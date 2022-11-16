gremlin

Investment thesis

Safran SA (OTCPK:SAFRF) has, in my opinion, one of the best product lineups in the civil aviation sector. This is especially true of the narrow body engine market, which CFM International's joint venture with GE, has dominated. For context, consider that SAF is one of only two major global suppliers of aircraft equipment and interiors. Considering its very strong FCF and the ongoing recovery in the civil aero market, I recommend buying SAFRF stock as I expect share price to rise gradually over the near-term.

Earnings results

Both revenue and EBITA for SAFRF in FY22 were in line with expectations. In 4Q, the Civil Aftermarket grew at a much slower rate of 4% compared to the previous quarter's growth rate of 36%. This was a slightly weaker performance than I had anticipated, but it was in line with consensus, which lead to an overall increase of 29.3% in 2022. Profitability, fortunately, was not significantly impacted by the slowdown. In addition, group overall ROI was in line with expectations, with a slightly weaker numbers in interiors offsetting performance in Propulsion & Equipment. 4Q earnings highlight is the FCF figure of €2.67 billion, which is 5% higher than expectations for FY22.

Macro

Taking a step back, I believe it is important to highlight that long-term travel trends are still strong, supported by more young people seeking experience, emerging countries seeking a better standard of living, etc. Increased travel from China and India bodes well for continued expansion. The short-term recovery from the pandemic, led by China, bodes well for travel growth as well. More aircraft engines are needed to meet these demands, and this has an effect on SAFRF's ability to grow and maintain profitability.

Aftermarket

Narrow body supply has increased dramatically over the past decade, so I anticipate strong tailwinds in the engine market in the coming years. I think SAFRF is well-positioned to reap the benefits of this supply tailwind because it is one of the two largest global suppliers of aircraft equipment. If my calculations are correct, this tailwind should be able to easily sustain a growth rate in the low to high single digits, along with very high incremental margins. What's more, the LEAP transition has been relatively trouble-free, and it's expected that this will become a net positive in the next two years.

Margin

Management provided a detailed illustration of how it plans to reach its 2023 EBITA target during the earnings call. Most notably, SAFRF will face challenges due to rising loss-making new engine deliveries, rising R&D spending, and widespread impact from inflation (€700 million). However, SAFRF's currency hedges, strong aftermarket growth, improved Interiors division, and productivity gains will offset the negative impact of currency fluctuations on the company's margins. My take is there needs to be quite a big step-up in productivity gains in order to cancel out the inflationary drag. Not saying that this is impossible, just something to take note of.

Guidance

SAFRF expects sales for FY23 to be at least €23 billion, which is significantly higher to consensus estimate of €22.2 billion. But management is guiding EBITA of €3 billion, which is in line with market expectations. In other words, this tells me that the management anticipates a lower margin of 13%. However, it appears to me that this is merely an optical rather than a structural problem. In my opinion, the stronger US dollar has skewed the P&L in such a way that revenue growth is no longer a function of business, and thus has no effect on EBITA. This flat margin guide is also justified by the fact that inflation causes rising costs, but that SAFRF increases prices charged to customers, thereby generating more revenue with no impact on EBITA.

Capital

The healthy balance sheet and FCF are continuing trends for SAFRF. It had no net debt at the end of FY22 and generated €3 billion in FCF during that period. As is customary, the FCF are used to reward shareholders through dividends, stock repurchases, and even a few modest acquisitions. Given the importance of capital returns to SAFRF's returns story, I'll be listening closely to management's 2H23 commentary on the fund's revised capital allocation outlook.

Conclusion

I believe that SAFRF is a strong investment opportunity in the civil aviation sector. The company has a leading product lineup, particularly in the narrow body engine market, which is poised for strong growth in the coming years. Despite a slightly weaker performance in the Civil Aftermarket in 4Q, SAFRF's overall FY22 results were in line with expectations, and the company's healthy balance sheet and strong FCF position it well for future growth. Moreover, the long-term travel trends and the short-term recovery from the pandemic bode well for SAFRF's ability to grow and maintain profitability. While there are challenges ahead, including rising R&D spending and inflationary pressures, I am confident in SAFRF's ability to navigate these headwinds and continue to deliver strong returns to shareholders.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.