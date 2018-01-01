VYMI: Is A Good Choice With High Dividend Yield And Cheap Valuation

Manuel Paul Dipold
Summary

  • In summary, everything is offered that US investors, in particular, should want from a dividend ETF.
  • The fee is low, the diversification worldwide, and with over 1,000 companies broadly diversified. In addition, the valuation is cheap.
  • The current yield is about 5%, and the growth has been 13% yearly since the ETF's inception in 2016.

Investment Thesis

A few days ago, I wrote about the Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV), which yields a whopping 13%. Nevertheless, I concluded that the ETF is risky, and the dividend will likely be reduced. From my point of view, the

VYMI Top 10 holdings

VYMI regions

Dividend growth

VYMI Performance

My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

