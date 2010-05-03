USA: Do-It-Yourself With ETFs May Be Better

Summary

  • The USA fund curates a portfolio of 'all-star' managers.
  • The USA fund has delivered decent annual returns of 7.8% on a 5Yr basis with a forward distribution yield of 9.6%.
  • However, investors may be able to achieve a better outcome with low-cost ETFs and a set withdrawal percentage.

NBA All Star Game 2011, in Los Angeles

jcamilobernal/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A few months ago, I reviewed the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG) and concluded that for those who believe in 'growth investing', ASG may be a good choice as it pays a high distribution

FOF approach works through a cycle

Figure 1 - FOF approach works through a cycle (USA marketing documents)

USA fund manager allocations

Figure 2 - USA fund manager allocations (all-starfunds.com)

USA fund sector allocation

Figure 3 - USA fund sector allocation (USA January 2023 factsheet)

S&P 500 sector weights

Figure 4 - S&P 500 sector weights (ssga.com)

USA fund top 20 holdings

Figure 5 - USA fund top 20 holdings (USA January 2023 factsheet)

USA fund historical returns

Figure 6 - USA fund historical returns (morningstar.com)

SPY ETF historical returns

Figure 7 - SPY ETF historical returns (morningstar.com)

USA has occasionally used ROC to fund distribution

Figure 8 - USA has occasionally used ROC to fund distributions (USA 2022 semi-annual report)

SPY vs. USA, reinvested distributions and withdrawn 2.5% quarterly

Figure 9 - SPY vs. USA, reinvested distributions and withdrawn 2.5% quarterly (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

SPY portfolio beats on both returns and distributions

Figure 10 - SPY portfolio beats on both returns and distributions (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

USA long-term NAV

Figure 11 - USA long-term NAV (morningstar.com)

