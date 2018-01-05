Why Google Was Smart To Let Microsoft Launch Its AI First

Feb. 21, 2023 11:56 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL, MSFT3 Comments
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
872 Followers

Summary

  • The "sentient AI" leak about Google's LaMDA last summer likely spurred Microsoft executives to explore investment options with OpenAI.
  • We contend that Google is not technologically behind on AI, but that the delay to launch its AI product is strategic.
  • Microsoft's launch of Bing-with-ChatGPT has not gone exactly to plan.
Tech

400tmax

The Search Game

In the world of online search, there has been one long reigning champion: Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). With an estimated 90% of the search market, the company has become a verb: to search online is to Google.

Bing

This article was written by

Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
872 Followers
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Factual errors may exist and will be corrected if identified. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.