We have formed a different path with our agile approach, focused on culture and stakeholder value creation, which I understand isn't always easy to model or easy to forecast. But it very much pleased to see how well analysts have come to reflect our approach now in your reports. So, thank you very much.

I'd like to open up to questions now. I've got Matt Reed who is our Chief Operations Executive on the call with Warrick and I. So, operator, can you please remind people how to ask questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Sir, I'm not showing any questions at this time.

Andrew Cole

Well, thank you very much operator. This will be a record for our shortest call ever I think. So, thank you very much for listening in today. If you do any questions, please drop a line to Travis and we will organize -- to answer your question.

Thank you very much everybody. Thank you. Have a safe day and have a great week. We'll talk again.

Operator

Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating and you may now disconnect.