TotalEnergies: Natural Gas Free-Fall Will Hurt 2023 Results

Feb. 21, 2023 9:17 PM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)BP, CVX, SHEL, XOM2 Comments
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Marketplace

Summary

  • TotalEnergies' revenues came in at $68.582 billion (including the excise taxes) or $63.953 billion net, significantly up from the $60.348 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.
  • Total hydrocarbon production during the fourth quarter of 2022 averaged 2,812K Boepd, down slightly from 2,852K Boepd in the same quarter the previous year.
  • Quarterly dividend increases by more than 7% in 2023.
  • I recommend buying TTE between $61 and $59.75 with potential lower support at $53.92.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Gold And Oil Corner. Learn More »

Exterior view of the headquarters of the oil company TotalEnergies, formerly known as Total

HJBC

Introduction

France-based TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) released its fourth-quarter 2022 and FY22 results on February 8, 2023.

Note: I have followed TTE quarterly since 2017. This new article is a quarterly update of my article published on August 18, 2022.

Chart
Data by YCharts

TotalEnergies Quarterly Revenues history

TTE Quarterly Revenue history (Fun Trading)

TotalEnergies' revenues came in at $68.582 billion (including the excise taxes) or $63.953 billion net, significantly up from the $60.348 billion generated in the year-ago quarter. The company indicated a profit of $1.26 per diluted share, and adjusted net income was $7,951 million in 4Q22 compared to $6,825 million in 4Q21.

TotalEnergies Quarterly Free cash flow

TTE Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operations minus CapEx.

Finally, TotalEnergies bought back shares worth $2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and intends to buy back $2 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

TotalEnergies Cash versus Debt

TTE Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Cash and cash equivalents+ as of December 31, 2022, were $41.772 billion compared with $30.386 billion in 4Q21.

TotalEnergies Quarterly operating income per segment

TTE Quarterly Operating income 4Q21 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

TotalEnergies Quarterly oil equivalent production

TTE Quarterly oil equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

Total hydrocarbon production during the fourth quarter of 2022 averaged 2,812K Boepd, down slightly from 2,852K Boepd in the same quarter the previous year.

This quarter's average realized liquids prices were $80.6, up 11% from the year-ago price. NG prices were $12.74, up from $11.38 per thousand British thermal units last year.
Chart

TTE Quarterly liquids and NG prices history (Fun Trading)

Chart

TTE Quarterly production per region (Fun Trading)

For the fourth quarter, liquids production averaged 1,570K Boepd from 1,509K Boepd last year.

Quarterly gas production was 6,681K cf/d, down 9% from last year due to most regions' lower gas output.

chart

TTE TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

Chart

TTE 1-year chart Brent and NG (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
20.91K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TTE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As explained in my article, I trade short-term TTE frequently and own a long-term position for decades.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.