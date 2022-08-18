HJBC

Introduction

France-based TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) released its fourth-quarter 2022 and FY22 results on February 8, 2023.

Note: I have followed TTE quarterly since 2017. This new article is a quarterly update of my article published on August 18, 2022.

1 - 4Q22 and FY22 results snapshot

TotalEnergies reported a fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $2.97 per share. It was well above the year-ago $2.55 realized last year. Earnings beat analysts' estimates.

The total revenues came in at $68.58 billion, up 13.6% from $60.35 billion in the year-ago quarter. Substantial revenues were generated from higher liquids and gas prices.

Fourth-quarter upstream equivalent production averaged 2,812K Boepd, down slightly from 2,852K Boepd realized last year. The decrease was due to the higher planned maintenance and the natural decline of producing fields. Also, the withdrawal from Myanmar, the expiration of the Qatargas 1 operating license, and security-related production cuts in Libya and Nigeria.

The production of the iGRP segment (Integrated Gas, Renewables, and Power) was 503K Boepd compared to 562K Boepd in 4Q21.

2 - Investment Thesis

TotalEnergies SE is probably the safest investment in the oil sector when it comes to dividends. It is the only European oil major that had not reduced or cut dividends when the oil market collapsed a few years back. Thus, it is a very appealing stock for dividend-oriented investors.

While TotalEnergies SE remains a large oil and gas producer, it has also shifted to renewables, representing a large part of its future business. Nearly one-third of its 2023 CapEx is allocated to renewable and "green electricity generation."

However, oil prices have retraced significantly from their recent high, and the market euphoria is now nearly gone. Another strong negative for the company's future quarter earnings is that natural gas has collapsed. European gas prices are back to pre-war levels, and demand is down. However, some analysts continue to be on the bullish side.

Despite their recent steep decline, gas prices in Europe are still more than four times higher compared to the average over the past decade, Philipp Lausberg, policy analyst at the European Policy Centre, told CNN.

The impact on revenue will be significant, and I am not sure how positively the market could react to a sharp decline in revenue. In short, 2023 is shaping up to be a struggling year for oil supermajors, and it is a time to take profits, in my opinion.

Thus, it is essential to trade short-term LIFO for about 40%-50% of your TTE holding and keep a long-term core position for a higher target. This dual strategy entitles you to take full advantage of the oil and gas sector's high volatility and inherent cyclicity. It is what I recommend in my marketplace, "The Gold and Oil Corner."

3 - Stock performance

TotalEnergies has underperformed the group, which includes Shell (SHEL), U.K.-based BP (BP), as well as US majors Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

TotalEnergies SE is up 9% on a one-year basis despite a massive rally in oil prices.

Data by YCharts

TotalEnergies: Balance Sheet and Production history ending in 4Q22: The Raw Numbers

Note: TTE is an American Deposit Receipt or ADR. The Foreign withholding taxes reduce the dividend paid to American investors is 12.8%. However, the foreign tax paid can be deducted from your income tax. Sometimes, your broker charges you 25%, but I believe it is a mistake. Ask your Financial Adviser about your case.

TotalEnergies SE 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Total Revenues in $ Billion 60.35 68.61 74.77 69.04 68.58 Total Revenues (minus excise tax) in $ Billion 55.30 63.95 70.45 64.96 63.95 Net income in $ Billion 5.84 4.94 5.69 6.63 3.26 EBITDA $ Billion 14.26 14.90 14.98 16.49 12.99 EPS diluted in $/share 2.17 1.85 2.16 2.56 1.26 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 11.62 7.62 16.28 17.85 5.62 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 4.54 3.46 5.15 2.99 4.10 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 7.08 4.16 11.13 14.86 1.52 Total Cash $ Billion 33.66 38.69 40.71 47.63 41.77 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 64.55 64.80 62.87 61.82 60.77 Dividend per share in €/sh (including tax 12.8%) 0.66€ 0.69€ 0.69€ 0.69€ 0.69€ + 1.00€ Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 2.690 2.644 2.611 2.588 2.510 Oil Production 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd 2,852 2,843 2,738 2,669 2,812 Americas Production in K Boepd 363 386 420 449 442 Average price liquids $/Boe 79.8 90.1 102.9 93.6 80.6 Average gas price $/Mbtu 11.38 12.27 11.01 16.83 12.74 Click to enlarge

Source: Company filings and Fun Trading

Note: More data (2015) is available for subscribers only.

Analysis: Balance sheet and production discussion

1 - Total revenues were $68.582 billion (including excise tax) in 4Q22

TTE Quarterly Revenue history (Fun Trading) TotalEnergies' revenues came in at $68.582 billion (including the excise taxes) or $63.953 billion net, significantly up from the $60.348 billion generated in the year-ago quarter. The company indicated a profit of $1.26 per diluted share, and adjusted net income was $7,951 million in 4Q22 compared to $6,825 million in 4Q21.

Net earnings were $3,264 million, down from $5,837 million in 4Q21. The net operating income was $8,238 million, up 13% from the year-ago period due to higher commodity prices and refining margins.

A new non-cash impairment of $4.1 billion related to the company's Russian assets impacted the fourth-quarter net income.

TotalEnergies acquired assets worth $292 million and $5,872 million for the full-year 2022.

2 - Trailing 12-month free cash flow ("ttm") was $31.68 billion with $1.52 billion in 4Q22

TTE Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading) Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operations minus CapEx.

TotalEnergies trailing 12-month free cash flow is now $31.68 billion, with $1.52 billion realized for 4Q22.

Cash flow from operating activities at the fourth quarter-end was $5,618 million, down 51.7% from the year-ago period.

Finally, TotalEnergies bought back shares worth $2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and intends to buy back $2 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

TTE paid a quarterly dividend of €0.69 per share and a special dividend of €1.00 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. It is a total of €3.76 for 2022.

Also, the Board of Directors met on February 7, 2023, and decided to propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting on May 26, 2023, the distribution of an ordinary dividend of 2.81 €/share (Quarterly €0.7025) for the fiscal year 2022, versus 2.64 €/share for the fiscal year 2021, a 6.4% increase.

3 - Net debt was $19 billion as of the end of December 2022

TTE Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading) Cash and cash equivalents+ as of December 31, 2022, were $41.772 billion compared with $30.386 billion in 4Q21.

The debt-to-equity ratio is now 0.544, according to YCharts, and the net debt to capital was down to 12.7% at quarter-end.

TTE indicates a net debt of $8.617 billion using another method. I have done a more general calculation from the LT Debt, including current minus total cash, which is a more comparable value with other oil majors.

4 - Details: TTE operates four different segments

Total operating income was $8.24 billion this quarter, up from $7.32 billion last year.

TTE Quarterly Operating income 4Q21 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

4.1 - Exploration & Production (Upstream)

The operating gain was $3,528 million, up significantly from $3,525 million last year.

4.2 - Integrated Gas, Renewable, and Power

Operating income was $2,889 million, from $2,789 million last year.

4.3 - Refining and Chemicals

Operating income was $1,487 million from $553 million in the year-ago quarter.

4.4 - Marketing and Services

Operating income was $334 million, down from $479 million in 4Q21.

5 - 2Q22 Oil Equivalent Production up to 2,812K Boepd from 2,852K Boepd last year.

5.1 - Oil equivalent production history

TTE Quarterly oil equivalent production history (Fun Trading) Total hydrocarbon production during the fourth quarter of 2022 averaged 2,812K Boepd, down slightly from 2,852K Boepd in the same quarter the previous year.

Note: The total production, including iGRP (Integrated Gas, Renewables, and Power), was 3,374K Boepd.

This quarter's average realized liquids prices were $80.6, up 11% from the year-ago price. NG prices were $12.74, up from $11.38 per thousand British thermal units last year. TTE Quarterly liquids and NG prices history (Fun Trading)

Upstream output comes primarily from Europe and the Middle East. Total SE has a small production from the Americas.

TTE Quarterly production per region (Fun Trading) For the fourth quarter, liquids production averaged 1,570K Boepd from 1,509K Boepd last year.

Quarterly gas production was 6,681K cf/d, down 9% from last year due to most regions' lower gas output.

6 - 2023 Outlook

TotalEnergies expects 2023 hydrocarbon production to increase by 2% to approximately 2,500K boepd, primarily due to the contribution from three startups lined up to begin operation in 2023. TotalEnergies expects a CapEx of $16 billion in 2023, of which 32% will be allocated to further strengthening renewable operations and electricity.

Technical Analysis and Commentary

TTE TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts) Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

TTE forms an ascending triangle pattern (short-term) with resistance at $64.8 and support at $60.8.

The ascending triangle is a bullish formation that usually forms during an uptrend as a continuation pattern. There are instances when ascending triangles form as reversal patterns at the end of a downtrend, but they are typically continuation patterns.

However, in this case, I may add that TTE could eventually break down due to a quick deterioration of oil prices, especially Natural gas prices, which have collapsed in the past three months.

TTE 1-year chart Brent and NG (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Thus, the trading strategy is to sell about 40%-50% of your position LIFO between $64.75 and $65.5 with possible higher resistance at $67 and wait for a retracement between $61 and $59.75 with potential lower support at $53.92.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.