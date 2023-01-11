P3 Health Partners Reaffirms 2022 Growth Over 61% And Path To Profitability

Feb. 22, 2023 12:43 AM ETP3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)AGL, CANO, CMAX, OSH, PRVA
BioResearch Alert profile picture
BioResearch Alert
491 Followers

Summary

  • P3 Health Partners’ guidance breaks the billion-dollar mark in 2022 revenues.
  • P3 Health Partners anticipates that its Adjusted EBITDA will be positive in 2024.
  • P3 Telehealth and more advanced Digital Health and Telehealth support platforms coming to market can substantially accelerate growth and profits as they are implemented.
  • At the current share price of $1.03, P3 Health Partners share price is undervalued compared to industry comps based on competitors' price to sales ratios, growth rates, and cost containment.
Senior Asian woman having a virtual appointment with doctor online, consulting her prescription and choice of medication on smartphone at home. Telemedicine, elderly and healthcare concept

AsiaVision

Revenues of population health management company, P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) have been climbing fast, but large losses have sent shares falling in the past 12 months from $8.19 per share to $1.04 per share. Population health stocks have been in a tailspin from

This article was written by

BioResearch Alert profile picture
BioResearch Alert
491 Followers
I have been an analyst since 1970 and have been following advances in biotech since the 1980's. I see a strong trend toward acceleration of new technologies such as stem cell therapeutics that provide excellent long term investment vehicles. I believe new technologies in well positioned small cap companies offer the ideal risk to reward ratios and the best opportunities to accumulate wealth. I have learned over the years that every investment comes with risk and the key to success is identifying the risk, managing that risk, and knowing when to exit because new technologies can be so disruptive.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.