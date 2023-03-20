krungchingpixs/iStock via Getty Images

I've already twice written (I, II) on how Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is on a path towards obsolescence. Alongside that, I've explained why Twilio's business is intrinsically low-margin. At the same time, I explained that while obsolescence should arrive, to know when was another matter. It would take time.

Now, we have news that might imply Elon Musk is the harbinger of such obsolescence. These news are not through some disruption for which Elon Musk is so famous. Instead, they're for a much more mundane reason.

You see, Elon Musk somehow got himself tangled into buying Twitter for a whole lot of money. After buying Twitter, and to not lose tens of billions, Elon Musk has had to try to cut costs as aggressively as he possibly could. This has led to an extraordinary level of redundancies at Twitter. Of course, the cost cutting didn't limit itself to cutting staff.

Elon Musk and his team apparently went around turning every stone, trying to find more and more places to cut costs. Recently, he and his team must have turned the 2FA (2-Factor Authentication) stone. And there they found something juicy to cut.

That something was text-based (read SMS-based) 2FA authentication. This is a business Twilio is in, in 2 ways:

By providing the authentication service itself (but not necessarily to Twitter).

By providing API-based SMS issuing and SMS reception (again, not necessarily to Twitter, though likely).

Twitter decided to remove this ability for non-Twitter Blue subscribers. That is, for non-paying visitors. This measure is to take effect from March 20, 2023.

Twitter put this down to the use and abuse of text-based authentication by "bad actors". Elon Musk himself also posted about $60 million in abusive costs ($60 million wouldn't be the total cost, only what's taken as "abusive"). Anyway, by keeping the authentication method for paying subscribers, but not non-paying, it's rather obvious that we're witnessing a cost-cutting move.

Twitter

At the same time, while text-based authentication was restricted to a very small subset of visitors, other forms of authentication were kept. Namely the use of an authentication app or the use of physical keys. As I had already written (on the second of the "Obsolescence" articles), these forms come at a much lower cost (or nearly no ongoing cost) for those using them - including Twitter. Moreover, these forms of authentication are much safer than the already-known-to-be-flawed SMS method.

Now, the trend to move away from SMS authentication, as well as from SMS messaging in general, was always going to take place. If for nothing else, then just because of cost. But what's new here is a very public figure putting the issue forth at a time when many tech companies are cutting jobs left and right.

It's rather obvious that many other players will now also be looking at their 2FA authentication costs. And at the available alternatives. And it is in that sense that Elon Musk was both the harbinger, and bringer, of this acceleration in an inevitable trend.

A Canary In The Coal Mine

When it comes to Twilio, there's a metric which will eventually show when the obsolescence problem starts really manifesting itself.

That will be when the Dollar-Based Net Expansion rate starts weakening and, eventually, turns negative (below 100). Why? Because this metric is a measure of the Twilio usage by existing customers. As existing customers replace legacy telecom API usage (for messaging, authentication, voice, etc.) with app-based messaging, authentication and voice, they will start spending less and less money with Twilio.

This would happen even if Twilio offers (and is successful in) the alternative app-based methods - simply because those are extraordinarily cheaper. Right now, the Dollar-Based Net Expansion rate already doesn't look good, and what Elon did isn't going to make it any better:

Twilio Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation

For now, Twilio is putting down this extreme deceleration to the weak economic environment. Twilio (rightfully) claims that its services are usage-based, and as the economy decelerates, this leads to lower usage. For sure, this is a plausible effect.

However, I must warn that the obsolescence effect will also be mixed within this figure. When someone like Twitter (or some other Twilio customer) restricts text-based authentication, this inevitably shows up in a much lower Dollar-Based Net Expansion rate for that customer - affecting the whole.

Hence, a large drop in this metric, eventually to below 100, will be a strong signal that obsolescence is arriving - though this observation will be clouded by Twilio including things other than voice/SMS API use in the metric.

There's Good News Too

The good news weren't the earnings beat in the last earnings report. Twilio always or nearly always beats earnings estimates, by previously providing aggressively negative guidance.

The good news was precisely non-GAAP operating profit guidance, both for next quarter, and most importantly, for FY2023. Twilio guided for $250-$350 million in non-GAAP operating profits, and this has led to a wave of upward EPS revisions.

Twilio has gone through two rounds of heavy firings, and that seems to be the main reason for the ability to increase non-GAAP operating profit guidance. Twilio specifically said it didn't expect a gross margin improvement, and neither are revenues being guided higher.

Although better profitability might help TWLO stock (and has helped the stock), estimating upward revisions based on cost-cutting alone might not provide an enduring upward push when it comes to a high-multiple stock like Twilio. After all, even after the recent upward guidance, Twilio continues to trade at 59x its 2023 EPS consensus. This isn't a multiple that's compatible with significantly lower growth but higher non-GAAP profitability helped by one-off cost cutting.

There might be other reasons for the improvement in non-GAAP profitability; however, I'll have to leave those for later, when Twilio's 10-K comes out. Twilio is still far from achieving GAAP profitability, and the largest contributor to the difference between non-GAAP and GAAP comes from paying employees with stock / stock options, which is hardly healthy. Twilio has indicated it expects GAAP profitability for 2027, which is a long way off.

The "higher profitability" thesis could easily help Twilio stock for a while, though. That would still not negate the overall "obsolescence" thesis, which Elon Musk's move so powerfully highlighted.

It's Important To Not Forget

When going through Twilio's presentations, a massive amount of those is dedicated to software initiatives. It's clear that Twilio wants to expand from its original roots. And indeed, there might be niches where Twilio might thrive, especially since customer service stands to be fully disrupted by technologies such as ChatGPT-like AIs (especially alongside voice recognition, voice synthesis) -- and Twilio could help in this disruption, by tailoring such new technologies to its customers' needs.

However, one really shouldn't ignore what Twilio's business actually is. The following slide, from Twilio's last Analyst Day, shows things in proper perspective (if not proper scale):

Twilio 2023 Analyst Day

When I talk about "obsolescence", that thesis applies to $1.1 billion + $2.0 billion of Twilio's business. The 2 first segments in this not-to-scale chart. As can be seen, those represent 86% of Twilio's present business. Software, attractive as it might be, can't currently compensate for such a massive business under risk.

Conclusion

There have been 2 significant developments in Twilio recently.

One was positive. Twilio has increased its prospects for near-term non-GAAP profitability significantly, by guiding towards $250-$350 million in non-GAAP operating profit for 2023. This seems mostly based on recent, extreme, cost-cutting measures. However, there might be a bit more to the story which I'll only be able to confirm once Twilio's 10-K is published.

The other, though, was very negative. Twitter, under Elon Musk's cost cutting campaign, has decided to disable 2FA SMS authentication for non-paying subscribers. That is, for nearly all subscribers. This measure is one of the clearest steps towards Twilio's obsolescence that has come to the fore in the market so far.

Elon Musk's Twitter efforts are highly visible within an overall tech industry that's also seeking to cut costs. As a result, it's quite possible that the same step will be taken with greater haste elsewhere as well.

It's not that the SMS/Voice API business wasn't always set towards obsolescence. In my view, it was always rather inevitable that such would happen sooner or later, since app-based messaging and voice is significantly superior and cheaper. It's just that Elon Musk's actions will give even more visibility to this inevitable trend, and thus are set to work as a harbinger for such impending doom.

Anyway, for those tracking this thesis, keeping an eye on the Dollar-Based Net Expansion rate will be the best way to figure out if its effect is indeed making itself felt. If and when obsolescence starts being a large issue, this metric will go below 100 and stay there. I do wonder if Twilio will continue publishing the metric if this has a chance of happening, though. Already Twilio is giving more emphasis to "organic growth", which includes contributions both from existing and new customers.

Given the danger of obsolescence, as well as a currently demanding valuation, I wouldn't consider investing in Twilio.