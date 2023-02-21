Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 21, 2023 9:07 PM ETExact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.51K Followers

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Megan Jones - Investor Relations

Kevin Conroy - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Elliott - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Everett Cunningham - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Derik De Bruin - Bank of America

Andrew Brackmann - William Blair

Dan Brennan - Cowen

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Catherine Schulte - Baird

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies

Matt Sykes - Goldman Sachs

Jack Meehan - Nephron Research

Mark Massaro - BTIG

Dan Arias - Stifel

Puneet Souda - SVB Securities

Patrick Donnelly - Citi

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James

Dan Leonard - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good morning. My name is Rob and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to the Exact Sciences Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Megan Jones, Senior Director, Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Megan Jones

Thanks, Rob. Thank you for joining us for Exact Sciences fourth quarter 2022 conference call. On the call today are Kevin Conroy, the company’s Chairman and CEO and Jeff Elliott, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Everett Cunningham, our Chief Commercial Officer, will also be available for questions. Exact Sciences issued a news release earlier this afternoon detailing our fourth quarter financial results. This news release and today’s presentation are available on our website at exactsciences.com.

During today’s call, we will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Our actual results may have material differences from such statements. Discussions of non-GAAP figures and reconciliations to GAAP figures are available in our earnings press release and descriptions of the risks and uncertainties associated with Exact Sciences are included in our SEC filings. Both can be accessed through our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.