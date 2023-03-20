Elon Musk May Be Twilio's Harbinger Of Obsolescence

Feb. 22, 2023 2:14 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)
Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
Marketplace

Summary

  • Recently, in its cost-cutting efforts at Twitter, Elon Musk made a drastic move when it comes to authentication.
  • This move has implications for Twilio, even if Twilio isn't necessarily being directly affected by it.
  • As a result, the obsolesce thesis is getting closer, or perhaps already with us.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Idea Generator get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Cybersecurity and privacy protect data, internet network security technology, Use smartphone for protection with 2Fa, Two-Factor Authentication, secure access to user"s personal information.

krungchingpixs/iStock via Getty Images

I've already twice written (I, II) on how Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is on a path towards obsolescence. Alongside that, I've explained why Twilio's business is intrinsically low-margin. At the same time, I explained

Elon Musk indicates $60 million abusive costs on SMS authentication

Twitter

Twilio Q4 2023 Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate chart

Twilio Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation

Twilio 2023 Analyst Day, Twilio business segments

Twilio 2023 Analyst Day

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis.

Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 74% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

This article was written by

Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
23.79K Followers
Author of Idea Generator
Our goal is to beat the S&P500 and to provide consistent positive returns.

Portuguese independent trader and analyst. I have worked for both sell side (brokerage) and buy side (fund management) institutions. I've been investing professionally for around 30 years.

I have a Marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha called Idea Generator that's focused on deep value, real-time actionable ideas based on valuation and catalysts. The Idea Generator portfolio has beaten the S&P 500 by more than 74% since inception (2015).

I can be reached at paulo.santosATthinkfn.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.