jcamilobernal/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A few months ago, I reviewed the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG) and concluded that for those who believe in 'growth investing', ASG may be a good choice as it pays a high distribution yield funded through mostly capital gains.

This article examines the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA), ASG's sibling fund that is managed in a similar fashion.

The USA fund gives investors curated access to five 'all-star' fund managers, as selected by ALPS Advisors. Although the USA fund's historical performance has been decent it has underperformed a passive market fund like the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) over the long-run.

While the USA fund pays an attractive 2.5% of NAV quarterly distribution, an investor may be able to outperform the USA fund if they invested in the SPY ETF and withdraws 2.5% of the portfolio on a quarterly basis.

Fund Overview

The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund is a closed-end fund ("CEF") managed by ALPS Advisors ("ALPS") that uses a fund-of-funds ("FOF") approach to investing by allocating the funds' portfolio to several independent asset managers that are curated by ALPS. The USA fund is popular with investors with $1.6 billion in assets and charges a 1.01% expense ratio.

Strategy

The main idea behind a FOF approach is that investment managers' styles rotate in and out of favour as markets evolve over time. What works in a low-interest rate 'risk-on' bull market may not work when interest rates are normalized and investors are more concerned with 'value' (Figure 1). Institutional investors have been successfully practicing multi-managed portfolios for years, and ALPS Advisors brings the practice to retail investors.

Figure 1 - FOF approach works through a cycle (USA marketing documents)

ALPS' goal is to help investors sort through the hundreds of investment managers and thousands of investment funds available in the marketplace and invest only with the 'all-stars'. ALPS researches and evaluates a broad universe of investment funds on behalf of investors to select funds that not only meet ALPS' selection criteria, but also complement each other in a portfolio setting.

The USA fund blends together 5 different investment managers, each with a unique investment style that has consistently produced above average long-term returns (Figure 2). Broadly speaking, three of the managers are considered 'value' and two are considered 'growth'.

Figure 2 - USA fund manager allocations (all-starfunds.com)

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 3 shows the USA fund's sector allocation, as of January 31, 2023.

Figure 3 - USA fund sector allocation (USA January 2023 factsheet)

Compared to the market, as measured by the weighting of the S&P 500 Index show in figure 4 below, the USA fund is underweight Information Technology (20.9% vs. 27.2%), Communication Services (5.1% vs. 7.8%), and Consumer Staples (3.0% vs. 6.7%). The USA fund is overweight Financials (20.3% vs. 11.6%), Consumer Discretionary (16.8% vs. 10.7%), and Materials (5.8% vs. 2.7%).

Figure 4 - S&P 500 sector weights (ssga.com)

Figure 5 shows the fund's top 20 holdings as of January 31, 2023. While many are household names such as Alphabet and Microsoft, there are also notable less well-known companies such as Sony Group Corp. (SONY) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS).

Figure 5 - USA fund top 20 holdings (USA January 2023 factsheet)

Further information on the fund's holdings can be found in USA's quarterly reports.

Returns

Figure 6 shows the USA fund's historical returns. The USA fund has delivered solid long-term returns with 3/5/10/15Yr average annual total returns of 8.4%/7.8%/10.4%/7.3% respectively to January 31, 2023.

Figure 6 - USA fund historical returns (morningstar.com)

However, one word of caution for investors is that while USA's historical returns have been decent, they have lagged behind a passive market index fund like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) on all long-term time frames (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - SPY ETF historical returns (morningstar.com)

Distribution & Yield

The USA fund pays a quarterly distribution that is 2.5% of the fund's trailing NAV, or approximately historical equity market annual returns of ~10%. In 2022, the USA fund paid $0.69 / share in distributions, although the current quarterly distribution is only $0.15, or a forward yield of 9.6%.

The USA fund has occasionally had to rely on return of capital ("ROC") to fund its distribution, but the problem isn't severe, as the fund has average returns of 8.4% since inception vs. its trailing 10% annualized payout rate (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - USA has occasionally used ROC to fund distributions (USA 2022 semi-annual report)

Do It Yourself For Cheaper

While the USA fund's premise is alluring, investing with the 'all-star' managers, the USA fund's actual returns have been a bit underwhelming. The problem is that long-term outperformance by investment managers is very rare. Even the curated 'all-stars' of the USA fund have failed to outperform the passive SPY ETF over the long run, as measured by 3/5/10/15Yr average annual returns.

Some investors may argue that they hold the USA fund because it pays a 9%+ distribution yield vs. 1.6% for the SPY ETF, but that thinking may be flawed. For example, since SPY's inception in 1993, an investor who invested an equal amount of $10,000 into SPY and USA, reinvested all distributions and withdrawn 2.5% on a quarterly basis would have more money left over if they had chosen SPY over USA (Figure 9, Portfolio 1 is SPY plus 2.5% quarterly withdrawal; Portfolio 2 is USA plus 2.5% quarterly withdrawal).

Figure 9 - SPY vs. USA, reinvested distributions and withdrawn 2.5% quarterly (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

Furthermore, with a higher account balance (due to higher total returns), the SPY portfolio actually allows for higher withdrawals (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - SPY portfolio beats on both returns and distributions (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

All-Stars Only Play Offense

Another critique I have on the USA fund is that historically, its 'all-star' managers were not able to protect the fund from market drawdowns. For example, looking at the fund's historical NAV, we can see that the USA fund was halved during the 2000/2001 Dot-com bubble; Then the fund was halved again during the 2008/2009 Great Financial Crisis (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - USA long-term NAV (morningstar.com)

Most recently, the USA fund lost 20.4% in 2022, worse than the SPY's 18.2% loss. So essentially, the USA fund is full of 'all-stars' that only know how to play offense. But borrowing from sport analogies, we know that 'defense wins championships'.

Conclusion

The USA fund gives investors curated access to five 'all-star' fund managers, as selected by ALPS Advisors. Each manager has a unique investment style that is blended into a portfolio with the goal of outperforming over the long-run. Although the USA fund's historical performance has been decent, it underperforms a passive market fund like the SPY.

While the USA fund may appeal to income-oriented investors who enjoy the 9%+ yield, I believe an investor may be able to achieve better results if they invested in the SPY ETF and withdraw 2.5% of the portfolio on a quarterly basis.