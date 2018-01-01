Lemon_tm

Intro

We wrote about Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in December of 2021 when we stated that the stock was in the initial innings of a new bullish trend. Although we were a few months early in our bullish call (Shares actually bottomed in March of 2022), investors still would have realized a 67%+ return on their investment to date if they ran with our buy call. The question now is whether Viemed's strong momentum can continue going forward (Blistering 12-month return of 121%+ to date).

If we pull up an intermediate chart of Viemed Healthcare, we see that the intermediate trend has actually strengthened in recent sessions (As seen through the sustained rise in the ADX trend-following indicator). Suffice it to say, given VMD stock's powerful intermediate trend in motion, there is every possibility that shares rally back up to overhead resistance approaching $11 a share (The current share price is $9.05 per share). A mistake investors invariably make with their investments is taking profits too early. Yes, Viemed's valuation multiples have obviously increased substantially as a result of this latest move but it is not Viemed's fault that the market continues to love this stock. Therefore, we recommend long position holders should remain long VMD where something like a trailing stop can be used to protect paper profits.

Viemed Strong Trending Move Over The Past 12 Months (Stockcharts.com)

Share Price Action Discounts Everything

Remember, Viemed's share-price action on the technical chart includes every piece of information, be it fundamental or otherwise that is currently known about this company. This may bemuse some investors, especially given the fact that shares now trade with forward GAAP earnings multiple of almost 50 and consensus expects growth to taper off next year (Only 6%+ top-line growth expected in fiscal 2024) as we see below. This is where the discrepancy lies (Forward-looking growth rates) in that consensus believes there will be a cyclical-type effect on the company's growth path. The market, however, remains oblivious to this cyclicality playing itself out as shares continue to make new highs every week.

Viemed Consensus Revenue Trends (Seeking Alpha)

More Favorable Trading Conditions

In fact, the CEO pointed to this on the recent third-quarter earnings call when he aimed to assure investors that a potential economic slowdown (most likely fueled by high inflation) should not adversely affect Viemed's operations to any significant degree. What he was getting at here is that labor markets have vastly improved over recent quarters (More driven sales staff) and upward pressure (due to above-average inflation) continues to increase reimbursement rates over time. Suffice it to say, these trends tie in very nicely with how patient numbers have been growing for Viemed.

Veterans Administration Potential

Furthermore, the market may see the ongoing engagement with the Veterans Administration as another catalyst for sustained growth for the company. Viemed's Engage platform in this endeavor is to be used to track patients suffering from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Promising outcomes from the study could easily be the trigger to roll out this initiative on a much larger nationwide basis.

M&A & Ruling Win

Furthermore and only recently, Viemed came out on top with respect to the overruling of all remaining OIG claims concerning Medicare requirements. Viemed basically from day one refuted OIG claims stating that their findings were far too general in nature and lacked individual cases and corresponding diagnoses. There is no doubt that the favorable decision further enhanced Viemed's reputation and will definitely add more weight to the company's products and services when pitching to physicians and payors alike going forward.

For diversification purposes, however, and to bring more value to the table in the company, in general, management knows it will have to start allocating capital much better and at a much faster clip than what we have seen already. Up to now, what we have basically seen is share buybacks but it was encouraging to see management investing $2 million in ModoHealth recently, which was an investment that was well earmarked for quite some time now. Management has stated that Viemed has a range of M&A opportunities to choose from, so we expect more accelerated activity in upcoming quarters.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, although Viemed's valuation may be getting lofty from the incessant rally we have seen over the past 12 months, share-price action is demonstrating that there is more room left in this present rally. Let's see what Q4 earnings bring at the beginning of March. We look forward to continued coverage.