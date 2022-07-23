Vladyslav Horoshevych

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is set to benefit from a rebound in travel and the move by municipalities to add revenue-generating safety program such as speed and red-light cameras. The stock looks attractively priced at current levels given the tailwinds it is riding.

Company Profile

VRRM provides smart mobility technology solutions across three segments. Approximately 90% of its revenue is "recurring" in nature.

Company Presentation

Commercial Services (43% of Revenue)

VRRM is the market leader in toll and violation management within the rental car and fleet markets. The company has relationships with over 50 tolling authorities in the U.S., as well as the three major rental car companies - Avis Group (CAR), Enterprise, and Hertz (HTZ). It covers over 95% of toll roads in the U.S. as well as toll roads in Canada, France, Ireland, and Spain.

The company puts transponders in rental and fleet vehicles that it uses to pay tolls, as well as to identify the car and driver. The company has approximately 5 million vehicles under management in the U.S. and Europe.

On the violation management side, the company handles any tickets that a driver may get while driving in a rental or fleet vehicle. Also within this segment, VRRM handles getting titles and registration for rental and fleet vehicles within the state where they're intended to operate.

Tolling makes up about 85% of the segment's sales, while violation represents around 9% and title and registration 6%. Approximately 96% of revenue comes from the U.S. and 4% from Europe.

The business is high margin, with an approximately 65% EBITDA margin profile for the segment. The company expects the business to organically grow high single digits.

Government Solutions (46% of Revenue)

For the Government Solution segment, VRRM provides solutions such as speed cameras, school-bus stop-arm cameras, safety cameras, and red-light cameras. It installs, maintains, and manages the technology platform needed to capture images or videos of drivers committing traffic violations.

Company Presentation

This business is more international with customers in the U.S., Canada, throughout Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. However, North America does account for about 88% of revenue. The company says it has about 70% market share in the U.S.

The bulk of the revenue for this segment comes from service fees, although product sales represent about 14% of the segment's revenue. Service revenue can be on a per camera per month basis or on a revenue share per paid citation basis depending on the contract.

The segment has about 35% EBITDA margins. VRRM is looking for the business to grow organically in the mid-single digits. It has been growing faster more recently due to a huge photo enforcement enhancement project in New York City where VRRM was the sole provider.

Parking Solutions (11% of Revenue)

In the Parking Solutions segment, VRRM provides end-to-end parking management solutions to universities, parking operators, healthcare facilities, and municipalities in North America. It has both software and hardware offerings that work in concert to help customers manage their gated, gateless, and license plate recognition-based parking lots and garages.

This is a newer segment that was formed following its acquisition of T2 Systems in Q4 2021. The segment has over 2,000 customers in the U.S. and Canada, including 400 universities and 600 municipalities. The company has said that it has a 44% market share among universities with over 15K students.

Roughly 54% of the segment's revenue come from SaaS solutions, 25% services, and 21% hardware. The company says it has a 98% renewal rate in the segment, and that it is the #1 solution for large universities.

The segment has about 20% EBITDA margins.

Opportunities

VRRM should continue to benefit from the return of travel and the continued shift to cashless tolling. Travel has been improving but still remains below pre-Covid levels. Meanwhile, there is a continued shift to cashless tolling, as well as an increasing number of toll roads.

On its Q4 call, Avis Group discussed how travel trends are coming rebounding nicely.

On our last call, I spoke about a stabilization happening within the industry where we're seeing a return of normal demand seasonality. We saw this continue into the fourth quarter and the business metrics reflect what we typically see in the last 3 months of the year. The quarter showed strong commercial demand. In fact, it was the highest amount of commercial volume we have seen during the fourth quarter in company history and well above levels we achieved in 2019. It's apparent that the commercial customer is traveling and using our brands at an elevated level."

Hertz echoed a similar sentiment on its Q4 call.

Domestic leisure volumes across the industry have made progress towards pre-pandemic levels within our business, and we see steady improvement in corporate volumes. International inbound have been slower to recover but hold considerable promise for us. As of the fourth quarter in the Americas, corporate was at about 80% of 2019 levels and international inbound grew to about 50%, up from 45% in Q3."

The use of cashless tolling is also on the rise, as it reduces congestion and saves municipalities money. The shift to cashless tolling is expected to continue in the U.S., but Europe is lagging and represents a nice opportunity. The number of toll roads in the U.S. is also on the rise.

Company Presentation

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act should be a nice tailwind for this segment, as it helps with toll road expansions and new builds. However, it could benefit the Government segment even more. States can use 10% of the $15.6 billion in highway safety funds on "non-infrastructure" programs, including such things as speed and red-light cameras.

States like California and Florida that have red light cameras but not speed cameras represent a good opportunity. Meanwhile, the enhancement to the New York City Vision Zero contract, given the move too 24/7 camera operations, should be a nice growth driver next year.

Deleveraging is another opportunity, and the company announced in November that it plans to reduce leverage to 3x by the end of 2023, while also implementing a $100 million stock buyback.

Notably, VRRM does has an activist investor that has called for the company to seek strategic alternatives, including the possible sale of a company.

Risks

VRRM's Commercial segment depends on car rentals, and thus is tied to travel trends and the economy. The company was still able to generate free cash flow ($25 million in 2020) and positive EBITDA ($183 million in 2020) during COVID, but its numbers took a big hit.

The company also has a lot of customer concentration. The NYC Department of Transportation is its largest client, representing 26.6% of revenue in 2021 and 39% of accounts receivable. It represented 19.5% of revenue through the first 9 months of 2022. The big three car rental firms, meanwhile, accounted for over 36% of its 2021 revenue and over 34% through the first 9 months of 2022. Hertz filed for bankruptcy in 2020, so that is a risk.

Quarterly Filing

Meanwhile, perhaps the biggest risk the company faces is if one of the rental car companies decided to create their own internal tolling solution. Enterprise is up for contract renewal next spring, while CAR is due in 2025. HTZ, its largest rental car customer, just recently re-upped for another 5 years. Notably, Enterprise and VRRM are currently doing a pilot for tolling in Ireland. As of now, the relationships look healthy.

New state laws banning red-light or speed photo enforcement programs is another risk. Texas passed a law prohibiting red-light photo enforcement programs across the state in 2019, which impacted VRRM.

Much of VRRM's debt is also floating, so higher interest rates will impact it. Approximately $900 million of its debt is floating at a rate of LIBOR plus 325.

Some other risks include its debt, having a tax receivable agreement (TRA), and it has some potential share earnouts if the stock gets to certain price points. I'm not a fan of TRAs, and consider it a bit of a hidden liability. In the case of VRRM, it's currently considered a $60.8 million liability, with an estimated maximum liability of $70 million. As for the earnout, the company would have to issue 2.5 million shares if its stock is over $18 for 10 of 20 trading days, and another 2.5 million shares if it is over $20.50 for 10 of 20 trading days. The earnout triggers will expire next fall.

The company has also experienced some minor accounting issues and noted that it has a "material weakness in its internal controls" that delayed the filing of its 2021 10-K. Such delays can technically trigger a debt default, but debtors usually issues waivers. This is an area it needs to improve.

Valuation

VRRM trades at approximately 10x 2023 consensus EBITDA of $362.8 million and 9.2x the 2024 consensus of $396.6 million.

On a revenue basis, it trades at an EV/Sales multiple of 5.2x 2023 "recurring" revenue and 4.8x 2024 "recurring" revenue.

It has a free cash flow yield (FCF) of about 7.3%, which assumes 50% conversion of EBITDA into FCF.

The company has nearly 20 million warrants exercisable at $11.50 that are used in calculating enterprise value (EV).

VRRM ended the quarter with leverage of 3.5x. Its nearest debt maturity of significance isn't until 2028. It generated $35 million in free cash flow in the quarter.

Conclusion

VRRM has a solid business with what looks like a nice moat. On the Commercial side, its integration with tolling authorities across the U.S. and the three major rental car companies would be difficult to replicate. Meanwhile, in the Government business, the company is the #1 player in the space with strong technology and scale. New York City is a marquee customer and represents a great use case, and it can offer municipalities a cost-neutral solution (where it retains ownership of the cameras) to install photo enforcement.

The company is riding some nice trends in both its core businesses. In the Commercial segment, it is benefiting from the rise of cashless tolls and the return of corporate travel. While in its Government business, it benefits from states and municipalities funding highway safety initiatives, like red light and speed enforcement cameras, that can also bring in revenue. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, meanwhile, should only hasten this trend.

I also wouldn't be surprised to see the company make some nice-bolt or adjacent acquisitions that can help growth as well. Parking solutions is one example of this, which came from the acquisition of T2 Systems. It also bolstered its Government business in 2021 when it bought Redflex, an Australian company that implements intelligent traffic management products and services.

The stock took a hit after VRRM reported earnings last quarter, but that largely seems due to a shift in seasonality that saw traffic trends jump in the spring and thus Q3 did not have the typical sequential boost in Q3.

Trading at approximately 10x 2023 EBITDA estimates with a nearly 7.5% free cash flow (FCF) yield, the stock is attractively priced. See upside to around $22.