It is not the best of times for the housing sector. Mortgage rates have more than doubled since the beginning of 2022 and existing home sales just hit their lowest levels since 2010 when the country was climbing out from the Great Recession. However, one home builder Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) just posted rock-solid fourth quarter numbers and the shares have nicely rewarded shareholders in recent months. Can Tri Pointe continue to navigate the rocky waters of the housing market or is it time to take profits? An analysis follows below.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, CA. This homebuilding concern is focused on construction of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States.
The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, comprising including Maracay, Quadrant Homes, and Tri Pointe Homes. Its home communities are primarily in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Texas, Colorado, and the Carolinas. The TPH stock currently trades just north of $23.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $2.3 billion.
This morning Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. posted its fourth quarter numbers. The homebuilder made $1.98 on a GAAP basis in the quarter, blowing away expectations calling for profits of $1.55 a share. This was also up nearly 50% from 4Q2021. Revenues rose 24% on a year-over-year basis to $1.5 billion, some $240 million above the consensus. For the full year 2022, revenues were up nine percent and diluted earnings per share came in at $5.54.
Other tidbits management provided within its fourth quarter press release:
No analyst firms have chimed in on Tri Pointe since fourth quarter results hit as of the time of this article submission. Since late October, four analyst firms, including BTIG and RBC Capital, have reiterated or initiated TPH as a Hold. Price targets proffered range from $16 to $22 a share.
Approximately three percent of the outstanding float in this equity is currently held short. There has only been one insider transaction in the stock since August of 2021. That was nearly a $1.8 million sale by the company's president on December 1st of last year. Notably, he retained the vast majority of his stake in the company.
As can be seen above, Tri Pointe's balance sheet is in good shape with a good slug of cash and most debt maturities far out on the horizon. Tri Pointe had total liquidity of $1.6 billion at yearend 2022. This included cash of $889.7 million and $691.1 million of availability under their unsecured revolving credit facility. The company has done a commendable job of lowering its net capital ratio and boosting its return on equity over the years.
Management also just authorized a new stock repurchase program that will allow the repurchase of up to $250 million of common stock through December 31, 2023. The company repurchased just over $200 million worth of stock in FY2022.
The analyst firm consensus prior to fourth quarter numbers hitting today was for $5.14 a share in profits in FY2022 on low-single digit revenue growth to $4.06 billion. They projected earnings to come down to $2.96 a share in FY2023 as sales fall 15%. Obviously, FY2022 results were a bit better than those expectations and FY2023 will probably be bumped up a bit given results even within an uncertain housing market here in 2023.
Tri Pointe Homes has managed to buck a challenged housing market and deliver stellar fourth quarter results. TPH stock is not expensive on a current P/E ratio at all and Tri Pointe's balance sheet is in solid shape should the housing sector continue to face mounting economic headwinds. The stock also sells for less than book value per share.
That said, there are plenty of reasons for caution here despite the company's impressive fourth quarter numbers. Profits are projected to drop drastically this fiscal year. The stock is trading above all current analyst firm price targets. In addition, the company gets over 40% of its sales from California, a state seeing the first outmigration in its history. Also, cancellation rates, orders per community, backlog, and new home orders deteriorating massively in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year period, despite the impressive top and bottom line 'beat' of the quarter.
Finally, the stock is up nearly 60% from its recent lows in late October of last year, making it vulnerable to some profit taking. Therefore, despite solid quarterly results, I would not be chasing the recent rally in TPH.
