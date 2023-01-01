Valaris: Downgrading Shares On Muted Near-Term Outlook

Feb. 21, 2023 9:57 PM ETValaris Limited (VAL)2 Comments
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.18K Followers

Summary

  • Leading offshore driller reports Q4 results in line with recently lowered expectations and provides disappointing 2023 guidance.
  • With the majority of the drillship fleet still working on legacy contracts at painfully low rates, near-term improvements in cash flow and profitability are likely to remain limited.
  • Conditions in the North Sea markets have deteriorated even further thus resulting in the decision to cold-stack a modern, harsh-environment jackup rig.
  • Company needs to optimize its capital structure to gain financial flexibility and keep its options regarding the newbuild drillships VALARIS DS-13 and VALARIS DS-14.
  • Considering the company's muted outlook in conjunction with the recent rally in offshore drilling stocks, I am downgrading Valaris from "Buy" to "Hold".
Ein großes ENSCO-Bohrschiff für Offshore-Tiefseebohrungen im Atlantischen Ozean bei Teneriffa, Spanien

Anastasia Yakovleva/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Note: Valaris (NYSE:VAL) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Monday, leading offshore driller Valaris reported fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results largely in line

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.18K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.