Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRUNF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 21, 2023 9:16 PM ETDream Unlimited Corp. (DRUNF), DRM:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.51K Followers

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCPK:DRUNF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Cooper - CRO

Deb Starkman - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Rothschild - Canaccord

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Dream Unlimited Corp Fourth Quarter Conference Call for Tuesday, February 21, 2023. During this call, management of Dream Unlimited Corp may make statements containing forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dream Unlimited Corp's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information.

Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in Dream Unlimited Corp's filings with securities regulators, including its latest Annual Information Form and MD&A. These filings are also available on Dream Unlimited Corp's website at www.dream.ca. Later in the presentation, we will have a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Your host for today will be Mr. Michael Cooper, CRO of Dream Unlimited Corp. Mr. Cooper, please go ahead.

Michael Cooper

Thank you very much and welcome everybody to Dream's year-end conference call.

We released our results earlier. Today I'm with our CFO, Deb and she will present the financials. After that, I will discuss some of the particulars about the company. But I'd just start with more of a macro point of view.

Last night or this morning I read one of the reports on Dream Industrial, it said that European rents are up 20% and cap rates have expanded 75% -- 75 basis points. And I thought like 20% increase in rent is huge. It's kind of remarkable that cap rates would be up so much, so that

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.