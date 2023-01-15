BHP Group's Latest Results, Iron Ore Prices, And The China Equation

Feb. 22, 2023 2:53 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)
The Value Analyst profile picture
The Value Analyst
660 Followers

Summary

  • Iron ore prices continue to be under pressure.
  • Don't bet on China to bail out BHP or iron ore.
  • The valuation is probably at the correct level for now.
  • Investors should continue to hold.

BHP Billiton

Frogman1484

BHP Group's (NYSE:BHP) latest results showed that commodities continue to be under pressure, largely due to monetary tightening, which has resulted in the prices of key commodities such as iron and copper, falling in the near term. But the fundamentals for these

As Above

Gross Fixed Capital Formation (World Bank)

This article was written by

The Value Analyst profile picture
The Value Analyst
660 Followers
I have worked as an analyst for close to a decade. I look for equities that are mismatched in the medium term due to adverse events.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.