The Bond Market Now Looks To The Fed

Ivan Martchev
Ivan Martchev
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • If the Fed won’t follow the bond market, maybe the bond market will follow the Fed.
  • Last year’s decline in stocks was not about earnings but about rising interest rates.
  • Shorting options tend to suppress volatility indexes, which is one reason why the VIX has been so well-behaved.

Businessman clicks inscription bonds. Bond Finance Banking Technology concept

Funtap

If the Fed won't follow the bond market, maybe the bond market will follow the Fed.

The 2-year note, the most sensitive to Fed policy, has had a huge move this month, rising from a low of 4.04% in early February to 4.72% last

United States Two Year Note Bond Yield

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read the important disclosures at the end of this commentary (Trading Economics)

Standard and Poor's 500 Large Cap Index

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read the important disclosures at the end of this commentary. (Stock Charts)

SPX Volume

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read the important disclosures at the end of this commentary. (Real Investment Advice)

Volatility Index

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read the important disclosures at the end of this commentary. (Stock Charts)

This article was written by

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.35K Followers
Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

