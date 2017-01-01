CHUNYIP WONG/iStock via Getty Images

Early in February, the daily S&P 500 Index 50-day EMA crossed above the 200-day MA creating a golden cross on heavy volume. This made me wonder just how reliable is this technical indicator and does it mean we should add money to the S&P.

The golden cross is a technical analysis indicator that is used to detect changes in the momentum of a stock’s price movements. It is a powerful tool that can be used to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the stock market. The golden cross is created when a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term moving average. Historically, this has been an effective way to predict a bull market in the US stock market.

To understand the effectiveness of the golden cross, it is important to review and analyze its performance in the past. One of the most comprehensive studies on this topic was conducted in 2017 by J.M. Hastings and J.D. White. They analyzed the performance of the golden cross across 10 developed stock markets dating back to the mid-1980s. The results of their study showed that the use of the golden cross was effective in predicting bull markets in all 10 markets. They also found that the golden cross was most successful in markets with lower levels of market volatility.

The effectiveness of the golden cross has not just been limited to the 10 markets studied in the Hastings & White paper. Over the past 50 years, the golden cross has shown to be a reliable predictor of bull markets in the US stock market. The key to using the golden cross effectively is to use it in conjunction with other indicators such as volume and trendline analysis. This helps to reduce the risk of false signals and increases the chances of a successful trade.

I use the golden cross and the death cross (50 EMA falls below 200 MA) to set portfolio risk strategy. I use the Rydex and Pro Funds mutual funds to offset market risk in my portfolios. Currently, I am using the golden cross strategy. For a $1.5 million portfolio in an IRA, I allocate $1 million to a diversified portfolio of stocks with an overall beta of close to 1, the same as the S&P Index. I am currently long RYSPX, the Rydex fund that tracks the S&P Index performance, for $500,000. If we got a death cross, I would exchange the RYSPX for RYUHX, the Rydex fund that tracks the inverse of the S&P 500 Index performance. This buffers my portfolio from a down market.

There are many other ways to use the golden and death crosses. The strategy works well with mutual funds and ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index. One strategy would be to initiate or add to a position on dips close to the 50-day EMA. For traders, they could add a stop-loss below the 50-day EMA at 10% and move the stop-loss upwards with the 50-day EMA. For investors, be long when a golden cross starts, or average in by following dips close to the 50-day EMA. Do the inverse for the death cross.

Several of the largest funds that track the S&P 500 are offered by Vanguard, BlackRock, Fidelity, and other major fund companies. The Vanguard 500 Index Investor Fund (VFINX) is one of the oldest and largest mutual funds tracking the S&P 500, with over $174 billion in assets. Other popular funds that track the S&P 500 include the Fidelity 500 Index Fund (FXAIX), the Schwab S&P 500 Index Fund (SWPPX), and the BlackRock S&P 500 Index Fund (MSPFX). These funds all seek to closely track the performance of the S&P 500 Index, but there are some minor differences between them that may impact which one is right for you. All of these funds have low fees, but the Vanguard 500 Index Investor Fund has the lowest fees in the category.

The list below shows some of the best ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index.

Ticker Fund Name Issuer AUM Expense Ratio 3-Mo TR Segment SPY SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust State Street Global Advisors $374.93B 0.09% -- Equity: U.S. - Large Cap IVV iShares Core S&P 500 ETF BlackRock $308.28B 0.03% -- Equity: U.S. - Large Cap VOO Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Vanguard $281.81B 0.03% -- Equity: U.S. - Large Cap SPLG SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF State Street Global Advisors $16.06B 0.03% -- Equity: U.S. - Large Cap SSO ProShares Ultra S&P 500 ProShares $3.45B 0.89% 6.02% Leveraged Equity: U.S. - Large Cap SPXL Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares Direxion $2.59B 0.97% -- Leveraged Equity: U.S. - Large Cap SH ProShares Short S&P 500 ProShares $2.54B 0.88% -3.07% Inverse Equity: U.S. - Large Cap UPRO ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ProShares $2.40B 0.91% 7.89% Leveraged Equity: U.S. - Large Cap SPXU ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ProShares $1.35B 0.90% -12.40% Inverse Equity: U.S. - Large Cap SPXS Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Direxion $1.19B 1.01% -- Inverse Equity: U.S. - Large Cap SDS ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 ProShares $1.02B 0.90% -7.54% Inverse Equity: U.S. - Large Cap SPDN Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares Direxion $445.22M 0.49% -- Inverse Equity: U.S. - Large Cap SPUU Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Direxion $70.57M 0.63% -- Leveraged Equity: U.S. - Large Cap Click to enlarge

Source: https://www.etf.com/channels/sp-500-etfs

Overall, the golden cross has proven itself to be a reliable indicator that can be used to predict bull markets accurately. However, it is essential to remember that no indicator is 100% accurate and that losses are a part of trading. As such, it is essential to engage in extensive research and risk management practices before embarking on any trading activities.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.