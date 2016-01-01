andresr

After writing about and owning The Trade Desk (NYSE:TTD) over the years, I think it would be useful to look at some of the other ad tech businesses. After all, the market is fragmented, shifting rapidly, and TTD has built itself a strong, profitable business despite massive competitors like Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (NYSE:AMZN), and others.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) operates a platform serving the supply-side vice the demand-side, like TTD. The company partners with nearly 1,600 publishers to programmatically match ad spend to inventory. The company is also profitable, but its foray into supply path optimization represents a major shift, and shows the market has yet to mature.

Advertiser Perceptions

Looking at the SSP landscape, courtesy of Advertiser Perceptions, PubMatic is right in the mix for second place among a crowd of other companies. Google reigns supreme, but the average publisher is using more than one (5.8 on average) to fulfill their needs. This is concerning, in many ways.

A lack of stickiness among publishers leads to minimal pricing power. In fact, supply path optimization leads to exactly this. The goal is to cut out middlemen as much as possible, and more directly connect ad inventory to ad spend. TTD is currently working on this with its Open Path initiative, which effectively cuts SSP's out altogether in connecting advertisers directly. With a lack of pricing power, we are looking at a commoditization of the space, and little competitive advantages for the SSP's. If PubMatic were to increase its take rates, publishers could just as easily circumvent them for other SSP's. Luckily, volumes continue to grow, and the shift to programmatic advertising, including CTV, should continue.

PubMatic has carved itself out a nice market position, but lacking pricing power, there is risk any offerings to publishers can be matched by larger competitors for inventory management and visibility. The company recently acquired Martin, a measurement and reporting platform to improve the company's offering.

Data by YCharts

Despite these fears, the company's returns on invested capital have improved over the short period PubMatic has been public. The company remains strongly profitable, overall, and with a rock solid balance sheet. More than likely, the path from here will involve acquisitions to firm up the company's market share, with a long-term goal of 20% by management. If investors were to see ROIC's slip, it could be indicative of poor acquisitions, or overall weakening competitive position for the company.

Company Press Release

The company reports earnings for the fourth quarter and full year on 2/28. In the most recent quarter, much of the discussion from management was on the overall poor advertising climate. They discussed other company's results, and project PubMatic grew revenues above the industry average, as well as greater than the projected digital ad spend market of 10%. With revenues increasing 11% in the quarter and 14% in the year, bright spots included omnichannel video, which grew 45% on the back of 80% growth last year and CTV, which grew 150%. Management discussed the company's ability to shift over time towards an increasing mix of high-value mobile and video, which seems appropriate.

The company doesn't carry any debt, generated $10.7M free cash flow on the quarter, and $166M in cash on the balance sheet. No concerns for liquidity here, although I don't expect cash to be returned to shareholders at this juncture. Based on the company's competitive position, cash would best be deployed in taking market share.

The company projected 60,000 advertisers purchased PubMatic inventory this past year, and reported a net dollar based retention rate of 120%. All signs point to the company continuing to execute its priorities and maintain a strong market position. Here's a use case from the earnings call:

Case study after case study shows that PubMatic Connect audiences provide greater ROI and longevity than cookie-based solutions. For example, Wunderkind ran a month-long test campaign using audiences sourced through PubMatic compared to various alternatives. Performance metrics showed audiences delivered via PubMatic Connect had response rates nearly 9x those of alternative data used. Plus, PubMatic delivered impressive win rates and scale benefits. These performance benefits highlight the value that marketers see in moving their targeting efforts to the sell side, closer to the publisher and the consumer.

Company SEC Filing

As expected, based on the company's profitability, expense management has been pretty solid. Opex growth grew 19% yoy due to increases in head count. Technology and development is relatively lower than I would expect as a line item. Stock-based compensation grew from $10.5M in 2021 to $15.1M in 2022, which is not ideal, but I've come to expect it with these companies. Dilution is the name of the game. The alternative is a company that may have difficulties self-funding, or potentially sacrificing cash to buy back shares while failing to compete in its market.

Data by YCharts FAST Graphs

As I discussed above, management has provided some concern for macro effects on the business into next year. Earnings are projected to dip, but then rise strongly following. PubMatic is in a good position to benefit from a recovery in ad spend. Based on the current share price, the company appears to be attractively valued so long as earnings growth recovers.

FAST Graphs

Based on analyst estimates for earnings growth and a maintenance of the current valuation, investors could be looking at 43% annualized ROR from here. This appears very high, which leads me to believe the earnings growth projections are in doubt by the market. PubMatic could be a huge opportunity from its current price, but it carries plenty of risk.

It appears the most successful ad tech companies will be those that bridge the gap most effectively between inventory and spend. Supply path optimization is something TTD and PubMatic both discuss at length, but the difference is SSP's appear to be on the short end of the stick. As PubMatic pushes further in its initiatives, with 30% of activity projected to be SPO related, it could very well put itself in a strong position as the digital advertising market shifts. However, it's important to remember Google and Amazon remain in the space. Compared to PubMatic, they effectively have unlimited resources. Over the past few years, Apple's (AAPL) privacy shifts, Google's DOJ investigation into breaking up its ad business and the death of third-party cookies, and other changes have shocked the landscape. PubMatic appears to be rolling with the punches, and maintaining its metrics in the right direction. I think PubMatic stock is worth a speculative buy here, but I'd prefer to buy more TTD.