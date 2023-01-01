Brothers91/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) have risen 15% YTD. In my personal opinion, now we have an attractive opportunity to open long positions. I believe that the easing of restrictions in China will provide significant support to the company's shares in the coming quarters. I'm talking about the growth in new car sales, the recovery of economies of scale and the subsequent improvements in the unit economy, which could bring the company closer to operating breakeven. In addition, shares continue to trade not expensive relative to historical levels.

Market survey

The company operates not just in the actively developing EV market, but in its largest geography. In terms of competition, in my personal opinion, we cannot classify the company among those manufacturers that use the phrase "Electric vehicle" in the name to raise money. The company already produces more than 100 thousand cars a year, the products are competitive, we see real launches of new models in accordance with the promises of management, the company is actively covered by sell-side analysts. I believe that over the next years we will see the EV market consolidate and reduce the noise around the emergence of new players, however, those manufacturers that are already in the market will continue to increase share and benefit from increased economies of scale and sales volume.

Global EV sales volume growth (Goldman Sachs) EV (% of sales) (Goldman Sachs)

Drivers

China: the easing of COVID restrictions in China could lead to a recovery in demand for new cars and an increase in business activity, which could significantly support demand for the company's products

Effect of scale: recovery of sales and increase in market share is critical for the company, as with the growth of production, the company is able to reduce the share of variable costs, which has a positive impact on the operating profitability of the business. This is especially true because the company is still generating negative earnings. However, in my personal opinion, with a recovery in sales and growth in market share, the company will be able to demonstrate an operating profit due to improved unit economics.

Risks

Competition: increased competition or the inability to compete effectively with current manufacturers can result in a loss of market share and a company's revenue growth rate. I would like to highlight the technological competition in particular, where, in my personal opinion, is the company's ability to improve the level of autopilot to achieve fully autonomous driving in the future.

Margin: decreasing production volumes can lead to reduced economies of scale, as a result, the company may delay the break-even period, which will be negatively perceived by the investment community.

Supply chain: a lack of critical components for the production of batteries (nickel, for instance) or a lack of chips can lead to slow production, technological backwardness, reduced market share and reduced economies of scale

What to expect?

I believe that the reduction of restrictions in China will continue to support the recovery of new car sales. So, I predict that by the end of 2023 we will see a recovery in new car sales, so I predict growth of about 50%. Further, I predict a gradual decline in growth rates from 30% in 2024 to 20% in 2026, roughly in line with the growth of the EV market. I don't think the company is capable of increasing the price of its products in the current competitive environment, so I'm assuming a 5% price increase in line with inflation. However, I expect some improvement on the gross margin as metals and chemicals prices normalize and returns to scale.

Forecasts (Personal calculations)

I believe that economies of scale are one of the key factors that affect current and future cash flows. In my personal opinion, the growth in production and sales of new cars will allow the company to continue to reduce operating costs, which will support operating margins in the coming years. So, I predict a gradual decrease in R&D and SGA spending of about 5% between 2024 and 2026. At the end of 2023, I forecast a stronger decline of 35% and 10%, respectively, due to the high base in 2022, which was caused by a significant stagnation in the production of new cars.

Forecasts (Personal calculations)

So, with continued growth in sales volumes in the booming Chinese market and a gradual reduction in operating costs, I personally believe the company should be able to break even in 2024, which could act as a catalyst for the stock. I believe the stock could react much sooner as investors and analysts see the company's earnings throughout 2023 and a gradual recovery in car sales.

Forecasts (Personal calculations)

For your convenience, I am attaching my consolidated forecasts, you can see them on the chart below.

Yearly projections:

Forecasts (Personal calculations)

Valuation

In my opinion, the most preferred method of estimating is to use a multiplier. Although I have made all the necessary predictions to build the DCF, the model is too sensitive to changes in input data, especially for future car sales and profit margins. Therefore, to value the company, I prefer to use an EV/EBITDA multiple of 15x, about a 50% discount to Tesla. As the main reasons for such a discount, I would single out: 1) company size (sales volumes) 2) business geography 3) business lifespan 4) still narrow model range 5) risk of technological backwardness 6) competition 7) lower economies of scale.

Thus, according to my estimate, the fair price of the share is $29.6 with an upside potential of 23%. You can see the details of the calculations in the chart below.

Valuation (Personal calculations)

Conclusion

Thus, I believe that we currently have an attractive exact entry for opening long positions. The company is operating in a booming market, easing restrictions in China could support auto demand and new auto production rates, increasing economies of scale could lead to better unit economies. So, in my personal opinion, the market will positively perceive the improvement in financial performance and the achievement of operational break-even in the future. According to my estimate, the fundamental upside potential of the stock is 23%.