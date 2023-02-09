PepsiCo: An Undervalued Dividend Star

Feb. 22, 2023 1:26 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)1 Comment
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
48 Followers

Summary

  • PepsiCo continues to generate robust growth thanks to its diverse portfolio and efficient management.
  • Cost-cutting initiatives of management will benefit earnings and ultimately increase returns to shareholders.
  • Company's shares are included in the S&P Dividend Aristocrat Index with consistent dividends paid during last half of century.
  • DDM suggests the stock is 14% undervalued.

PepsiCo To Lay Off Hundreds Of White Collar Workers

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is a dividend aristocrat which has a strong track record of delivering consistent growth thanks to its strong brand recognition and diverse products portfolio. Management has proved themselves of being able

Company's most famous brands

PepsiCo

PepsiCo's segments disaggregation

Author's calculations

Latest financials of PepsiCo

PepsiCo

PEP revenue by-segment dynamics

Author's calculations

PEP Profitability Grade

Seeking Alpha

PEP dividend history

Seeking Alpha

PEP dividend growth quant ratings

Seeking Alpha

PepsiCo DDM valuation

Author's calculations

Chart
Data by YCharts

PEP dividend grade

SeekingAlpha

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
48 Followers
Focused on long-term investing in high quality stocks, both value and growth

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.