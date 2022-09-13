Drew Angerer

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is a leading communications as a services software company which offers a range of automated text and chat features. The company is known for having a range of iconic customers across various industries from Morgan Stanley (MS) to the American Red Cross and even Airbnb (ABNB). But what most people don't know is OpenAI, which founded the viral platform ChatGPT, is also a customer, and the business has offered integration with the GPT-3 model, since 2020! Thus, Twilio could be poised to benefit from the tailwinds across the AI industry, which is forecast to be worth over $1.3 trillion by 2029. In this post, I'm going to break down Twilio's business model and its AI related products, before breaking down its fourth quarter financials and valuation. Let's dive in.

Data by YCharts

Business Model and GPT-3 Opportunity

Twilio basically offers a Communications as a service [CaaS] and was ranked second in this category with 4.4 stars out of 5 on the G2 reviews website. Its platform is generally used to send bulk text messages to users, through its MessagingX platform. This also integrates with the widely popular WhatsApp, which has over 2 billion users and Meta (META) has made it a strategic priority to monetize.

Twilio Products (Twilio)

MessagingX also allows a "Chat" functionality that offers a conversations API or Application Programming Interface. The beautiful thing about this is Twilio has enabled an API integration with OpenAI's language model GPT-3 since 2020! This is the much larger version of the viral platform ChatGPT, at 175 billion parameters versus 20 billion parameters. In Twilio's 2020 blog post, the company outlines how to build a chatbot, with Twilio SMS, Python and of course GPT-3. Here you can see an example from the 2020 test below, these are simple questions but the possibilities are endless for technology product integration etc. For example, rather than waiting for a food delivery and checking your phone, you could simply ask "When will my food delivery arrive?" or even "Could I get Chinese food delivered in 15 minutes if I wanted it?" as an example.

GPT-3 example (Twilio)

In addition, its product can be used to create a personalized "chef" which can be used to ask for recipe ideas via text message.

Personalized Chef (Twilio and GPT-3)

Twilio also released an updated blog post in 2022, which outlines details of how to set up an "AI Friend" to talk to (see below image).

AI Friend GPT-3 (Twilio)

Now, of course, this is cool stuff but you may be thinking, how could this be useful? While imagine a support or help desk function which integrates directly with GPT-3 or even a cloud based call center which connects the chatbot to a text to voice generator. That could save companies millions of dollars on customer service staffing. Now of course, we know GPT-3 is not unique to Twilio and the company offers its API to everyone. However, Twilio has the unique advantage in that it already offers many of these connected services "at scale", which is the key including its popular cloud contact center service Twilio Flex. This service is already used by a range of notable companies from HubSpot to Chime, Electrolux etc. In addition, the cloud contact center market is forecasted to grow at a solid 22.7% compounded annual growth rate and be valued at ~$57.37 billion by 2027. Then of course, GPT-3 could be integrated with "Twilio" frontline a popular platform used by salespeople and customer service teams for customer connections.

The key enhancements Twilio can add to GPT-3 is scale and personalized customer service, advertising and interactions. This can be accomplished via integration with "Twilio Engage" and "Segment", which was a customer data platform acquired in 2020, for a staggering $3.2 billion. This platform already enabled Domino's Pizza (DPZ) (a Twilio customer) to reduce its customer acquisition cost by 65%, through hyper-personalised advertising. I believe an integration with GPT-3 could further enhance this process and the entire onboarding, boosting Twilio's customer growth.

Fourth Quarter Financials

Twilio reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Its revenue was $1.02 billion, which beat analyst forecasts by $23.49 million and increased by 21.58% year over year. While its Data & Applications revenue increased by faster 25% year over year to $118 million.

Revenue (Q4 '22 report)

Notice on the above chart, the growth rate for Twilio has slowed down significantly over the past couple of years. From a blistering 65% growth rate in Q4 '20 to 48% by Q1 '22 and now just 22% YoY growth for Q4 '22. I believe this slowing growth was driven by a couple of factors. Firstly, the "recessionary" environment which of course results in lower demand and thus usage. Given Twilio offers "pay as you go" pricing, this was expected, and I will discuss more on this in the "Risks" section. In addition, I noticed the company has grown its international revenue contribution from 27% in Q4 '20 to 34% by Q4 '22. Thus, this may have also impacted the growth rate in the past couple of quarters due to the high US dollar relative to most other currencies such as the euro.

International Revenue (Twilio)

Moving onto the positives and notable customer wins. The company reported that OpenAI is a customer of Twilio as well as a partner. Its viral platform ChatGPT mentioned prior uses "Twilio Verify" for account security and thus worked seamlessly to scale with the vast influx of users, which is a testament to its products quality. This should act as a positive sign for future processes.

On its earnings call, management also announced a "seven figure" deal with a Fortune 500 company for an account security package. In addition, Twilio expanded its partnership with the largest bank in America, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), to leverage Segment with Twilio Engage for marketing. It was great to see traction across a range of Twilio's products and various industries, which is great for diversification.

The company reported 110% net dollar retention rate, which was positive as it means customers are staying with the platform and spending more through account expansion. However, this was down from the 126% retention rate in Q4 '21. I believe this was mainly driven by customers slowing down expansion and lower demand, due to macroeconomic factors. However, I don't believe this will be a permanent trend as the economy is cyclical by nature.

Retention Rate (Q4 '22 report)

New Focus on Profitability

Twilio's management has announced a major business restructuring and a focus on profitability. For example, the company has reduced its headcount by 17%, which was mainly driven by reducing "layers" of middle management, as well as salespeople related to Twilio's communications product, as they pivot back to more of a "product led" growth strategy. In addition, the company plans to reduce its physical office space and many employee "perks" such as a sabbatical program. Overall, this is likely not great for employee morale, but there is no doubt profitability is important in this climate. The company also announced plans to reduce its stock based compensation which should be a major positive, despite it taking a few years to implement the program fully, with it contributing to between 10% and 12% of revenue by 2027, down substantially from ~19.9% for the full year of 2022.

The company still has a long way to go to reach profitability and reported negative $214.4 million in operating income for Q4 '22. A positive is this is an improvement over the negative $287.8 reported in Q4 '21. Twilio also reported earnings per share [EPS] of negative $1.24, which beat analyst expectations by $0.08. On a non-GAAP, basis the company is "profitable" with EPS of $0.22, which also beat analyst expectations by $0.30. You can also see the gross profit figures on the chart below, up 20% year over year to $518 million.

Gross Profit (Q4 '22 report)

Twilio has a solid balance sheet with $4.155 billion in cash and short-term investments. In addition, the company reported $1.227 billion in total debt, but the majority of this $987 million is long-term debt and thus manageable.

Valuation and Forecasts

In order to value Twilio, I have plugged its latest financial data into my discounted cash flow valuation model. I have forecast 14% revenue growth for "next year" which in my model refers to the full year of 2023. This forecast is based upon management's guidance of between 14% and 15% revenue growth for Q1 '23, which I have extrapolated out for the full year. This is at lower growth rate than the 22% reported in Q4 '22, but I expect this due to the macroeconomic environment. In years 2 to 5, I have forecast a faster growth rate of 23% per year. I expect this to be driven by improving macroeconomic conditions, increased consumption etc., as well as tailwinds from AI and cloud contact center deployment.

Twilio stock valuation 1 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

To increase the accuracy of my model, I have capitalized R&D expenses which has boosted net income. In addition, I have forecast a 19% pre-tax operating margin in the next 10 years. Management is forecasting GAAP profitability by the fiscal year of 2027; thus, I have extrapolated this trend to continue as the business scales. I forecast increased upsells and cross-sells to its platforms such as "Segment", which should help to enhance this margin. This may seem optimistic, but it is below the ~23% average operating margin for the software company, according to New York University data.

Twilio stock valuation 2 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Given these factors, I get a fair value of $95 per share. TWLO stock is trading at ~$70 per share at the time of writing and thus is ~25.67% undervalued, according to my model and forecasts.

Twilio also trades at a price to sales ratio = 3.3, which is 79% cheaper than its 5-year average.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Recession/Lower Demand

As mentioned prior, Twilio operates many of its products via a "Pay as you go" or "Pay as you use" model. This is great when demand is high during the "good times" such as 2020. However, given many analysts have forecast a recession for 2023, slowing growth and lower account expansion is expected.

Final Thoughts

Twilio is a technology leader in the world of online communications and has many tailwinds, from the growth in cloud contact centers to digital marketing and potentially even AI, with its GPT-3 integration and having ChatGPT as a customer. Despite the tough economic backdrop, the company has still produced solid financial results and increasingly focusing on profitability which is a positive sign. Its growth rate has slowed down over the past several quarters, but this is expected, due to the macroeconomic environment. Given my intrinsic valuation model indicates the stock is undervalued and its CEO/Founder Jeff Lawson has announced to be personally buying $10 million worth of shares, I deem the stock to be a positive long-term investment.