WiseTech Global Limited (WTCHF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 1:44 AM ETWiseTech Global Limited (WTCHF), WIGBY
WiseTech Global Limited (OTCPK:WTCHF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Cartledge - CFO

Richard White - Founder, CEO & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Lucy Huang - UBS

Bob Chen - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kane Hannan - Goldman Sachs Group

Nicholas Basile - CLSA Limited

Siraj Ahmed - Citigroup

Elise Kennedy - Jarden Limited

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the WiseTech Global Limited 1H '23 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Richard White, CEO and Founder. Please go ahead.

Richard White

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our first half 2023 results briefing. Before I get into financial highlights, I want to acknowledge the WiseTech team, which has grown as at 31st of December 2022 to more than 2,200 people around the world. Their hard work and dedication have enabled us to make great progress in realizing our vision to be the operating system for global logistics.

Today, I want to draw your attention to 4 key points of focus for this report: one, our strong first half FY '23 financial performance; two, our first top 25 win for a global customs rollout; three, our move deep into landside logistics in North America; four, our continued success in our core CargoWise product. Rather than reiterate the things we have talked about in recent reports to market, all of which remain valid and valuable, we are going to focus on these 4 key points in today's report.

In the first half '23, we delivered a total revenue of $378.2 million, representing a $97.3 million or a 35% increase on the first half '22. Organically, total revenue was up 32%. We have separated out the organic growth to provide understanding and transparency to our

