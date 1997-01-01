TFLO: Rare 4.6% Floating Rate Treasury Yield

Summary

  • The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF is a fund that falls in the cash parking vehicles sub-category.
  • TFLO is a rare instrument because it aggregates Treasury Floating Rate Notes, an often unknown corner of the Treasury market.
  • An FRN is a Treasury security that has an interest payment that changes over time - as interest rates rise, the security's interest payments will increase.
  • FRNs are all AAA, and have a de-minimis duration profile.
  • TFLO is very much akin to a money market fund, with 0.39 standard deviation in price and a yield that adjusts with the front end of the Treasury curve.

Thesis

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is an ETF that falls in the cash parking vehicles sub-category. TFLO is a rare instrument because it aggregates Treasury Floating Rate Notes, an often unknown corner of the Treasury

Characteristics (Fund Website)

Holdings (Fund Website)

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

