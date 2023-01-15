Frogman1484

BHP Group's (NYSE:BHP) latest results showed that commodities continue to be under pressure, largely due to monetary tightening, which has resulted in the prices of key commodities such as iron and copper, falling in the near term. But the fundamentals for these commodities remain intact mainly due to the fact that these commodities remain within fundamentals

Article Thesis: Iron remains relatively abundant and is being produced at a level, which means prices will remain around where they are, and may only increase slightly as supply-demand dynamics remain pretty even. China remains the biggest factor in the current scenario since they import most of the global iron ore, but questions remain about their own demand. BHP's exposure to China is key and is likely to affect the company's fortunes for the next few quarters.

Iron ore sales which make up the majority of revenue were much lower as a result of iron ore prices falling by 25%, YoY, this led to profits coming in at $6.46 billion compared to $9.44 billion during the same period last year. This follows the trend as iron ore prices skyrocketed in 2021, as loose monetary policy drove liquidity towards commodities on the back of government fiscal outlays. But since then we are in a deflationary environment, and fiscal deficits are a lot less abundant, with interest rates hitting much higher levels. This is putting downward pressure on commodities, along with a strong dollar. Expect results to remain muted for a while until conditions ease up.

China's Outlook Not as Rosy as People Believe

The biggest theme for 2023 remains the China reopening, but more importantly that China is going to be spending a significant amount of capital on iron ore, which could mean that iron ore prices head back up. This, in my opinion, may just be temporary exuberance. The reality is China's economy, is not doing as well as people are led to believe. And there is limited space at least in China's eyes for stimulus. The large debt overhang means the government will be less than enthusiastic about running a fiscal deficit, to continue spending on infrastructure, which has been their go-to solution for the last decade or so, or ever since the 2008 fiscal crisis. The government spent an extra $420 billion in off-budget capital spending, in 2022, but there remain issues, as to how much more it is willing to spend in 2023, with the reality of debt continuing to put pressure on fiscal discipline.

This means that the country is increasingly reliant on private-sector investment in order to get the prices up. This again depends on private sector investment, as you can see from the statistics gross fixed capital formation as a percentage of GDP, has been declining. This means that the intensity of demand for iron ore will continue to slow. This leaves private investment and consumption to drive demand for these commodities.

Gross Fixed Capital Formation (World Bank)

The biggest consumer of iron and copper usually is real estate, and projects related to real estate. China's real estate sector has witnessed investments fall by 10% in 2022, and prices continued to decline through December 2022. Despite efforts to prop up or at least provide optics, that the government is willing to support the real estate sector, it is in my opinion, highly unlikely that will happen. Again, the Chinese government is not very keen on propping up the real estate sector, since high prices continue to affect purchasing power and have caused social implications, such as declining marriage rates. Furthermore, the risk of leverage outweighs both the social implications and the financial ones. Therefore, it is likely real estate prices will be supported very tacitly to ensure that an untidy decline in prices does not occur, but in general there is an eye to clearing a lot of the inventory, and bad debt, and getting prices to a point where they are sustainable. This likely means that 2023 will be another year where we see little movement in iron prices, as demand from China remains muted.

This leaves an increasing amount of demand fortunes on consumption, which is expected to grow at around 5-6% for the year. And GDP is being similarly targeted at 5-6% for the year, a move away from the usual higher targets, and in line with the new policy of ensuring China's growth remains steady.

While it is true, investors have also been looking at the fact that iron is coming in short supply as the world's biggest iron ore producers, continue to run behind schedule in terms of production. But, the current largest producers Brazil and China, continue to see issues ramping up production, and supply may further decline in the first couple of quarters, with regular maintenance schedules. This means that at least in the short term that iron ore prices could go up. Meanwhile, in 2022, total iron ore output fell by 2%, as Chinese production was affected, this is unlikely to head down much further as things even out from China's opening and new capacity is brought online globally.

As a result the current iron ore price which is around $124, as of the time this article is being written, could head to around $135, or potentially higher, but not much more, in my opinion. But this is mostly a supply issue rather than a demand issue. And it remains to be seen what the situation will be once China increases its own supply.

Meanwhile, the countries with the highest iron ore demand behind China, countries such as Japan, and South Korea, are facing their own economic headwinds, as interest rates continue to head up. But China remains the biggest importer at 69%. And the overall global economy continues to see multiple headwinds as well, as issues remain with continued pressure on consumption, stemming largely from increasing interest rates.

Valuation outlook

The current valuation for the company with the forward P/E averaging around 11-12, means that there is a likelihood that the company is fairly valued. In fact, with the latest results, there is a further likelihood that the actual valuation is closer to 15 P/E.

Therefore, should investors wish to dabble in the stock they would be doing so in a stock that has poor medium-term prospects, remaining poor. A hold strategy is recommended for long-term investors, and the risk-reward does not point to investing otherwise.