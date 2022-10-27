Snezhana Kudryavtseva/iStock via Getty Images

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) and Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCPK:JAPAY) have recently agreed to join forces in a strategic partnership to market JAPAY's HTS (Heated Tobacco Stick) product Ploom X in the US. This happened after MO turned over its rights to IQOS to Philip Morris (PM) for $2.7 billion.

Both companies are in the top 5 in market value for tobacco companies.

Now that MO and JAPAY are partners in a new product, how will this affect the future investment performance of the 2 stocks? Traditionally, tobacco stocks are bought for their steady high dividends not necessarily for huge capital gains.

In this article, we will analyze both companies' history and the potential advantages to each company of the new partnership going forward.

Financial metrics.

A major part of the decision-making process in selecting stocks and dividend stocks in particular is the company's future viability. How likely are they to have the financial ability to at least keep the current dividend intact and better yet increase it each year going forward?

When we look at the financial metrics comparing the two companies on a TTM (Trailing Twelve Month) basis, several metrics should be noted. The first one is the Price/Sales ratio (Line 3) which shows MO with a ratio more than twice JAPAY's ratio 4.2x to 1.8x. This could imply that JAPAY is a better value than JAPAY.

The Gross Margin % (Line 5) for both companies is large with Altria winning at 69% to 59%. Large margins such as these indicate both companies have the potential to generate huge cash flows and subsequently dividends. But based on GM to Market Value Percentage (Line 8), JAPAY's margin is much higher than MO's 32% to 17%. Again, this may indicate that JAPAY is a better value based on market value.

When it comes to Debt/EBITDA (Line 14), JAPAY looks much better with a negative ratio of -.7 versus MO's excellent 1.7x, indicating that JAPAY actually has more cash than debt.

I also find it interesting that Revenue (Line 2) is virtually identical for both at about $20 billion.

Price to free cash flow (Line 16) is relatively the same with MO at 10.8 versus JAPAY's 11.9.

And finally, the dividend rate (line 18) shows MO with a huge 8.2% dividend versus JAPAY's zero, none, nada. This is a huge advantage to MO.

When looking at the Financial Metrics in total, both companies are solid cash flow generators but MO's huge and growing dividend is a distinct investment advantage.

Based on financial metrics, Altria is the winner.

Wall Street analyst ratings show MO is better liked, but the quant community seems to lean towards Japan Tobacco.

Wall Street analysts appear to have relatively strong feelings for MO, with Wall Street plus Seeking Alpha analysts combined showing 15 Buys and only 4 Sells. JAPAY does not have that many ratings and the 4 Buy recommendations versus 2 Sells does not rate as high as Altria's ratings.

Quant ratings over the last year are different, showing nothing but Hold ratings for MO while JAPAY has turned into a Quant Buy over the last few months.

So quants seem to be neutral on MO but seem intrigued by JAPAY.

Keep in mind that quant ratings have little to do with whether a company is a good dividend stock, especially over the long term.

Dividends and share buybacks.

MO has raised its dividend for 53 years in a row and is currently the highest-yielding Dividend King. Looking at the 5-year dividend chart below we can see that MO has raised its dividend from $.70 to $.94 per quarter an increase of over 30%.

On the other hand, JAPAY terminated its dividend in 2022 and has not yet reinstated it.

So, if you're looking for a steady, consistently increasing dividend, Altria is the Dividend King and is the obvious pick.

Share repurchases add to the stability of the dividend because fewer shares mean more dividends per share even if you pay out the same gross dollar amount.

When it comes to share repurchases, both companies have purchased shares back in the last 5 years, Altria about 6% and JAPAY about 1%.

The dividend and share repurchase advantage goes very strongly to Altria.

Risks

The risk with all tobacco companies is the increased risk of government regulations relative to the sale of tobacco products.

In addition, worldwide consumption of cigarettes has been falling for decades and continues to do so as can be seen in the following chart. A valid question might be how long can cigarette companies keep raising prices in the face of falling demand?

In a volatile market environment like we're facing now, cash is also a viable alternative. CD rates are now in excess of 4% a number we haven't seen literally in years.

In addition, there could be a recession coming or even a depression according to several economists. That may make profits elusive at best and provide losses at worst.

So please, do your own due diligence on every investment option.

Conclusion

When making decisions about dividend stocks one of the main considerations has to be how long you plan on holding the stock. Obviously, we know from the dividend paragraph above that MO has increased its dividend for 53 years in a row and that JAPAY currently has no dividends although they have paid one in the past.

Comparing MO and JAPAY over the last five years on the basis of Total Return (including dividends) shows a difference in returns, with MO up 6% and JAPAY down 26%. That difference in performance is almost entirely due to Altria's dividend.

Based upon all of the above I rate Altria stock a Buy and Japan Tobacco stock a Hold.

