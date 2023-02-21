Seeking Income And Staying Nimble

Jean Boivin, PhD
Summary

  • Markets are waking up to our expectation of more central bank rate hikes as inflation proves sticky. We go overweight U.S. short-term bonds for income.
  • U.S. two-year Treasury yields jumped near 15-year highs - sparking an equity retreat - as Federal Reserve rate cuts later in the year were priced out.
  • Flash PMIs will show if activity is proving resilient at the start of the year. The PCE inflation data may confirm core inflation is staying persistently high.

Risk assets had a strong start of the year pricing in hopes that inflation would just fall back to target [2%] and growth would just accelerate from here.

Well, we’re not ruling that out completely from the table, but

The yellow line in the chart shows that investment grade spreads, or the difference between corporate credit bond yields, has been taking off since roughly October 2021. The red line shows that two-year U.S. Treasury yields had been falling below 1% since March 2020, until they began rising above 1%.

U.S. Investment Grade Spreads And Two-Year Treasury Yields, 2020-2023 (BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from Refinitiv Datastream, February 2023)

Jean Boivin, PhD
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

