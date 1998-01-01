jetcityimage





Investment Thesis

In general, PE strategies are famous for making a lot of money. I think the reason is the selection of investment companies and the appropriate use of leverage. As an individual investor, it is difficult to apply a private equity strategy, but I think its investment performance can be imitated in the publicly traded stock market with the right selection of stocks.

I believe that Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) can be the right selection of that kind. It is a high-quality business with a long runway for growth and strong competitive advantages in the quick-service restaurant industry. The company has consistently demonstrated its ability to grow and expand its market share, thanks to its focus on innovation, operational excellence, and superior customer experiences.

And, the company's unique financial structure and capital allocation policy, which have been proven over a long period of time, have brought great profits to shareholders. Despite the long-time successful track record, the market is overestimating the risk of macroeconomic issues such as inflation and changes in consumer behavior in the delivery market. As a result, I believe that the company is an attractive investment opportunity with the potential for significant long-term growth.

Company overview

The company is a leading player in the highly competitive QSR industry, with a well-established brand and a loyal customer base. The company provides its pizza by delivery or carryout service. According to the company presentation, in the U.S. two-thirds of its revenue comes from delivery and one-third from carryout. The company can also be characterized as a franchise business. There are 19,519 stores worldwide, 98% of which are franchised stores. The company has a strong brand power worldwide with a long history and quality products and services. Like I mentioned, the number of stores reached over 19,000 in 2021, and they operate in over 90 international markets. Its brand power is quite comparable to two representative American companies, Starbucks (SBUX) and McDonald's (MCD), each operating in 83 and 119 international markets respectively

Global QSR Pizza Industry is a Large and Growing Market

According to the company presentation, the size of the global pizza industry is about $120B, of which the QSR pizza industry is about $81b, accounting for about 67.5% of the total. The retail sales of the Domino brand are about $17.8B in 2021, holding a market share of about 15% based on the global pizza industry and about 22% based on the global QSR pizza industry.

The pizza industry is not a fast-growing field like cloud or e-commerce, but it continuously shows a steady growth rate. The US market, where pizza delivery was introduced early, shows a low single-digit growth rate, while the global market, which still has room for growth, shows a mid-single-digit growth rate.

Although the overall growth rates of the industry itself are not that high compared to the tech sector, I believe that the company has no problem in realizing its future growth potential above the industry average.

First, Domino's Pizza has a proven track record of delivering strong financial performance, with consistent revenue and earnings growth over the past several years. The company has a well-defined growth strategy that includes expanding its store base, increasing its digital capabilities, and expanding its international footprint.

Second, the pizza industry is fragmented. The sum of the market share of the top four companies is about 50% while many independent and small-chain pizza restaurants operating alongside larger chains. This kind of situation makes a larger company like DPZ maintain strong market positions in terms of brand recognition, operational efficiency, technology and innovation, economies of scale, and marketing and advertising, which can help them to remain competitive and successful.

Competitive advantages: The company has made its own pizza ecosystem.

Domino's Pizza has been successful in integrating and maintaining its value chains. The company has a value chain that includes several key activities that are critical to its success, such as procurement, operations, marketing, and customer service.

First, the company procures raw materials such as cheese, vegetables, and meat and provides them to its stores by the Supply chain business segment. Its revenue was about $2,500 million and accounted for about 60% of the total sales in 2021. It mainly supplies to more than 7,000 stores in the United States and Canada and can generates steady cash flows with gross profit margins of about 10%. The strategic benefit of franchisees is that not only they can receive quality raw materials steadily and efficiently, but also the company provides them with profit-sharing agreements, further strengthening the pizza ecosystem that it operates.

[Revenue and GP margins of Supply chain business segment]

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 LTM Revenue 1,739 1,943 2,105 2,417 2,561 2,703 Gross profit margins 11.2% 10.9% 11.2% 11.3% 10.4% 9.3% Click to enlarge

Second, the company has a highly efficient operations system that ensures the quick and consistent delivery of pizzas. The company uses technology such as GPS tracking and AI-powered delivery routing to ensure that pizzas are delivered on time and in good condition. Due to its leading technology and long-time operational efficiency, running a Domino's store is considered as an attractive business opportunity to potential franchisees. According to the company website, more than 95% of Domino’s franchisees in the U.S. started off as part-time pizza makers or delivery drivers and they own an average of just under 7 stores. In addition, they must have at least one year of experience working as a Domino’s general manager or supervisor to become an owner, further strengthening Domino's own pizza ecosystem.

[Store economics]

Average weekly unit sales (# of stores) EBITDA Margin <$10,000 (46) -5.40% $10,001-$15,000 (457) 5.40% $15,001-$20,000 (1,156) 9.90% $20,001-$25,000 (1,287) 12.30% $25,001+ (2,439) 15.50% Click to enlarge

Third, the company conducts an efficient and sustainable marketing activities. It runs a fund called Domino's National Advertising Fund Inc that administers the Domino's Pizza system's national and market level advertising activities in the U.S. Each franchisee is generally required to contribute 6% of their retail sales to fund national marketing and advertising campaigns. Expenses such as marketing and R&D are more like capital expenditures on intangibles rather than one-time expenses. In 2021, it was about $480 million, accounting for 10% of the total sales. By effectively executing the advertising fund, the pizza ecosystem has formed a virtuous cycle structure by giving back a larger value of what was received.

The company's capital allocation policy is really serious in maximizing shareholder's value.

The company can generate steady free cash flows with a capital-light business model. The franchising business model allows the company to expand its footprint and generate revenues without having to build and operate its own stores. And the company's successful capital allocation policy has created plenty of cash to distribute to shareholders, even after investing for growth.

First, the company's active distribution policy to shareholders can be found by looking at the trend of the number of outstanding shares over the past decade. I compared the company to several companies that are generally considered to have the ability to generate strong cash flows and sound capital allocation policies. As shown in the table below, the number of Domino's outstanding shares has decreased significantly through an active share buyback policy, and only Apple (AAPL), the world's No. 1 company, is comparable to the company in terms of the change in the number of total outstanding shares.

The comparison of DPZ's share buyback trends with those of the representative companies with the ability to generate strong cash flows and sound capital allocation policies (Seeking Alpha)

The company's long track record of distributing significant cash to shareholders has been made possible not only by its competitive advantages, but also by its unique approach to financial leverages.

In general, quality companies prioritize maintaining a strong balance sheet to ensure financial stability and flexibility. However, the company has intentionally maintained a leveraged balance sheet and has completed a number of recapitalization transactions rather than repaying a debt in cash since 1998.

Tickers LT Debt to Total Capital DPZ 495.27% YUM 384.97% PZZA 146.42% SBUX 137.08% MCD 114.28% QSR 76.34% CMG 57.30% DNUT 45.46% Click to enlarge

As you can see in the table above, the company's capital structure is heavily leveraged compared to peer companies in the restaurant industry even though the company uses a franchise model and therefore does not have to own its own stores.

As is well known, the leverage is a double-edged sword. It can amplify both the profits and losses. However, investors generally have a negative view on it because most of the companies that use leverage have damaged shareholders' interests in the long run.

But the company has stuck to its leveraged strategy for over 20 years and been through major crises including the 2008 global financial crisis and the recent 2020 pandemic. I think the company's successful financial strategy for such a long time clearly shows the company's ability rather than a mere coincidence. I have confidence that the unique financial strategy will continue to play a major role in maximizing shareholders' profits in the long run.

Valuation

I prefer to use the earnings-yield method for valuation of companies with stable cash flow. In my previous articles I compared Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) with U.S. Treasuries because I think their cash flow stability is as high as that of U.S. government.

But in the case of DPZ, I compared the company's forecasted earnings yield with BBB US Corporate Effective Yield because of its leveraged balance sheet.

To calculate forecasted next 5-year cash flows of the company, I made the assumptions as follows.

First, the company's sales are expected to grow at a historical level of about 9.0% because the QSR pizza industry is expected to remain stable and big and growing.

Next, the company's gross profit margin has shown poor performance compared to the past due to high inflation rates. The company's income statement recognizes the cost of sales in U.S. company-owned stores and supply chain segments, both of which are inevitably affected by the inflation. I assumed that inflationary impacts would ease going forward, resulting in a cost structure at the historical average level. Operating expenses include general administrative expenses and US franchise advertising. Franchise advertising is the same as the franchise advertising revenues. The company controls only general administrative expenses. General administrative expenses are also assumed to be at the historical average level. Based on the assumptions I made, the company's EBIT margin will be around 17.0%.

Finally, I adjusted EBIT by capitalizing some operating expenses because they are investments in intangible assets, not one-time expenses. All marketing expenses and 30% of general administrative expenses were capitalized.

My valuation results are below.

(Unit: Million, %) LTM 2023(F) 2024(F) 2025(F) 2026(F) 2027(F) EBIT 742 830 908 993 1,087 1,190 (+) General & Administrative 426 513 559 610 666 727 (+) U.S. franchise advertising 475 523 575 632 696 765 (-) General & Administrative Amortization (115) (119) (131) (143) (156) (171) (-) U.S. franchise advertising Amortization (356) (396) (438) (484) (533) (587) EBIT, adjusted 1,172 1,351 1,473 1,609 1,759 1,925 Current Enterprise Value 17,947 Forward Earnings Yield 7.53% 8.21% 8.96% 9.80% 10.72% BBB US Corporate Effective Yield 5.69% 5.69% 5.69% 5.69% 5.69% Click to enlarge

Comparing the next year's earnings yield with BBB US Corporate Effective Yield, I think its current valuation is attractive to invest. Furthermore, with a long-term view, not just the next year, I can expect the earnings yield to grow to above 10% at the current market valuation over the next five years.

Risks

The rapid growth of the food delivery market is a typical threat to the restaurant industry. According to McKinsey & Company, food delivery has become a global market worth more than $150 billion, having more than tripled since 2017. Many restaurants whose business was hit hard during the pandemic entered delivery apps, and they gave customers more wide food choices via delivery. Furthermore, younger generations prefer convenience and ready-to-eat meals, which poses a structural risk to the industry.

However, I don't think the rapid growth of the delivery market poses a big threat to the company. First, the current delivery market is not a sustainable business model for restaurant owners. According to McKinsey & Company, in general, the restaurant business has a profit margin between 7 to 22 percent but the delivery platform commissions are roughly 15 to 30 percent, which is unsustainable as delivery orders become larger. To secure a certain level of profits through delivery, people have to order high-margin items such as wine or alcoholic beverages, but few people order through delivery. During the pandemic, they were forced to use delivery apps, but as things are back to normal, the competition for food choices is going to ease.

Next, I think pizza is difficult to succeed in the third-party delivery market. Delivery platforms are constantly recruiting drivers to provide fast delivery services. And completing as many orders as possible per delivery is the way to maximize the delivery driver's profit. However, pizza uses a different packaging method than other foods. It's hard to imagine that pizza comes in a delivery packaging container. And the unique packaging used for pizza makes delivery drivers reluctant to process pizza orders because it takes up a lot of space and makes it difficult to stack. So, in the case of pizza, pizza delivery platforms such as Domino's will be superior to that of third-party delivery services.

In conclusion

I think the company is a typical example of PE firms' choice. First, it operates in a big and growing market. Second, its ability to sustain stable cash flows makes it possible to use high financial leverage. Third, with ample cash flows, the management is eager to distribute cash to shareholders.

Recently, DPZ stock price has declined due to macroeconomic issues, but I see this as a good investment opportunity. And if we can maintain a long-term investment horizon like private equity firms, I believe we can also expect a good result by investing in the company.